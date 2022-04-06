Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Kings 109

In late November, New Orleans trailed the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers by six games in the Western Conference standings, showing no signs of being a postseason qualifier. On Tuesday, the same Pelicans team clinched a play-in berth by guaranteeing that they will finish 2021-22 ahead of the Lakers, part of an epic in-season turnaround.

New Orleans’ victory in Sacramento gave the Pelicans a 32-28 record since a 3-16 start. The Pelicans are a whopping 10 games better than the Lakers since Nov. 24.

The Pelicans led just 60-57 at half, but consecutive three-pointers from Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes quickly extended the margin to 69-57 and gave the visitors some breathing room.

“We’re all proud of the work (Pelicans players) put in to put ourselves in this position,” head coach Willie Green said of reaching the postseason.

With the Lakers eliminated Tuesday, New Orleans will face San Antonio in the 9-10 matchup of the play-in tournament, but the location is to be determined. The ninth-place Pelicans have a one-game lead on the No. 10 Spurs (34-45), but the silver and black own the tiebreaking edge, meaning the site can’t be decided until Saturday at the earliest.

CJ McCollum stole a Sacramento pass out of the air with New Orleans leading by 11 with three-plus minutes remaining. Not long after, Willy Hernangomez scored on consecutive putbacks to make it 117-105 at the two-minute mark.

Jaxson Hayes brandished several aspects of his blossoming and promising game, presenting problems for Sacramento in the paint and on the perimeter. He tied his career highs with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The third-year pro was 10/14 from the field and 2/3 from three-point range, now shooting 12/24 in the latter category since the All-Star break.

“He was fantastic tonight,” Green said.

0/6: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first quarter.

10/16: New Orleans three-point shooting in the second and third quarters.

40: Pelicans bench points, with Devonte’ Graham and Trey Murphy III coming up big in the second half. Each totaled 14 points.

Not only did the Pelicans ensure their postseason participation for the first time since 2018, but it was also a positive night on the scoreboard in terms of New Orleans’ likelihood of getting the Lakers’ first-round pick (and in the top 10). That’s now over a 99 percent chance of happening at the May draft lottery.

Jones and Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell are top-10 first-year pros, but Murphy was the biggest difference-maker Tuesday among rooks, going 4/4 from three-point range and knocking down shots in the second half that expanded the Pelicans’ lead.

At small forward, Brandon Ingram didn’t shoot well but had a good all-around night with seven rebounds and eight assists. Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes had a quiet 12-point, six-board night in 30 minutes.

McCollum was voted Pelicans Player of the Week for a fourth time since arriving in New Orleans in early February, breaking up a stretch of a different player earning the honor each time since Week 19. The guard made his return to Portland in the team’s first game of Week 24, then helped New Orleans notch a huge victory at the Lakers two nights later. He averaged 25.3 points and shot 53 percent from three-point range as the Pelicans went 2-1.

