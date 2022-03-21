Herbert Jones drives against Kevin Huerter of Atlanta

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Hawks 112

Pelicans (30-41), Hawks (35-36)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 20, 2022

Jose Alvarado’s homecoming game in Madison Square Garden two months ago was among the most memorable individual performances of the season for New Orleans. The rookie guard may have topped that Sunday in Atlanta, in his return to the city where he starred in college at Georgia Tech. Alvarado came up with a huge driving layup to put New Orleans up four points with 48 seconds left, then helped to ice the win by sinking two clutch free throws at 0:13.

As a result, New Orleans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference for the first time, surpassing the Lakers, who are also 31-40. The Pelicans hold the tiebreaker based on a 1-0 head-to-head series lead, with two upcoming matchups March 27 in the Crescent City and April 1 in California.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Atlanta bricked two desperate three-point attempts in the waning seconds, with Alvarado fittingly grabbing the defensive rebound on the second carom. Alvarado’s free throws made it 116-112, before the Hawks came up empty on consecutive possessions.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans’ rotation features two rookies whose defensive impact is so large that they’ve already earned nicknames. “Not on Herb” and “Grand Theft Alvarado” wasted no time making their presence felt, as Herbert Jones and Alvarado combined on five steals in the first quarter (the Pelicans tied a franchise record with nine thefts in that period). That duo was also on the floor in clutch time, pushing New Orleans to its seventh win on the road since Feb. 1 in nine outings. The only losses came to Denver and Memphis.

In addition to delivering 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes, Alvarado was assigned defensively to Atlanta All-Star guard Trae Young on multiple key possessions.

“It’s a credit to his perseverance, his resiliency,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Alvarado. “He’s a guy who comes in the gym every day and works at it. He was Defensive Player of the Year in his conference, so he’s more than capable. A four-year (college) guy who comes in, knows how to play and can execute. And he plays hard every time he touches the floor.”

BY THE NUMBERS

70-28: Combined New Orleans first-quarter advantage in the first two games of this road trip. The Pelicans were up 35-10 on the Spurs, then led 35-18 over the Hawks.

14-0: New Orleans advantage in fast-break points in the first half. Atlanta held a 7-3 second-half edge in the category, but the Pelicans established themselves early by running to get offense.

3.0, 3.5: Pelicans lead over No. 11 San Antonio and No. 12 Portland after beating the Hawks, pending the Spurs’ result at Golden State later Sunday. The Spurs were up six on the Warriors at halftime, trying to get back to within 2.5 games of both New Orleans and the Lakers in the standings.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

MATCH FRIDAY’S INTENSITY

It was definitely matched initially. Difficult to sustain over 48 minutes, but the Pelicans looked just as hungry early Sunday as they did all evening Friday in San Antonio.

BENCH BATTLE

It was a tale of two halves for the Pelicans. New Orleans reserves ignited a first-quarter run that gave the visitors a double-digit lead, turning a one-possession game into a 19-point margin. They later went through a dry spell in the second half that helped keep the Hawks in the hunt. Ultimately though, subs Alvarado and Willy Hernangomez (17 points, 10 rebounds in just 15 minutes) were very instrumental in the road win.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

For the second time this season, Jonas Valanciunas outplayed Atlanta counterpart Clint Capela. Valanciunas scored 26 points, including 10 in the fourth period, while Capela totaled 14 points and 10 boards.

Jose Alvarado on strong night in win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.

2021-22 Game 71: Pelicans at Hawks

Jose Alvarado on strong night in win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
Jose Alvarado on strong night in win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  04:50
CJ McCollum on team's progress after beating Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
CJ McCollum on team's progress after beating Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  05:33
Jonas Valanciunas on team's character after win | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
Jonas Valanciunas on team's character after win | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  03:32
Willie Green on win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
Willie Green on win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  05:31
Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:59
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:25
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:56
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:59
Jose Alvarado on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22
Jose Alvarado on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's on-court interview with Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans' win vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:30
Jose Alvarado clutch late game drive and finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Jose Alvarado clutch late game drive and finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up clutch late with a nice drive and finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:32
Back-to-back 4th quarter floaters | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Back-to-back 4th quarter floaters | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guards CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado hit back-to-back floaters in the paint vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:34
Willy Hernangomez fights through contact on the and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Willy Hernangomez fights through contact on the and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez gets the and-1 on the tough finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:31
Herb Jones strong defense into an and-1 finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Herb Jones strong defense into an and-1 finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shows good defense on one end then runs the floor and finishes with the and-1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:36
CJ McCollum ends the half with a pair of nice buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
CJ McCollum ends the half with a pair of nice buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum ends the 2nd quarter with a pair of paint buckets to keep a double-digit lead at hslftime vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:24
Jaxson Hayes from downtown | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes from downtown | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows off his range from three vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:15
Herbert Jones finishes Pelicans' 7th steal of the 1st quarter | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Herbert Jones finishes Pelicans' 7th steal of the 1st quarter | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones finishes in transition off the Pelicans' seventh steal of the first quarter vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:22
Jaxson Hayes eurosteps on the finger roll and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes eurosteps on the finger roll and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and finishes with the finger roll on the and-1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas with the sweet stroke | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas with the sweet stroke | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the sweet stroke on the jumper vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:23
Herb Jones drains the triple then steals and dishes | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Herb Jones drains the triple then steals and dishes | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drains the triple then gets the steal on the other end and finds Naji Marshall in transition vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:27
