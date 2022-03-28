Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108

New Orleans began this season 1-12, but fought its way back into Western Conference postseason contention. In one of their biggest games of 2021-22 on Sunday, the Pelicans found themselves in a similarly daunting hole, but refused to give in to the Lakers. After Los Angeles led by as many as 23 points in the first half, New Orleans surged all the way back to take the lead, then put the Lakers away in the final minutes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

CJ McCollum’s lefty floater was goaltended by LeBron James with 28 seconds left, giving New Orleans a 115-108 lead with 28 seconds left. Malik Monk airballed a three-pointer on the next possession, leading to Herbert Jones adding a free throw with 19 seconds to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie forward Trey Murphy III picked an excellent time to have the best game of his debut season. The Virginia product was scoreless at halftime, but turned in a near-perfect third quarter shooting-wise, going 3/3 from three-point range among his 16 points. He added five more points in the fourth quarter, part of the huge in-game turnaround for New Orleans.