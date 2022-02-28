Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

As boos rained down from the Crypto.com Arena crowd, New Orleans kept capitalizing on Los Angeles mistakes Sunday, creating transition baskets and dunks off Lakers turnovers. As a result, ESPN broadcaster Ryan Ruocco described the Western Conference matchup as a “Pelican pounding.”

In the first matchup of the season between the clubs, New Orleans dismantled Los Angeles, building a 30-point lead through three quarters and capping a 2-0 road trip against Pacific Division hosts. Two nights after beating NBA-leading Phoenix by 15, the Pelicans moved into the No. 10 spot in the West by thumping the Lakers.

New Orleans broke it open with a 44-25 edge in the third quarter, which head coach Willie Green credited partly to sticking with the plan after a poor-shooting opening half that also featured too many turnovers.

“The first half, I thought we did a great job of turning the Lakers over, but we didn’t necessarily capitalize like we wanted to in transition,” Green said. “At halftime we talked about settling down into the game, but make sure we still had a sense of urgency on defense. Just make the simple play (in transition) and allow your teammates to go do what they do. Especially in the third quarter, we did that.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram dribbled through everyone on defense for a fast-break dunk, giving New Orleans its biggest lead at 80-53 midway through the third quarter. By the end of the period, the margin was 95-65.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram hasn’t enjoyed much head-to-head success against his former team since arriving in New Orleans during the 2019 offseason, but on Sunday, he helped stake the Pelicans to an 11-point intermission lead by dropping in 11 points during a low-scoring half for both clubs. Ingram’s all-around performance featured 18 points on 8/18 shooting, to go with five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

16: Lakers first-half turnovers. The Pelicans picked up 12 steals prior to halftime, led by three from McCollum. According to ESPN, the 16 turnovers were the most ever in a first half by a LeBron James team in his 19-year NBA career.

13/30: Pelicans three-point shooting. The Lakers finished 7/34.

2.5: Games New Orleans now trails ninth-place Los Angeles in the standings. Next up for the Pelicans is a Wednesday home game vs. Sacramento, while the Lakers host Dallas on Tuesday.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DYNAMIC (DINING) DUO

McCollum and Ingram didn’t need to produce a second straight elite performance after dominating in Phoenix two nights earlier and totaling 60 points. A solid night was plenty good enough for New Orleans to romp. McCollum started slowly shooting-wise but heated up in the second half, while Ingram did his damage in the first three quarters.

CASH IN AT FOUL LINE

New Orleans actually had a poor night at the stripe, building a huge lead despite misfiring on eight of its first 23 attempts.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At starting center, Jonas Valanciunas rolled to another double-double, consisting of 19 points and 10 rebounds. The quality of shots he’s getting continues to climb, with McCollum and Ingram playmaking and drawing defensive attention. Dwight Howard only logged 22 minutes, posting six points and 11 rebounds.