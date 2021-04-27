Lonzo Ball drives past Nicolas Batum for a layup

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Clippers 103

Pelicans (27-34), Clippers (43-20)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 26, 2021

The Clippers are headed to the 2021 NBA playoffs with plenty of room to spare in the standings, while New Orleans needs to scratch and claw just to have a chance to stay in the Western Conference play-in race. Based on the results of the games between the two clubs in the Smoothie King Center over the past month and a half, you probably never would’ve imagined that.

For a second time since mid-March, the Pelicans shot extremely well from the field, built a huge lead over the Clippers and went on to win comfortably in the Crescent City. On March 14, New Orleans piled up 135 points and shot a blistering 65 percent from the field while beating LA by 20; this time, the Pelicans made 54 percent of their shots, including 52 percent of their threes.

The victory moved New Orleans to within four games of 10th-place Golden State (31-30), which was idle Monday before hosting Golden State on Tuesday. The Pelicans and Warriors have three games apiece prior to meeting in the Big Easy next week for a two-game series on May 3-4.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Zion Williamson dropped off a pretty bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes along the baseline, resulting in Hayes throwing down a two-hand dunk. That slam put New Orleans in front 103-84 with 8:24 remaining and caused the Clippers to call timeout. LA’s Tyronn Lue subbed in his deep reserves shortly thereafter, acknowledging that the outcome had been decided with the hosts up 20-plus.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

An excellent night for the starting backcourt. Eric Bledsoe has been in every-other-game mode lately in terms of double-digit scoring, which he returned to vs. LA with 18. An aggressive performance included him rumbling into and over Clippers defender Terance Mann on a fast break, resulting in a three-point play. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball was still on the floor deep into the fourth quarter with an outside shot to notch a triple-double. He ended up with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

13: New Orleans steals. Bledsoe and Ball combined for six of those, while Naji Marshall came up with two thefts. Stan Van Gundy credited Ball and Marshall for their defense against Clippers All-Star wing Paul George, who only scored nine points.

4-5: New Orleans record against the top three teams in the West. The Pelicans went 1-2 against Utah and Phoenix, as well as 2-1 vs. the Clippers.

10-18: Pelicans record on the road this season, heading into a three-game road trip this week at Denver, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

BOUNCE BACK AT FOUL LINE

The Pelicans had another below average game at 65 percent, but that was the only area where they did not shoot well. New Orleans went 17/26 at the charity stripe. Williamson finished 6/11.

SECOND SHOOTING SOURCE

It was a drastically different night than Saturday vs. San Antonio, when Ball went 6/10 on threes, but virtually everyone else struggled. Against the Clippers, five different Pelicans made two-plus treys. The team was 15/29 overall Monday.

THREE-POINT DEFENSE

Excellent. The Clippers were an abysmal 3/21 in the first half from distance and finished 14/45, or 31 percent. They lead the league in three-point percentage by a wide margin, but were very poor Monday.



Pelicans- Clippers Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).

2020-21 Game #61: Pelicans vs. LA Clippers

Pelicans- Clippers Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-26-21
Pelicans- Clippers Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  03:35
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-26-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  03:35
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-26-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  04:08
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-26-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  08:33
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers, 04/26/2021
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:01
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe drops 18 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe drops 18 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe scoring 18 points vs. the LA Clippers (04/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  01:59
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 17 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 17 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scoring 17 points vs. the LA Clippers (04/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  01:43
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 18 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 18 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball putting up 18 points vs. the LA Clippers (04/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  01:59
Willy Hernangómez on-court interview after win vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Willy Hernangómez on-court interview after win vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez on-court interview after the Pelicans defeat the LA Clippers (04/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  02:47
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 23 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 23 vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points vs. the LA Clippers (04/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  01:46
New Orleans Pelicans with another 11-0 run vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans with another 11-0 run vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. LA Clippers, 04/26/2021
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes dunks the Pelicans up by 25 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes dunks the Pelicans up by 25 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes adds another dunk to put the Pelicans up by 25 vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes dunks through contact | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes dunks through contact | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes dunks through contact vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:16
Wenyen Gabriel with a finish off the steal and a three late in the 3rd | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Wenyen Gabriel with a finish off the steal and a three late in the 3rd | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel gets the steal and finish with the three pointer late in the 3rd quarter vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was on fire in the 3rd quarter vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:29
Zion Williamson answers the dare from three point line | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Zion Williamson answers the dare from three point line | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson knocks down the wide open three pointer vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:14
Lonzo Ball finishes in transition off the steal | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Lonzo Ball finishes in transition off the steal | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball converts in transition off the steal vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram opens the 2nd half with a triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Brandon Ingram opens the 2nd half with a triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram starts off the 2nd half quickly with a three vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:15
Eric Bledsoe ends the 1st half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Eric Bledsoe ends the 1st half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe ends the half with a crafty and-1 vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:16
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the LA Clippers 1st half highlights (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  02:44
Zion Williamson with 11 points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
Zion Williamson with 11 points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dropping 11 in the 1st quarter vs. the LA Clippers (04/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  01:20
Lonzo extends the leads then dishes a dime to Bledsoe | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Lonzo extends the leads then dishes a dime to Bledsoe | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball extends the lead with a triple then finds Eric Bledsoe with a nice pass vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:28
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 run vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 run vs. LA Clippers 4-26-21

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. LA Clippers, 04/26/2021
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:00
Bledsoe to Hernangomez for the And-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Bledsoe to Hernangomez for the And-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe with the patient pass to Willy Hernangómez for the and-1 vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:17
Naji Marshall gives the Pelicans the lead | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Naji Marshall gives the Pelicans the lead | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drains the triple to give the Pelicans the early lead vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:20
Brandon Ingram saves his own block | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Brandon Ingram saves his own block | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes the hustle block and saves the ball from out of bounds vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo goes over the top to Zion | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Lonzo goes over the top to Zion | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

Pelicans-Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball goes over the top to Zion Williamson for the and-1 vs. the LA Clippers (4/26/2021).
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:15
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Clippers | April 26, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Clippers | April 26, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the LA Clippers on Monday, April 26 at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Apr 26, 2021  |  00:30
