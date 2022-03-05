Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Jazz 90

It may have been easy to dismiss what New Orleans had done in its first three games coming out of the All-Star break, wins over the Chris Paul-less Suns, as well as the struggling Lakers and Kings. Much tougher to discount? Friday’s outcome, with the Pelicans pummeling one of the NBA’s best teams at full strength. New Orleans built a 30-point lead for the third consecutive game, the first time the Pelicans have done that in team history.

New Orleans was leading the NBA in defensive efficiency by a wide margin through the first week of the second half of the season, then on Friday held Utah to 35 percent shooting and only 90 points. The Pelicans set a dominant tone by winning the first quarter by a 35-17 margin.

“Our game-plan discipline was at an all-time high tonight across the board,” first-year head coach Willie Green said of his team’s defense. “We executed defensively at a high level, and it allowed us to get out and play in the open floor pretty much all game.”

New Orleans won fast-break points 20-7, partly by forcing Utah into 21 turnovers. The Pelicans came up with 11 steals, with rookies Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado coming up with three apiece.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Alvarado ripped the ball away from a Utah player and raced to the other end of the floor for an uncontested fast-break layup, giving New Orleans a 30-point lead with four-plus minutes remaining in the second quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram followed up one of the best shooting games of his NBA career with one of the best shooting games of his NBA career. After going 15/19 from the field two days ago vs. Sacramento, Ingram shot 11/16 against Utah, for a ridiculous 26/35 homestand, which is a 74 percent rate. Ingram totaled 29 points, joining CJ McCollum (24 points) in what’s turning into a very potent offensive duo.

BY THE NUMBERS

18: First-quarter lead for New Orleans, its largest of the season, via ESPN Stats & Info.

27: Halftime lead for New Orleans, also its largest of the season.

0.5: Half-game out of ninth place for the Pelicans, who have one more loss than the Lakers (27-35) but the same number of wins. Los Angeles has a tough Saturday matchup vs. Golden State, which the Lakers will need to win to remain in the No. 9 slot of the Western Conference.

1.5, 2.0: Lead in games for New Orleans over No. 11 Portland and No. 12 San Antonio, respectively. Both of those teams are in action Saturday for road games against play-in contenders.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

WHOLE SQUAD READY

Definitely ready to do damage. Nine different Pelicans scored at least one basket in the first half. Thirteen different Pelicans scored in the game.

SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE

In a matchup of a red-hot New Orleans defense vs. the NBA’s best offense this season, the Pelicans held a huge upper hand. From a Utah standpoint, Friday’s game was lost when it committed 12 first-half turnovers and shot 14/42 (33 percent) prior to intermission.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Utah’s Rudy Gobert had a bigger impact statistically (10 points, 11 rebounds) than Jonas Valanciunas (four points, six rebounds) but that was exceptionally irrelevant in the outcome.

#FANFRIDAY

Without a doubt, the three-game stretch New Orleans began Friday is its toughest over the remainder of the regular season in terms of opponent difficulty (Utah followed by games at Denver and Memphis). In a Twitter poll, fans voted for Tuesday’s visit to Memphis (58 percent) as the contest they are looking forward to watching the most, followed by Friday’s game against Utah (38 percent). Sunday’s trip to Denver received minimal votes (4 percent). As @VLRScyWOHyJ5S7Y wrote, “(Friday was my pick) because if the Peilcans win and the Warriors win tomorrow (against the Lakers, the Pelicans are) in the 9th seed. That could potentially next level their confidence.” Meanwhile, @AVBenge13 selected Tuesday’s TNT matchup in Memphis, because “a dub would send a message.”