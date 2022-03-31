CJ McCollum powers up for a shot in the paint at Portland

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Trail Blazers 107

Pelicans (33-43), Trail Blazers (27-49)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 30, 2022

It took nearly all four quarters and required overcoming a major disadvantage beyond the three-point line, but New Orleans eventually staved off Portland’s upset bid Wednesday. In CJ McCollum’s return to Oregon to face his former NBA team for the first time, the Pelicans secured a significant victory in their pursuit of a Western Conference play-in tournament berth, moving 1.5 games ahead of the idle Lakers and two in front of San Antonio, which lost a nail-biter Wednesday vs. Memphis.

Portland gave itself a shot to prevail by more than doubling New Orleans in three-point makes, but cooled off as the night progressed, finishing 14/42 (33 percent). That below average accuracy rate still provided an edge in that category, with the Pelicans shooting only 6/24 from deep, though the visitors made three of those in the fourth quarter.

Prior to tip-off, McCollum was given a lengthy standing ovation from the Portland crowd, which showed its appreciation for the guard’s nine seasons in a red and black uniform.

“To see the love, to be a part of that was something special for myself and my family,” McCollum said. “It’s something we’ll never forget, so I’m very appreciative of it and thankful. It was a special moment.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

McCollum swished a three-pointer from the right wing to give New Orleans a 113-100 lead with just under three minutes remaining. The Pelicans racked up 66 second-half points after scoring 51 prior to intermission.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

McCollum (25 points) gets the nod for delivering a very good game with all eyes on him. New Orleans also received valuable second-half contributions from Jonas Valanciunas, as well as sparks from a trio of youngsters. Rookies Trey Murphy (six fourth-quarter points) and Jose Alvarado (aggressive defense, four steals) made key plays, while second-year forward Naji Marshall (eight points in 11 minutes) joined Alvarado in cranking up the visiting team’s energy.

“We needed some juice, especially in that second and third quarter,” Brandon Ingram said of the group. “Portland was battling back, and (the young players) kept us in the game through that third quarter. They were just really good, solid, on the defensive end. Pushing the pace on the offensive end and we got some good shots.”

BY THE NUMBERS

5: New Orleans magic number to clinch a play-in spot. Any combination of Pelicans wins and Lakers losses adding up to five, or Pelicans wins and Spurs losses adding up to five, seals a trip to the postseason.

54-44: Pelicans edge in paint points over the Trail Blazers.

31-16: Pelicans edge in made free throws over the Trail Blazers.

5-12: New Orleans record in Moda Center since 2013-14, when the franchise rebranded as the Pelicans. Of course, the club is 2-0 all-time in the NBA playoffs inside the Blazers’ building.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

HOMECOMINGS

Among three former Blazers-turned-Pelicans, McCollum started out like he was going to erupt for a big night after a 14-point first quarter, but misses at the foul line kept him from gaining momentum at times. Larry Nance Jr. was a very helpful presence around the rim at both ends of the floor. Tony Snell did not play for New Orleans.

KNOW PERSONNEL

Give Portland a lot of credit for coming out determined to be competitive, playing a step ahead of New Orleans for a big chunk of the contest. Several unheralded Blazers played quality basketball.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Coming off a 26-point game against the Lakers in only 26 minutes Sunday, Ingram endured a rough shooting night. Ingram shot 4/12 from the field, but got to 19 points by going 11/13 on free throws.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

Which two teams are most likely to face each other in next month’s 9-10 West play-in tournament matchup? Fans on Twitter resoundingly projected a Pelicans-Spurs meeting, with 80 percent of votes picking that combination. Far down the list percentage-wise was Pelicans-Lakers (17 percent) and Spurs-Lakers (3 percent).

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers

2021-22 Game 76: Pelicans at Trail Blazers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Mar 30, 2022  |  02:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Mar 30, 2022  |  02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 19 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Mar 30, 2022  |  02:02
Larry Nance Jr. hammers it home off of the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. hammers it home off of the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Larry Nance Jr. hammers it home off of the CJ McCollum assist
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:20
Naji Marshall with the block | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall with the block | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Naji Marshall with the block
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:16
Jaxson Hayes blocks it off the glass | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes blocks it off the glass | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Jaxson Hayes blocks it off the glass
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram takes it tough to the rack for the and-one | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram takes it tough to the rack for the and-one | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Brandon Ingram takes it tough to the rack for the and-one
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:21
Jaxson Hayes gets the second half started with a 3 | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes gets the second half started with a 3 | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Jaxson Hayes gets the second half started with a 3 | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:11
Larry Nance Jr. sends it back at the rim | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. sends it back at the rim | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Larry Nance Jr. sends it back at the rim | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:19
Naji Marshall's steal leads to an easy basket for Jose Alvarado | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall's steal leads to an easy basket for Jose Alvarado | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Naji Marshall's steal leads to an easy basket for Jose Alvarado | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:19
Jose Alvarado's steal leads to the Trey Murphy III bucket | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado's steal leads to the Trey Murphy III bucket | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

Jose Alvarado's steal leads to the Trey Murphy III bucket | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:07
CJ McCollum with the floater off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum with the floater off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22

CJ McCollum with the floater off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans at Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:15
CJ McCollum drains his first 3 back in the Moda Center | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum drains his first 3 back in the Moda Center | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 3-30-22

CJ McCollum drains his first 3 back in the Moda Center | Pelicans vs Trail Blazers 3-30-22
Mar 30, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum talks return to Portland in Pelicans game at the Trail Blazers 3/30/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum talks return to Portland in Pelicans game at the Trail Blazers 3/30/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum talks to the media in his first return back to Portland since being traded from the Trail Blazers to the Pelicans earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season as the teams prepare to play tonight at 9pm CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Mar 30, 2022  |  10:58
Tags
Alvarado, Jose, Ingram, Brandon, McCollum, CJ, Nance Jr., Larry, Snell, Tony

Related Content

Alvarado, Jose

Ingram, Brandon

McCollum, CJ

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter