Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Trail Blazers 94

After starting this season 0-6 in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans has gone 19-15 and now has an opportunity to begin the Western Conference play-in tournament on its home floor next week. Facing an inexperienced Portland squad Thursday, the Pelicans looked like a team highly motivated to make sure that happens. A 68-48 edge in the middle quarters expanded a five-point lead to 25, resulting in a second win over the Trail Blazers in eight days.

New Orleans reduced its magic number for the No. 9 seed in the West to two, then saw that digit sliced to one when 10th-place San Antonio lost at Minnesota.

The 33-point margin of victory is tied for the second-largest by the Pelicans this season (won by 34 vs. Utah on March 4).

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

CJ McCollum swished a wing three-pointer, his fourth trey of the night, to give New Orleans a 77-58 lead early in the third quarter. The Pelicans went on a run that built their biggest lead of the game to that stage. New Orleans later subbed in deep reserves with 7:03 left in the game, up 110-83.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans’ bench was superb in a range of categories, including the intangible of energy and hustle. Three Pelicans subs (Willy Hernangomez, Larry Nance Jr., Trey Murphy III) tallied double-digit points on offense, while the group combined for nine steals on defense.

“Our bench was great,” McCollum said. “They brought energy, they pushed the pace. Jose (Alvarado) was great with his tempo. The big fella (Hernangomez) did a great job establishing his presence in the paint. From top to bottom, it was a good team win.”

Alvarado handed out nine assists, repeatedly finding frontcourt players in the paint for easy baskets. He only had turnovers for a second unit that posted a 14-6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“It’s extremely important for our group that our bench continues to come in and play up-tempo, keep the game simple, make the right plays,” head coach Willie Green said. “It was beautiful to watch.”

BY THE NUMBERS

57, 53: Portland and New Orleans shooting percentages from the field prior to intermission. The Trail Blazers finished at an impressive 52 percent but struggled just about everywhere else.

15: Pelicans steals, among Portland’s 22 turnovers, which led to 36 New Orleans points.

33: Season-high second-chance points for New Orleans.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

WIN AT HOME, STAY HOME

The quest to start the play-in tournament in the Smoothie King Center moved two steps closer to reality with Thursday’s victory (and San Antonio's defeat). If the Pelicans win either game this weekend, including Sunday’s home finale against Golden State, they’ll be home Wednesday against San Antonio on an ESPN national broadcast.

START FASTER

Much better than the previous meeting with Portland, which saw the Trail Blazers grab a three-point halftime lead. This time, the Pelicans blitzed the visitors in the second quarter, with Herbert Jones capping a surge by blocking a three-pointer then dropping in a fast-break layup, giving NOLA a 15-point lead late in the second quarter.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

In his second game against the team he played eight-plus seasons for, McCollum was on point from the start, going for 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in the first half. He totaled 23 points, including 5/10 three-point shooting.