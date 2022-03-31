Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Trail Blazers 107

It took nearly all four quarters and required overcoming a major disadvantage beyond the three-point line, but New Orleans eventually staved off Portland’s upset bid Wednesday. In CJ McCollum’s return to Oregon to face his former NBA team for the first time, the Pelicans secured a significant victory in their pursuit of a Western Conference play-in tournament berth, moving 1.5 games ahead of the idle Lakers and two in front of San Antonio, which lost a nail-biter Wednesday vs. Memphis.

Portland gave itself a shot to prevail by more than doubling New Orleans in three-point makes, but cooled off as the night progressed, finishing 14/42 (33 percent). That below average accuracy rate still provided an edge in that category, with the Pelicans shooting only 6/24 from deep, though the visitors made three of those in the fourth quarter.

Prior to tip-off, McCollum was given a lengthy standing ovation from the Portland crowd, which showed its appreciation for the guard’s nine seasons in a red and black uniform.

“To see the love, to be a part of that was something special for myself and my family,” McCollum said. “It’s something we’ll never forget, so I’m very appreciative of it and thankful. It was a special moment.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

McCollum swished a three-pointer from the right wing to give New Orleans a 113-100 lead with just under three minutes remaining. The Pelicans racked up 66 second-half points after scoring 51 prior to intermission.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

McCollum (25 points) gets the nod for delivering a very good game with all eyes on him. New Orleans also received valuable second-half contributions from Jonas Valanciunas, as well as sparks from a trio of youngsters. Rookies Trey Murphy (six fourth-quarter points) and Jose Alvarado (aggressive defense, four steals) made key plays, while second-year forward Naji Marshall (eight points in 11 minutes) joined Alvarado in cranking up the visiting team’s energy.

“We needed some juice, especially in that second and third quarter,” Brandon Ingram said of the group. “Portland was battling back, and (the young players) kept us in the game through that third quarter. They were just really good, solid, on the defensive end. Pushing the pace on the offensive end and we got some good shots.”

BY THE NUMBERS

5: New Orleans magic number to clinch a play-in spot. Any combination of Pelicans wins and Lakers losses adding up to five, or Pelicans wins and Spurs losses adding up to five, seals a trip to the postseason.

54-44: Pelicans edge in paint points over the Trail Blazers.

31-16: Pelicans edge in made free throws over the Trail Blazers.

5-12: New Orleans record in Moda Center since 2013-14, when the franchise rebranded as the Pelicans. Of course, the club is 2-0 all-time in the NBA playoffs inside the Blazers’ building.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

HOMECOMINGS

Among three former Blazers-turned-Pelicans, McCollum started out like he was going to erupt for a big night after a 14-point first quarter, but misses at the foul line kept him from gaining momentum at times. Larry Nance Jr. was a very helpful presence around the rim at both ends of the floor. Tony Snell did not play for New Orleans.

KNOW PERSONNEL

Give Portland a lot of credit for coming out determined to be competitive, playing a step ahead of New Orleans for a big chunk of the contest. Several unheralded Blazers played quality basketball.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Coming off a 26-point game against the Lakers in only 26 minutes Sunday, Ingram endured a rough shooting night. Ingram shot 4/12 from the field, but got to 19 points by going 11/13 on free throws.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

Which two teams are most likely to face each other in next month’s 9-10 West play-in tournament matchup? Fans on Twitter resoundingly projected a Pelicans-Spurs meeting, with 80 percent of votes picking that combination. Far down the list percentage-wise was Pelicans-Lakers (17 percent) and Spurs-Lakers (3 percent).