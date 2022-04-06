Jaxson Hayes takes a floater in the paint at Sacramento

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Kings 109

Pelicans (35-44), Kings (29-51)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 05, 2022

In late November, New Orleans trailed the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers by six games in the Western Conference standings, showing no signs of being a postseason qualifier. On Tuesday, the same Pelicans team clinched a play-in berth by guaranteeing that they will finish 2021-22 ahead of the Lakers, part of an epic in-season turnaround.

New Orleans’ victory in Sacramento gave the Pelicans a 32-28 record since a 3-16 start. The Pelicans are a whopping 10 games better than the Lakers since Nov. 24.

The Pelicans led just 60-57 at half, but consecutive three-pointers from Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes quickly extended the margin to 69-57 and gave the visitors some breathing room.

“We’re all proud of the work (Pelicans players) put in to put ourselves in this position,” head coach Willie Green said of reaching the postseason.

With the Lakers eliminated Tuesday, New Orleans will face San Antonio in the 9-10 matchup of the play-in tournament, but the location is to be determined. The ninth-place Pelicans have a one-game lead on the No. 10 Spurs (34-45), but the silver and black own the tiebreaking edge, meaning the site can’t be decided until Saturday at the earliest.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

CJ McCollum stole a Sacramento pass out of the air with New Orleans leading by 11 with three-plus minutes remaining. Not long after, Willy Hernangomez scored on consecutive putbacks to make it 117-105 at the two-minute mark.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaxson Hayes brandished several aspects of his blossoming and promising game, presenting problems for Sacramento in the paint and on the perimeter. He tied his career highs with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The third-year pro was 10/14 from the field and 2/3 from three-point range, now shooting 12/24 in the latter category since the All-Star break.

“He was fantastic tonight,” Green said.

BY THE NUMBERS

0/6: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first quarter.

10/16: New Orleans three-point shooting in the second and third quarters.

40: Pelicans bench points, with Devonte’ Graham and Trey Murphy III coming up big in the second half. Each totaled 14 points.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

PUNCH THE TICKET

Not only did the Pelicans ensure their postseason participation for the first time since 2018, but it was also a positive night on the scoreboard in terms of New Orleans’ likelihood of getting the Lakers’ first-round pick (and in the top 10). That’s now over a 99 percent chance of happening at the May draft lottery.

RISING ROOKIES

Jones and Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell are top-10 first-year pros, but Murphy was the biggest difference-maker Tuesday among rooks, going 4/4 from three-point range and knocking down shots in the second half that expanded the Pelicans’ lead.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At small forward, Brandon Ingram didn’t shoot well but had a good all-around night with seven rebounds and eight assists. Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes had a quiet 12-point, six-board night in 30 minutes.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

McCollum was voted Pelicans Player of the Week for a fourth time since arriving in New Orleans in early February, breaking up a stretch of a different player earning the honor each time since Week 19. The guard made his return to Portland in the team’s first game of Week 24, then helped New Orleans notch a huge victory at the Lakers two nights later. He averaged 25.3 points and shot 53 percent from three-point range as the Pelicans went 2-1.

Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart; Week 11: Herbert Jones; Week 12: Herbert Jones; Week 13: Brandon Ingram; Week 14: Jose Alvarado; Week 15: Jose Alvarado; Week 16: Brandon Ingram; Week 17: CJ McCollum; Week 18: CJ McCollum; Week 19: CJ McCollum; Week 20: Brandon Ingram; Week 21: Jose Alvarado; Week 22: Herbert Jones; Week 23: Trey Murphy III.

Willie Green on celebrating win, Jaxson Hayes' growth | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.

2021-22 Game 79: Pelicans at Kings

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Willie Green on celebrating win, Jaxson Hayes' growth | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on celebrating win, Jaxson Hayes' growth | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  06:52
Willy Hernangomez on enjoying the win, belief in the team | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on enjoying the win, belief in the team | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  04:56
Devonte' Graham on postseason clinch, trusting process | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on postseason clinch, trusting process | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  04:31
Jaxson Hayes on clinching play-in spot, team's foundation | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes on clinching play-in spot, team's foundation | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  02:37
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 123, Kings 109
Now Playing

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 123, Kings 109

The Pelicans defeated the Kings, 123-109. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Brandon Ingram added 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assis
Apr 6, 2022  |  00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram adds 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram adds 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied a near triple-double with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  01:52
Highlights: CJ McCollum tallies 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
Now Playing

Highlights: CJ McCollum tallies 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tallied 23 points in the team's road win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  02:02
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
Now Playing

Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the team's road win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  02:01
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 4/5/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team win and his performance following their victory over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 5, 2022  |  01:24
Devonte' Graham reverse off the glass | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham reverse off the glass | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives and lays it up high off the glass for the reverse score.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:21
Jaxson Hayes euro-step and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes euro-step and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes strides the length of the court and scores on the euro-step.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones back-to-back 3s | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones back-to-back 3s | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones knock down back-to-back triples.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:29
CJ McCollum attacks with the reverse | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum attacks with the reverse | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum attacks down the baseline and scores on the reverse.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:18
Jose Alvarado steal and drive | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado steal and drive | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up with the steal and finds himself unattended for the easy bucket in the lane.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:17
Naji Marshall dishes to Larry Nance Jr. for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall dishes to Larry Nance Jr. for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall draws the defense and dishes to Larry Nance Jr. for the easy dunk.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:14
CJ McCollum up and under score | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum up and under score | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum splits the defense for the up and under score.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:26
Willy Hernangomez strong drive and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez strong drive and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez overpowers the smaller defender in the post for the score and-1.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes hammers it home | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes hammers it home | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes drives to the rim and throws down the big slam.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:10
Tags
Hayes, Jaxson, Hernangomez, Willy, Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, McCollum, CJ

Related Content

Hayes, Jaxson

Hernangomez, Willy

Ingram, Brandon

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter