Jonas Valanciunas shoots over Ben McLemore

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Trail Blazers 94

Pelicans (36-44), Trail Blazers (27-53)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 07, 2022

After starting this season 0-6 in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans has gone 19-15 and now has an opportunity to begin the Western Conference play-in tournament on its home floor next week. Facing an inexperienced Portland squad Thursday, the Pelicans looked like a team highly motivated to make sure that happens. A 68-48 edge in the middle quarters expanded a five-point lead to 25, resulting in a second win over the Trail Blazers in eight days.

New Orleans reduced its magic number for the No. 9 seed in the West to two, then saw that digit sliced to one when 10th-place San Antonio lost at Minnesota.

The 33-point margin of victory is tied for the second-largest by the Pelicans this season (won by 34 vs. Utah on March 4). 

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

CJ McCollum swished a wing three-pointer, his fourth trey of the night, to give New Orleans a 77-58 lead early in the third quarter. The Pelicans went on a run that built their biggest lead of the game to that stage. New Orleans later subbed in deep reserves with 7:03 left in the game, up 110-83.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans’ bench was superb in a range of categories, including the intangible of energy and hustle. Three Pelicans subs (Willy Hernangomez, Larry Nance Jr., Trey Murphy III) tallied double-digit points on offense, while the group combined for nine steals on defense.

“Our bench was great,” McCollum said. “They brought energy, they pushed the pace. Jose (Alvarado) was great with his tempo. The big fella (Hernangomez) did a great job establishing his presence in the paint. From top to bottom, it was a good team win.”

Alvarado handed out nine assists, repeatedly finding frontcourt players in the paint for easy baskets. He only had turnovers for a second unit that posted a 14-6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“It’s extremely important for our group that our bench continues to come in and play up-tempo, keep the game simple, make the right plays,” head coach Willie Green said. “It was beautiful to watch.”

BY THE NUMBERS

57, 53: Portland and New Orleans shooting percentages from the field prior to intermission. The Trail Blazers finished at an impressive 52 percent but struggled just about everywhere else.

15: Pelicans steals, among Portland’s 22 turnovers, which led to 36 New Orleans points.

33: Season-high second-chance points for New Orleans.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

WIN AT HOME, STAY HOME

The quest to start the play-in tournament in the Smoothie King Center moved two steps closer to reality with Thursday’s victory (and San Antonio's defeat). If the Pelicans win either game this weekend, including Sunday’s home finale against Golden State, they’ll be home Wednesday against San Antonio on an ESPN national broadcast.

START FASTER

Much better than the previous meeting with Portland, which saw the Trail Blazers grab a three-point halftime lead. This time, the Pelicans blitzed the visitors in the second quarter, with Herbert Jones capping a surge by blocking a three-pointer then dropping in a fast-break layup, giving NOLA a 15-point lead late in the second quarter.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

In his second game against the team he played eight-plus seasons for, McCollum was on point from the start, going for 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in the first half. He totaled 23 points, including 5/10 three-point shooting.

Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, wanting home court advantage | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

2021-22 Game 80: Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, wanting home court advantage | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, wanting home court advantage | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Apr 7, 2022  |  06:25
Herbert Jones on his huge block, CJ McCollum | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on his huge block, CJ McCollum | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Apr 7, 2022  |  05:39
Willie Green on big win, bench production | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on big win, bench production | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Apr 7, 2022  |  05:23
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Apr 7, 2022  |  01:34
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 23 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 23 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 23 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Apr 7, 2022  |  01:59
Willy Hernangomez goes up and under for the and-one | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez goes up and under for the and-one | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Willy Hernangomez goes up and under for the and-one
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:13
CJ McCollum uses a sweet move to get to the basket | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum uses a sweet move to get to the basket | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

CJ McCollum uses a sweet move to get to the basket
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes steals it and gets the and-one dunk | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes steals it and gets the and-one dunk | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Jaxson Hayes steals it and gets the and-one dunk
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:16
Herbert Jones blocks it to himself and lays it in | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Herbert Jones blocks it to himself and lays it in | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Herbert Jones blocks it to himself and lays it in
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:11
Jonas Valanciunas hustles for the rebound and the 2 points | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas hustles for the rebound and the 2 points | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Jonas Valanciunas hustles for the rebound and the 2 points
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:14
Larry Nance Jr. throws it down | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. throws it down | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Larry Nance Jr. throws it down
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:12
Willy Hernangomez lays it in off the Jose Alvarado assist | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez lays it in off the Jose Alvarado assist | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Willy Hernangomez lays it in off the Jose Alvarado assist
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:20
CJ McCollum drains the 3 | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum drains the 3 | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

CJ McCollum drains the 3
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:14
Herbert Jones drains a 3 off the Devonte' Graham assist | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22
Now Playing

Herbert Jones drains a 3 off the Devonte' Graham assist | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 4-7-22

Herbert Jones drains a 3 off the Devonte' Graham assist
Apr 7, 2022  |  00:09
Jonas Valanciunas
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas "Every game matters" | Pelicans Shootaround 4-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following shootaround on April 7, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Apr 7, 2022  |  03:08
Larry Nance Jr. on Jaxson Hayes
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. on Jaxson Hayes "He's a freak" | Pelicans Shootaround 4-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks with the media following shootaround on April 7, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Apr 7, 2022  |  04:11
Tags
Hayes, Jaxson, Hernangomez, Willy, Jones, Herbert, McCollum, CJ, Murphy III, Trey

Related Content

Hayes, Jaxson

Hernangomez, Willy

Jones, Herbert

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter