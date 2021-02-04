Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Suns 101

The New Orleans bench looks quite a bit different than it did even a few days ago, but the formula for effective play by the Pelicans remained mostly the same Wednesday, featuring a heavy dose of scoring punch from their starting forwards. Zion Williamson was a constant force against a Phoenix defense ranked fourth in the NBA, rumbling and soaring to a 28-point outing on 12/14 shooting from the field. Brandon Ingram added 23 points in 30 minutes. The duo also combined for 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans’ second unit again was shuffled, with JJ Redick playing for the first time in a week and scoring 10 points, center Willy Hernangomez appearing for a second straight game and Nicolo Melli earning a brief first-half stint.

After struggling mightily on national TV early in the season, the Pelicans now have two of their best wins of 2020-21 on ESPN’s airwaves, beating Milwaukee and Phoenix over the past five days.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Josh Hart sank a corner three-pointer, then drove in for a fast-break layup to score five quick points and give New Orleans a 95-74 lead with 10:31 left. The Pelicans used a burst to suddenly take control after the Western Conference matchup had been fairly tight all evening. Phoenix subbed in its deep reserves near the six-minute mark, acknowledging a 26-point deficit.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson might’ve had a shot at topping his career high in scoring (35), but he was subbed out with six minutes left and the outcome decided. He again displayed elite efficiency on a big scoring night, shooting 12/14 from the field and 3/4 on free throws. The second-year pro is now just nine points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career, in just 43 games.

BY THE NUMBERS

7: New Orleans turnovers. The Pelicans won that category by eight and scored 17 points off Phoenix miscues.

15: Career-high points in a first quarter by Williamson.

3-2: Pelicans record on a five-game homestand. New Orleans beat Washington, Milwaukee and Phoenix, but lost to Houston and Sacramento. Oddly, the Pelicans won against the two opponents with the best overall records, while losing to a pair of West teams in the neighborhood of the play-in spots.

Revisiting three keys to victory

STAY THE COURSE

After coughing up a 10-point lead Monday by reverting to one-on-one play late vs. Sacramento, New Orleans this time added to its edge in the fourth quarter, creating plenty of open jumpers and easy baskets. The Pelicans also played much tighter defense, after watching Kings guard De’Aaron Fox have a field day 48 hours prior.

MORE FROM BENCH

A reconfigured New Orleans reserve unit wasn’t much of a factor for two-plus periods, but made a bigger impact as the game progressed. Redick emerged after three consecutive DNPs to sink some key hoops, while Hart was instrumental in putting the Pelicans in command.

DEFENDING DEVIN

Phoenix No. 1 scorer Devin Booker was relatively quiet for a half, scoring eight points on 3/8 shooting, but the latter half was a different story. Still, after Booker poured in 40 and 44 points in his previous two visits to the Big Easy, New Orleans should’ve been pleased to see him shoot just 9/20 from the field.