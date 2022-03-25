CJ McCollum faces up against Chicago defender Alex Caruso

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Bulls 109

Pelicans (31-42), Bulls (42-31)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 24, 2022

Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham were draining threes. The new guy, Larry Nance Jr., was a blocking shot into the scorer’s table, sinking a perimeter shot of his own and dunking. After Thursday’s interconference matchup was a nip-and-tuck affair through three quarters, New Orleans relied on a unique combination of contributors to surge into a double-digit lead, igniting the Smoothie King Center crowd. A 17-4 run put the Pelicans in front for good, resulting in a positive start to a key three-game homestand.

New Orleans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference as a result of the victory, with the Lakers dropping back to 10th. Those clubs will meet Sunday, but before then, San Antonio also pays a visit to the Crescent City on Saturday. The Pelicans will enter that Southwest Division contest holding a two-game lead on the Spurs.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans got two straight defensive stops as Alex Caruso misfired on a corner three, then Zach LaVine couldn’t convert a layup attempt. CJ McCollum banked in a mid-range shot on the next possession to put the Pelicans up 116-102 with 2:01 left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

As Chicago broadcaster Chuck Swirsky put it on Bulls radio, “Jose Alvarado turned this game around for New Orleans.” Alvarado had two points through three periods, but while combining with Graham in a quick backcourt, broke out for 11 quick points in the early portion of the final stanza. Graham finished with a season-high 30 points, highlighted by 5/7 three-point shooting. The duo also did not commit a turnover, while handing out 11 assists.

Larry Nance Jr throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls 3-24-22

2021-22 Game 73: Pelicans vs. Bulls

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Larry Nance Jr throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls 3-24-22
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls 3-24-22

Larry Nance Jr throws it down
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:13
Larry Nance Jr. sends it back | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. sends it back | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. sends it back
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:15
Trey Murphy III throws it down hard! | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III throws it down hard! | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Trey Murphy III throws it down hard!
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:27
Willy Hernangomez throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Willy Hernangomez throws it down | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes with the putback | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with the putback | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Jaxson Hayes with the putback
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:21
Devonte' Graham drains the 3 from way downtown | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham drains the 3 from way downtown | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Devonte' Graham drains the 3 from way downtown
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:14
Larry Nance Jr. gets his first basket as a New Orleans Pelican | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. gets his first basket as a New Orleans Pelican | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. gets his first basket as a New Orleans Pelican
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum with the floater | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

CJ McCollum with the floater | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

CJ McCollum with the floater
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes slams it in | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes slams it in | New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls

Jaxson Hayes slams it in
Mar 24, 2022  |  00:09
Trey Murphy on Larry Nance, seeing his family in Charlotte | Pelicans Shootaround 3-24-22
Now Playing

Trey Murphy on Larry Nance, seeing his family in Charlotte | Pelicans Shootaround 3-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following shootaround on March 24, 2022. The Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls in the Smoothie King Center.
Mar 24, 2022  |  03:29
Tags
Graham, Devonte', Jones, Herbert, Marshall, Naji, McCollum, CJ, Valanciunas, Jonas

Related Content

Graham, Devonte'

Jones, Herbert

Marshall, Naji

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter