Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Clippers 103

The Clippers are headed to the 2021 NBA playoffs with plenty of room to spare in the standings, while New Orleans needs to scratch and claw just to have a chance to stay in the Western Conference play-in race. Based on the results of the games between the two clubs in the Smoothie King Center over the past month and a half, you probably never would’ve imagined that.

For a second time since mid-March, the Pelicans shot extremely well from the field, built a huge lead over the Clippers and went on to win comfortably in the Crescent City. On March 14, New Orleans piled up 135 points and shot a blistering 65 percent from the field while beating LA by 20; this time, the Pelicans made 54 percent of their shots, including 52 percent of their threes.

The victory moved New Orleans to within four games of 10th-place Golden State (31-30), which was idle Monday before hosting Golden State on Tuesday. The Pelicans and Warriors have three games apiece prior to meeting in the Big Easy next week for a two-game series on May 3-4.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Zion Williamson dropped off a pretty bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes along the baseline, resulting in Hayes throwing down a two-hand dunk. That slam put New Orleans in front 103-84 with 8:24 remaining and caused the Clippers to call timeout. LA’s Tyronn Lue subbed in his deep reserves shortly thereafter, acknowledging that the outcome had been decided with the hosts up 20-plus.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

An excellent night for the starting backcourt. Eric Bledsoe has been in every-other-game mode lately in terms of double-digit scoring, which he returned to vs. LA with 18. An aggressive performance included him rumbling into and over Clippers defender Terance Mann on a fast break, resulting in a three-point play. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball was still on the floor deep into the fourth quarter with an outside shot to notch a triple-double. He ended up with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

13: New Orleans steals. Bledsoe and Ball combined for six of those, while Naji Marshall came up with two thefts. Stan Van Gundy credited Ball and Marshall for their defense against Clippers All-Star wing Paul George, who only scored nine points.

4-5: New Orleans record against the top three teams in the West. The Pelicans went 1-2 against Utah and Phoenix, as well as 2-1 vs. the Clippers.

10-18: Pelicans record on the road this season, heading into a three-game road trip this week at Denver, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

BOUNCE BACK AT FOUL LINE

The Pelicans had another below average game at 65 percent, but that was the only area where they did not shoot well. New Orleans went 17/26 at the charity stripe. Williamson finished 6/11.

SECOND SHOOTING SOURCE

It was a drastically different night than Saturday vs. San Antonio, when Ball went 6/10 on threes, but virtually everyone else struggled. Against the Clippers, five different Pelicans made two-plus treys. The team was 15/29 overall Monday.

THREE-POINT DEFENSE

Excellent. The Clippers were an abysmal 3/21 in the first half from distance and finished 14/45, or 31 percent. They lead the league in three-point percentage by a wide margin, but were very poor Monday.