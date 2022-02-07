Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Rockets 107

New Orleans is beginning to win games regardless of which starting lineup it uses. The Pelicans are starting to win road games regardless of the venue.

With Josh Hart back in uniform Sunday, Jaxson Hayes was shifted back to a reserve role, despite what’s been a sensational week of performances, but Hayes responded with another monster game. With Brandon Ingram erupting for 17 third-quarter points, New Orleans quickly erased a double-digit deficit, winning a third consecutive away game for the first time in 2021-22. As a result, the Pelicans moved into the No. 10 play-in seed in the Western Conference for the first time, after starting the campaign at just 1-12.

Asked about moving into 10th, Pelicans head coach Willie Green said, “It’s extremely meaningful for our group. Any time these guys work as hard as they do – (as well as) our coaching staff, our organization – and early in the season you don’t see results, it can be frustrating. But we hung in there, stayed faithful, stayed prayerful, and here we are with (29) games left, and we’re giving ourselves an opportunity to continue to compete. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Ingram stole a Houston pass in the deep backcourt, then fed Jonas Valanciunas for a layup, giving New Orleans a 108-94 lead with 3:30 remaining in regulation.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

As TV broadcaster Joel Meyers put it on Bally Sports, Hayes “had another incredible game.” The third-year pro has suddenly emerged as a transformed player, putting up games of 20-plus points regularly and dunking everything in sight. He finished Sunday’s game with 21 points in just 27 minutes, again delivering extreme shooting efficiency at 8/10. Hayes had made 20 consecutive two-point shots over the previous three games, prior to finally missing a two Sunday – but only one. He shot 7/8 inside the arc.

Meanwhile, Ingram has authored 30-10 games before in his six-year NBA career, but never with the second number coming from assists. That made Sunday’s outing a special one, as the 2020 All-Star added to a recent run of big-time dime tallies. Ingram’s 12 assists and 33 points – including 21 in the second half – spearheaded an offensive attack that started sluggishly, but shifted into gear after intermission.

BY THE NUMBERS

71-53: New Orleans second-half scoring advantage. A 38-23 edge in the third quarter turned a five-point hole into a 10-point lead. Six of the Pelicans’ dozen made three-pointers came in that pivotal third period.

12/29: Pelicans three-point shooting, ending a run of games in which that category needed to be overcome in order to post a win. The Rockets were 16/45, with Garrison Mathews shooting the hosts back into the game by sinking five treys.

15-4: New Orleans edge in fast-break points. Houston plays at a fast pace, but the visitors were able to prevent the Rockets from converting many easy baskets.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GO BIG AND GO HOME

New Orleans went away from its supersized starting frontcourt combo of Hayes and Valanciunas, but when Herbert Jones picked up two quick fouls, the duo was back together. Hayes immediately went into high-flyer mode by throwing down four dunks in the first quarter, tacking on a three-pointer among his 13 points in that stanza. For the game, the bigs combined for 39 points and 12 rebounds. Most importantly, New Orleans headed home after going 3-1 on the road this week, now hosting its next six games.

NO LIFTOFF THIS TIME

New Orleans did a much better job defensively against Houston this time, with the Rockets scoring 54 and 53 points in Sunday’s halves. They had 57-plus points in both Dec. 5, en route to beating NOLA 118-108.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Jones experienced foul trouble for the second time this season at Toyota Center, but eventually made an impact, scoring nine points and posting a plus-minus of plus-14 in 31 minutes. Fellow rookie Jalen Green of Houston has improved his scoring efficiency in recent weeks and turned in a solid 18-point game on 7/14 shooting from the field.