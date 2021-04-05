Lonzo Ball shoots a layup over a Houston defender

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 122, Rockets 115

Pelicans (22-27), Rockets (13-36)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 04, 2021

New Orleans didn’t get 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson nor 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram back in its lineup Sunday, but Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams did return from injuries. That was a very good thing.

Ball and Adams quickly powered the Pelicans to a double-digit first-half advantage, with Ball draining three-pointers from all over the Toyota Center hardwood and Adams registering a double-double by halftime. After Houston took the lead in the fourth quarter, Willy Hernangomez came through with 10 critical points, pushing New Orleans to a much-needed road victory.

Combined with Golden State’s loss in Atlanta, the Pelicans moved with a half game of the Warriors for 10th place in the Western Conference. It’s the closest New Orleans has been to the West's final play-in spot in a lengthy stretch.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

James Johnson continued to make valuable contributions early in his Pelicans tenure, sinking one free throw to give the visitors a six-point lead with 29 seconds left. Unheralded NBA veterans Johnson and Hernangomez were vital in New Orleans posting a clutch-time victory in Texas. Five of Johnson’s 18 points came in the final stanza.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ball set a career high by sinking eight three-pointers, including immediately canning four treys in the first quarter, after he’d missed the previous seven games due to injury. He knocked down two deep balls in the fourth period, helping stake the Pelicans to a 33-23 edge in the final 12 minutes. The point guard also handed out nine assists.

“You could see what it meant to us,” Johnson said of Ball’s impact. “It was a different energy, a different flow of the game. He speeds up the game so much. I thought I was in shape... I’ve got to get myself in a little better shape running with Zo. He (causes) a lot of defensive problems. We all had a lot of confidence in him tonight.”

BY THE NUMBERS

7: New Orleans players in double-digit scoring, including all five starters plus Hernangomez and rookie two-way contract player Naji Marshall.

3: Consecutive road victories for the Pelicans, who have won in Denver, Boston and Houston since March 21. Prior to this stretch, New Orleans had dropped seven of eight away contests.

8/15: Ball’s three-point shooting Sunday. The rest of the Pelicans were 8/22, for a solid 43 percent outing as a team.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, UNDER ANY CONDITIONS

Earlier in the season, New Orleans dodged the ever-changing lineups that confronted many NBA teams, but lately it feels like Murphy’s Law is taking place. The Pelicans started Sunday’s game with only three guards, then ended it with only two, after Nickeil Alexander-Walker sustained a lower left leg injury when a Houston player accidentally rolled into him. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to adapt to less than ideal circumstances and secure a key victory.

CENTERS OF ATTENTION

Adams and New Orleans’ centers faced difficult matchups vs. Christian Wood and Kelly Olynyk, both of whom have the ability to make opponents chase them out to the three-point line. Olynyk turned in one of his best games of the season, scoring 26 points on 9/17 shooting, while Wood struggled to a 3/11 performance but canned eight free throws to get to 15 points. Unfortunately, Adams will have to go through concussion testing after he was hit in the head inadvertently during Sunday's game, according to Stan Van Gundy.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Which reserves will step into bigger roles with Josh Hart sidelined for an extended period? On Sunday, Hernangomez and Marshall delivered in larger minutes. Ten-day contract signee Isaiah Thomas is expected to join the team tomorrow, as the Pelicans prepare for Tuesday’s game in Atlanta.

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps the pelicans' 122-115 win against the Houston Rockets.

2020-21 Game #49: Pelicans at Rockets

