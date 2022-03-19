Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Spurs 91

A game filled with rare and exceedingly positive occurrences for New Orleans began with a franchise record for first-quarter defense Friday, continued with a second-quarter ejection by the opposing head coach and was punctuated by the most one-sided Pelicans victory at San Antonio in team history.

New Orleans led 35-10 through a quarter, the fewest points the Pelicans have ever allowed in a game’s initial 12 minutes. After San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich was sent to the locker room with two technical fouls, the Pelicans kept adding to their lead, going up 64-33 at intermission. New Orleans had won by double digits in AT&T Center only once in franchise history – in 2008, with a 24-point margin – making a 33-point triumph its biggest ever in the Alamo City.

While increasing their lead in the Western Conference play-in race, the Pelicans broke through for their first win over the Spurs in three attempts this season, exacting some payback for a 10-point home loss Feb. 12.

“It feels great to kind of get your getback at a team that kind of embarrassed us on our home court,” Pelicans rookie forward Herbert Jones said on postgame radio. “But we’ve got to move on to the next team and lock in on that team.”

New Orleans concludes this three-game road trip with a Sunday/Monday back-to-back in Atlanta and Charlotte.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans did not let up on the throttle whatsoever to open the second half, taking a 73-36 lead early in the third quarter, with Jones running out for a pair of fast-break layups. When Devonte’ Graham nailed a three-pointer a few minutes later, it gave the Pelicans their first 40-point lead at 81-41. It was a 38-point margin through three quarters.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaxson Hayes played one of the best halves of his NBA career to open Friday’s important game, hurting the Spurs in several aspects of the game, bringing energy to the paint, while raining in three-pointers from the perimeter. Hayes scored a tone-setting 12 points in the first quarter, capped by a pair of treys, then sank another in the second period. He totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes, as New Orleans outscored San Antonio by 36 points with Hayes on the floor.

BY THE NUMBERS

2.5: Tenth-place New Orleans’ lead in games over both San Antonio and Portland, after the Spurs and Trail Blazers lost Friday, the latter doing so in Brooklyn. The Pelicans remained one game behind the ninth-place Lakers, who are at Washington on Saturday in a back-to-back, after L.A.’s overtime victory Friday in Toronto.

58-40: New Orleans rebounding margin, led by a dozen from Jonas Valanciunas and nine by Willy Hernangomez, who grabbed five on offense.

6/10: Hayes three-point shooting over the last four games. He made eight treys in 28 attempts during his first 54 games played this season.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BALL SECURITY

New Orleans won the turnover battle relatively handily at 16-10. The Pelicans came up with 13 steals, swarming the Spurs all night.

DEVONTE’/DEJOUNTE

The big news pregame was that Graham and Jose Alvarado were both available to play for New Orleans, meaning Willie Green did not need to make a major backcourt shuffle. Graham shot poorly in two previous meetings vs. San Antonio but was 3/6 from the arc Friday. Meanwhile, Murray netted 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but that paled in comparison to the damage he did in San Antonio’s December and February wins vs. NOLA.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Rookie Jones’ stat line for New Orleans of 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal did not do justice to the impact he made at both ends of the floor. He was a force in the open court, particularly in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker IV has been playing extremely well off San Antonio’s bench but his night was short-circuited by a first-half injury, only logging five minutes and going 0/1 from the field.

#FANFRIDAY

The next seven days present a range of intriguing matchups for New Orleans, but there was significant consensus among Pelicans fans who voted on Twitter that Friday’s game in San Antonio was the one they were most looking forward to watching, probably for obvious reasons. With the other options being the remaining road games on this trip (at Atlanta, at Charlotte), as well as Thursday’s home game vs. Chicago, the meeting with the Spurs received an overwhelming 62 percent of votes. The matchup against the Bulls was next at 21 percent.