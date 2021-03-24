Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 111

Prolific three-point shooting may be the trend in the modern NBA, but New Orleans is showing lately that a team doesn’t necessarily need a lethal perimeter attack to win games. Using a paint-heavy approach and leaning on their centers and bigs, the Pelicans dominated the Lakers on Tuesday. It was New Orleans’ second straight win over a top-tier Western Conference foe, despite the Pelicans struggling to make threes.

Los Angeles was playing without injured All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while New Orleans didn’t have starting point guard Lonzo Ball. Although two pieces of the 2019 blockbuster trade between the clubs weren’t on the floor, two others – Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart – were in action and flourished. The ex-Lakers paced the Pelicans in scoring (Ingram) and rebounding (Hart), with the latter threatening his career high in boards and tying his pro high of five steals.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kira Lewis Jr. drained a three-pointer from the right side, giving New Orleans a 90-66 lead with 2:50 left in the third quarter. It was a rare three-point make for the Pelicans in the first three periods, who put the clamps on the Lakers defensively and pounded the visitors in the paint. Lewis tacked on another trey shortly thereafter to give the hosts their biggest lead to that point of 27.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram compiled below-average statistics against the Lakers over the previous five matchups, but seemed intent on making up for that in one night Tuesday. The three-year Laker and fifth-year pro drilled shots from all over the court, including with defenders in his face, en route to a 36-point game on 14/21 shooting. The 36 points were the most he’s tallied head-to-head vs. the Lakers since coming to the Crescent City in ’19.

BY THE NUMBERS

21: Consecutive games of scoring 20-plus points by Zion Williamson. He’s the first player in NBA history to accomplish that feat before age 21. His birthday isn’t until July.

35: Los Angeles shooting percentage from the field in the first half. The Lakers finished at 42 percent, bumping that rate up after the game was out of reach.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

PAINT EMPHASIS

A landslide. New Orleans won points in the paint by a 62-32 margin and throttled the Lakers on the backboards 53-34.

DON’T LET YOUR GUARD DOWN

The star-absent Lakers stayed tight on the scoreboard for roughly a quarter, before the Pelicans hit the gas and went up by as many as 17 prior to halftime. There was very little to no letup by the home team all game.

BENCH MOMENTUM

Jaxson Hayes and Lewis both came up with very productive performances, with Hayes holding his own against Montrezl Harrell and Lewis making his first three three-point attempts (prior to a 70-foot heave miss at the third-quarter buzzer).