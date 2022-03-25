Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Bulls 109

Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham were draining threes. The new guy, Larry Nance Jr., was a blocking shot into the scorer’s table, sinking a perimeter shot of his own and dunking. After Thursday’s interconference matchup was a nip-and-tuck affair through three quarters, New Orleans relied on a unique combination of contributors to surge into a double-digit lead, igniting the Smoothie King Center crowd. A 17-4 run put the Pelicans in front for good, resulting in a positive start to a key three-game homestand.

New Orleans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference as a result of the victory, with the Lakers dropping back to 10th. Those clubs will meet Sunday, but before then, San Antonio also pays a visit to the Crescent City on Saturday. The Pelicans will enter that Southwest Division contest holding a two-game lead on the Spurs.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans got two straight defensive stops as Alex Caruso misfired on a corner three, then Zach LaVine couldn’t convert a layup attempt. CJ McCollum banked in a mid-range shot on the next possession to put the Pelicans up 116-102 with 2:01 left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

As Chicago broadcaster Chuck Swirsky put it on Bulls radio, “Jose Alvarado turned this game around for New Orleans.” Alvarado had two points through three periods, but while combining with Graham in a quick backcourt, broke out for 11 quick points in the early portion of the final stanza. Graham finished with a season-high 30 points, highlighted by 5/7 three-point shooting. The duo also did not commit a turnover, while handing out 11 assists.