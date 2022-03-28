Brandon Ingram drives vs. Austin Reaves

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108

Pelicans (32-43), Lakers (31-43)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 27, 2022

New Orleans began this season 1-12, but fought its way back into Western Conference postseason contention. In one of their biggest games of 2021-22 on Sunday, the Pelicans found themselves in a similarly daunting hole, but refused to give in to the Lakers. After Los Angeles led by as many as 23 points in the first half, New Orleans surged all the way back to take the lead, then put the Lakers away in the final minutes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

CJ McCollum’s lefty floater was goaltended by LeBron James with 28 seconds left, giving New Orleans a 115-108 lead with 28 seconds left. Malik Monk airballed a three-pointer on the next possession, leading to Herbert Jones adding a free throw with 19 seconds to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie forward Trey Murphy III picked an excellent time to have the best game of his debut season. The Virginia product was scoreless at halftime, but turned in a near-perfect third quarter shooting-wise, going 3/3 from three-point range among his 16 points. He added five more points in the fourth quarter, part of the huge in-game turnaround for New Orleans.

Highlights: CJ McCollum adds 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

2021-22 Game 75: Pelicans vs. Lakers

Highlights: CJ McCollum adds 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: CJ McCollum adds 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum adds 18 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:54
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:56
Highlights: Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:48
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

In his return from injury, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 26 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 27, 2022  |  02:02
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram capitalizes on the mismatch with the smooth baseline jumper.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:18
Trey Murphy III on fire from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III on fire from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drain the 4th quarter triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:22
Trey Murphy III racks up 16 points in the 3Q | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III racks up 16 points in the 3Q | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III racked up 16 points in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:13
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the paint against Lakers Dwight Howard.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:20
Trey Murphy III POSTERIZED Wenyen Gabriel | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III POSTERIZED Wenyen Gabriel | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III follows up the miss with the poster slam over Lakers Wenyen Gabriel.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham throws it up for Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop dunk.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:16
Jose Alvarado pivots past LeBron James | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Jose Alvarado pivots past LeBron James | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado cuts down the lane and pivots past LeBron James for the score.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:08
Naji Marshall baseline drive and reverse | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Naji Marshall baseline drive and reverse | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drives the baseline against Carmelo Anthony and finishes on the reverse.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:12
Herbert Jones steal and SLAM | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Herbert Jones steal and SLAM | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones deflects the pass and races out for the fast break slam.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram mid-range game | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Brandon Ingram mid-range game | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is back in action with the mid-range floater.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum pump fake for 3 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
CJ McCollum pump fake for 3 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum pump fakes and drain the triple in the first quarter.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:16
