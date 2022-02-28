Brandon ingram shoots over Dwight Howard

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

Pelicans (25-36), Lakers (27-33)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 27, 2022

As boos rained down from the Crypto.com Arena crowd, New Orleans kept capitalizing on Los Angeles mistakes Sunday, creating transition baskets and dunks off Lakers turnovers. As a result, ESPN broadcaster Ryan Ruocco described the Western Conference matchup as a “Pelican pounding.”

In the first matchup of the season between the clubs, New Orleans dismantled Los Angeles, building a 30-point lead through three quarters and capping a 2-0 road trip against Pacific Division hosts. Two nights after beating NBA-leading Phoenix by 15, the Pelicans moved into the No. 10 spot in the West by thumping the Lakers.

New Orleans broke it open with a 44-25 edge in the third quarter, which head coach Willie Green credited partly to sticking with the plan after a poor-shooting opening half that also featured too many turnovers.

“The first half, I thought we did a great job of turning the Lakers over, but we didn’t necessarily capitalize like we wanted to in transition,” Green said. “At halftime we talked about settling down into the game, but make sure we still had a sense of urgency on defense. Just make the simple play (in transition) and allow your teammates to go do what they do. Especially in the third quarter, we did that.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram dribbled through everyone on defense for a fast-break dunk, giving New Orleans its biggest lead at 80-53 midway through the third quarter. By the end of the period, the margin was 95-65.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram hasn’t enjoyed much head-to-head success against his former team since arriving in New Orleans during the 2019 offseason, but on Sunday, he helped stake the Pelicans to an 11-point intermission lead by dropping in 11 points during a low-scoring half for both clubs. Ingram’s all-around performance featured 18 points on 8/18 shooting, to go with five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

16: Lakers first-half turnovers. The Pelicans picked up 12 steals prior to halftime, led by three from McCollum. According to ESPN, the 16 turnovers were the most ever in a first half by a LeBron James team in his 19-year NBA career.

13/30: Pelicans three-point shooting. The Lakers finished 7/34.

2.5: Games New Orleans now trails ninth-place Los Angeles in the standings. Next up for the Pelicans is a Wednesday home game vs. Sacramento, while the Lakers host Dallas on Tuesday.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DYNAMIC (DINING) DUO

McCollum and Ingram didn’t need to produce a second straight elite performance after dominating in Phoenix two nights earlier and totaling 60 points. A solid night was plenty good enough for New Orleans to romp. McCollum started slowly shooting-wise but heated up in the second half, while Ingram did his damage in the first three quarters.

CASH IN AT FOUL LINE

New Orleans actually had a poor night at the stripe, building a huge lead despite misfiring on eight of its first 23 attempts.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At starting center, Jonas Valanciunas rolled to another double-double, consisting of 19 points and 10 rebounds. The quality of shots he’s getting continues to climb, with McCollum and Ingram playmaking and drawing defensive attention. Dwight Howard only logged 22 minutes, posting six points and 11 rebounds.

Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.

2021-22 Game 61: Pelicans at Lakers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.
Feb 28, 2022  |  00:01
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  04:05
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  05:05
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  04:35
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  01:59
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022  |  01:55
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022  |  01:37
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 02/27/2022
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a triple to extend the big lead against the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:15
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the up and under scoops shot off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:23
Tags
Graham, Devonte', Ingram, Brandon, McCollum, CJ, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie

Related Content

Graham, Devonte'

Ingram, Brandon

McCollum, CJ

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter