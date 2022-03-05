CJ McCollum drives against Mike Conley

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Jazz 90

Pelicans (27-36), Jazz (39-23)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 04, 2022

It may have been easy to dismiss what New Orleans had done in its first three games coming out of the All-Star break, wins over the Chris Paul-less Suns, as well as the struggling Lakers and Kings. Much tougher to discount? Friday’s outcome, with the Pelicans pummeling one of the NBA’s best teams at full strength. New Orleans built a 30-point lead for the third consecutive game, the first time the Pelicans have done that in team history.

New Orleans was leading the NBA in defensive efficiency by a wide margin through the first week of the second half of the season, then on Friday held Utah to 35 percent shooting and only 90 points. The Pelicans set a dominant tone by winning the first quarter by a 35-17 margin.

“Our game-plan discipline was at an all-time high tonight across the board,” first-year head coach Willie Green said of his team’s defense. “We executed defensively at a high level, and it allowed us to get out and play in the open floor pretty much all game.”

New Orleans won fast-break points 20-7, partly by forcing Utah into 21 turnovers. The Pelicans came up with 11 steals, with rookies Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado coming up with three apiece.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Alvarado ripped the ball away from a Utah player and raced to the other end of the floor for an uncontested fast-break layup, giving New Orleans a 30-point lead with four-plus minutes remaining in the second quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram followed up one of the best shooting games of his NBA career with one of the best shooting games of his NBA career. After going 15/19 from the field two days ago vs. Sacramento, Ingram shot 11/16 against Utah, for a ridiculous 26/35 homestand, which is a 74 percent rate. Ingram totaled 29 points, joining CJ McCollum (24 points) in what’s turning into a very potent offensive duo.

BY THE NUMBERS

18: First-quarter lead for New Orleans, its largest of the season, via ESPN Stats & Info.

27: Halftime lead for New Orleans, also its largest of the season.

0.5: Half-game out of ninth place for the Pelicans, who have one more loss than the Lakers (27-35) but the same number of wins. Los Angeles has a tough Saturday matchup vs. Golden State, which the Lakers will need to win to remain in the No. 9 slot of the Western Conference.

1.5, 2.0: Lead in games for New Orleans over No. 11 Portland and No. 12 San Antonio, respectively. Both of those teams are in action Saturday for road games against play-in contenders.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

WHOLE SQUAD READY

Definitely ready to do damage. Nine different Pelicans scored at least one basket in the first half. Thirteen different Pelicans scored in the game.

SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE

In a matchup of a red-hot New Orleans defense vs. the NBA’s best offense this season, the Pelicans held a huge upper hand. From a Utah standpoint, Friday’s game was lost when it committed 12 first-half turnovers and shot 14/42 (33 percent) prior to intermission.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Utah’s Rudy Gobert had a bigger impact statistically (10 points, 11 rebounds) than Jonas Valanciunas (four points, six rebounds) but that was exceptionally irrelevant in the outcome.

#FANFRIDAY

Without a doubt, the three-game stretch New Orleans began Friday is its toughest over the remainder of the regular season in terms of opponent difficulty (Utah followed by games at Denver and Memphis). In a Twitter poll, fans voted for Tuesday’s visit to Memphis (58 percent) as the contest they are looking forward to watching the most, followed by Friday’s game against Utah (38 percent). Sunday’s trip to Denver received minimal votes (4 percent). As @VLRScyWOHyJ5S7Y wrote, “(Friday was my pick) because if the Peilcans win and the Warriors win tomorrow (against the Lakers, the Pelicans are) in the 9th seed. That could potentially next level their confidence.” Meanwhile, @AVBenge13 selected Tuesday’s TNT matchup in Memphis, because “a dub would send a message.”

Brandon Ingram on playing for Willie Green, staying connected | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame 3-4-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.

2021-22 Game 63: Pelicans vs Jazz

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Brandon Ingram on playing for Willie Green, staying connected | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame 3-4-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on playing for Willie Green, staying connected | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame 3-4-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
Mar 4, 2022  |  05:23
Willie Green on big team win | Pelicans Postgame Interview 3-4-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on big team win | Pelicans Postgame Interview 3-4-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday night's win over the Utah Jazz.
Mar 4, 2022  |  08:47
Herbert Jones on guarding the best players every night | Pelicans Postgame Interview
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on guarding the best players every night | Pelicans Postgame Interview

ew Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
Mar 4, 2022  |  06:20
Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, seeing his teammates as family | Pelicans Postgame Interview 3-4-22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, seeing his teammates as family | Pelicans Postgame Interview 3-4-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Friday's win over the Utah Jazz.
Mar 4, 2022  |  04:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 24 points vs. Utah Jazz
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 24 points vs. Utah Jazz

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 24 points vs. Utah Jazz
Mar 4, 2022  |  02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 29 points vs. Utah Jazz
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 29 points vs. Utah Jazz

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 29 points vs. Utah Jazz
Mar 4, 2022  |  02:04
Naji Marshall dunks it off of the Devonte' Graham assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall dunks it off of the Devonte' Graham assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Naji Marshall dunks it off of the Devonte' Graham assist
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram with the tough mid-range shot | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with the tough mid-range shot | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Brandon Ingram with the tough mid-range shot
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:11
Jose Alvarado with the steal and layup | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado with the steal and layup | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Jose Alvarado with the steal and layup
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:16
Naji Marshall with the dunk off of the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall with the dunk off of the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Naji Marshall with the dunk off of the CJ McCollum assist
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:18
Tony Snell makes the 3 off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Tony Snell makes the 3 off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Tony Snell makes the 3 off the Brandon Ingram assist
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:15
Jaxson Hayes with the emphatic put-back slam | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with the emphatic put-back slam | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Jaxson Hayes with the emphatic put-back slam
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:09
Jonas Valanciunas starts the game on a strong note with the dunk | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas starts the game on a strong note with the dunk | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22

Jonas Valanciunas starts the game on a strong note with the dunk
Mar 4, 2022  |  00:09
Jaxson Hayes on seeing Nickeil Alexander-Walker again | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 3-4-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes on seeing Nickeil Alexander-Walker again | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 3-4-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following shootaround on March 4, 2022.
Mar 4, 2022  |  02:15
Tags
Hernangomez, Willy, Ingram, Brandon, McCollum, CJ, Green, Willie, Pelicans

Related Content

Hernangomez, Willy

Ingram, Brandon

McCollum, CJ

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter