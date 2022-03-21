Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 117, Hawks 112

Jose Alvarado’s homecoming game in Madison Square Garden two months ago was among the most memorable individual performances of the season for New Orleans. The rookie guard may have topped that Sunday in Atlanta, in his return to the city where he starred in college at Georgia Tech. Alvarado came up with a huge driving layup to put New Orleans up four points with 48 seconds left, then helped to ice the win by sinking two clutch free throws at 0:13.

As a result, New Orleans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference for the first time, surpassing the Lakers, who are also 31-40. The Pelicans hold the tiebreaker based on a 1-0 head-to-head series lead, with two upcoming matchups March 27 in the Crescent City and April 1 in California.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Atlanta bricked two desperate three-point attempts in the waning seconds, with Alvarado fittingly grabbing the defensive rebound on the second carom. Alvarado’s free throws made it 116-112, before the Hawks came up empty on consecutive possessions.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans’ rotation features two rookies whose defensive impact is so large that they’ve already earned nicknames. “Not on Herb” and “Grand Theft Alvarado” wasted no time making their presence felt, as Herbert Jones and Alvarado combined on five steals in the first quarter (the Pelicans tied a franchise record with nine thefts in that period). That duo was also on the floor in clutch time, pushing New Orleans to its seventh win on the road since Feb. 1 in nine outings. The only losses came to Denver and Memphis.

In addition to delivering 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 24 minutes, Alvarado was assigned defensively to Atlanta All-Star guard Trae Young on multiple key possessions.

“It’s a credit to his perseverance, his resiliency,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Alvarado. “He’s a guy who comes in the gym every day and works at it. He was Defensive Player of the Year in his conference, so he’s more than capable. A four-year (college) guy who comes in, knows how to play and can execute. And he plays hard every time he touches the floor.”

BY THE NUMBERS

70-28: Combined New Orleans first-quarter advantage in the first two games of this road trip. The Pelicans were up 35-10 on the Spurs, then led 35-18 over the Hawks.

14-0: New Orleans advantage in fast-break points in the first half. Atlanta held a 7-3 second-half edge in the category, but the Pelicans established themselves early by running to get offense.

3.0, 3.5: Pelicans lead over No. 11 San Antonio and No. 12 Portland after beating the Hawks, pending the Spurs’ result at Golden State later Sunday. The Spurs were up six on the Warriors at halftime, trying to get back to within 2.5 games of both New Orleans and the Lakers in the standings.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

MATCH FRIDAY’S INTENSITY

It was definitely matched initially. Difficult to sustain over 48 minutes, but the Pelicans looked just as hungry early Sunday as they did all evening Friday in San Antonio.

BENCH BATTLE

It was a tale of two halves for the Pelicans. New Orleans reserves ignited a first-quarter run that gave the visitors a double-digit lead, turning a one-possession game into a 19-point margin. They later went through a dry spell in the second half that helped keep the Hawks in the hunt. Ultimately though, subs Alvarado and Willy Hernangomez (17 points, 10 rebounds in just 15 minutes) were very instrumental in the road win.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

For the second time this season, Jonas Valanciunas outplayed Atlanta counterpart Clint Capela. Valanciunas scored 26 points, including 10 in the fourth period, while Capela totaled 14 points and 10 boards.