Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Suns 102

Pelicans (24-36), Suns (49-11)
by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 25, 2022

The high-scoring New Orleans duo of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram erupted for big numbers. The hard-nosed duo of Herbert Jones and Naji Marshall made sure Phoenix couldn’t do the same on its offensive end.

New Orleans broke through for its first win of the season over the NBA-leading Suns on Friday, riding 60 combined points from McCollum and Ingram, as well as some scrappy defense from rookie Jones and second-year pro Marshall. Playing this time without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, Phoenix didn’t come close to matching its production in two previous victories over New Orleans.

As a result, the Pelicans moved within one game of 10th-place Portland (25-35). New Orleans hadn’t played a road game in nearly three weeks, but increased its winning streak in away contests to four, having previously defeated Detroit, Denver and Houston on an early-February trip.

“It was a defensive effort,” center Jonas Valanciunas said of what keyed Friday’s victory on the road. “We played good basketball for 48 minutes. After the break, we want to establish that we are a good team, and we're doing it now.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans maintained a lead of 15 points at the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter, after going up by 14 through three quarters. McCollum powered the Pelicans in the final period by tallying nine points, helping the visitors take a 112-97 lead. As a result, Phoenix’s Monty Williams removed his starters, with the Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Impossible to pick just one after what was arguably New Orleans’ most complete win of the season while facing a top-tier opponent. During several stretches, particularly in the first and third quarters, the offense clicked at a level not seen at any point in 2021-22, while the Pelicans made some defensive adjustments that first-year head coach Willie Green summarized as being part of a need for more aggressiveness.

BY THE NUMBERS

73-53: New Orleans scoring advantage in the first and third quarters. McCollum and Ingram set the tone by tallying 18 points in the opening period; in the third, Ingram dropped in 13 points and McCollum paraded to the foul line.

3.5: Games the Pelicans trail the ninth-place Lakers in the West standings after Los Angeles lost to its city rivals the Clippers late Friday by a point. Under the NBA's format instituted last season, the No. 9 seed hosts No. 10 in the first round of the play-in tournament, with the loser of that matchup eliminated.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SWARM THE SUNS

Asked at halftime what he liked most about his team’s performance, Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins responded, “Defensive intensity. Our on-ball pressure was really good.” It was certainly mission accomplished by an attacking effort that caused 12 first-half turnovers. Marshall and Jones combined for five steals in the opening half and wound up with seven. Marshall’s four thefts were a new career high.

HEAT UP IN THE DESERT

New Orleans finished with so-so or worse shooting numbers (44 percent from the field, 28 percent on threes) for the third time this season while meeting Phoenix, but McCollum and Ingram combined to shoot 20/35. Reserve wing Tony Snell continued his hot start for New Orleans by going 3/5 from three-point range.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Valanciunas made a major impact with 18 points and 17 rebounds. In his first time on the court this season against New Orleans, Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton was solid with 20 points and three blocks, but grabbed just five boards in 32 minutes.

#FANFRIDAY

New Orleans has faced 27 of the other 29 NBA clubs this season. One of the two teams the Pelicans have not met, the Los Angeles Lakers, is next up on the schedule Sunday. It’s a highly anticipated initial matchup for a variety of reasons, with fans on Twitter picking it as the upcoming game they’re most looking forward to watching. Among four options, including Friday’s game at Phoenix, the ESPN game in Los Angeles garnered 46 percent of votes. Runner-up was Phoenix (29 percent), followed by Wednesday’s home tilt vs. Sacramento (19 percent) and Friday vs. Utah (6 percent).

Brandon Ingram on dinner with McCollum and Willie Green | Pelicans Postgame Interview 2-25-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win.

2021-22 Game 60: Pelicans at Suns

