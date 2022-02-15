Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Raptors 90

Most NBA teams are downsizing these days, but New Orleans has often gone the other way lately, relying on a two-big lineup featuring Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes. Facing a Toronto team that relies heavily on athleticism and small lineups, the Pelicans’ jumbo combination made the Raptors pay for that size disadvantage, dominating points in the paint (50-36) en route to a one-sided win. The 30-point margin was New Orleans’ largest of 2021-22, with the previous most being a 25-point triumph over Washington on Thanksgiving Eve.

The large margin of victory came at an optimal time, with New Orleans set to play again Tuesday in a home/home back-to-back against red-hot Memphis, the Western Conference’s third-best team.

“Any time we can go out and win a game against a playoff team like Toronto that’s well coached, that (had just) won eight games in a row, it’s impressive, in the way we did it,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Starting with our defense, moving the ball, trusting each other, all the things we’ve been working on and talking about the last day and a half.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Garrett Temple opened New Orleans’ fourth-quarter scoring by knocking down a pair of three-pointers, with the latter shot rolling around the rim before dropping through the hoop. Temple’s third trifecta of the evening made it 100-74 in favor of the hosts early in the final period.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

While Valanciunas and Hayes found holes in the interior of Toronto’s defense, CJ McCollum was a sniper from the perimeter, authoring his second straight excellent performance after a rough, devoid-of-sleep Thursday debut vs. Miami. Against the Raptors, McCollum poured in 23 points on 9/13 shooting, including going 5/8 from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram nearly authored a “Jason Kidd triple-double,” scoring 10 points while posting 11 rebounds and eight assists. He could’ve easily recorded the first triple-double of his six-year NBA career Monday, but didn’t need to be on the floor with the outcome already decided in the fourth quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

36: Pelicans season-high assists, led by eight from Ingram. The starters handed out 26.

58.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field.

30.2: Toronto shooting percentage from the field.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DISRUPTIVE DEFENSE

New Orleans played a more aggressive brand of defense compared to its previous game Saturday vs. San Antonio. Toronto shot poorly from everywhere and only got to 90 points due to its 20 offensive rebounds and 24 second-chance points.

CONTAIN SHOOTERS

Fred VanVleet statistically had a decent game with 20 points on 6/15 shooting, but did a lot of his damage after the Raptors were down big. Gary Trent Jr. has been one of the NBA’s best marksmen since January but was 2/15 and 2/8 on threes.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

As was the case for many of his teammates, Monday was a night to forget for Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes, who was limited to 20 minutes after scoring five points on 2/10 shooting. New Orleans first-year pro Herbert Jones was solid, posting 11 points on 5/8 shooting, adding five assists.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Week 17 was a clunky week around the NBA, as well as for the Pelicans, with them playing three games and executing a multi-player trade early within the seven-day period. McCollum had a rough debut shooting-wise vs. Miami on Thursday, but bounced back in a big way Saturday against San Antonio, pouring in 36 points against the Spurs. He averaged 25.5 points in his two appearances, picking up over 50 percent of votes on Twitter to earn the week’s Player of the Week honors.