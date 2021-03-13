Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 82

With one of its starting guards sidelined by injury, Cleveland relied on a supersized starting lineup Friday, but it was a pair of New Orleans big men who excelled around the basket. Pelicans centers Steven Adams and Jaxson Hayes combined to shoot 10/11 from the field, one reason the hosts rolled to a dominant victory. Meanwhile, starting forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram also produced one of their most efficient games offensively, shooting 20/30 and putting up 51 points.

In one of New Orleans’ best defensive games of 2020-21 and a brutal shooting night by Cleveland, the Pelicans rode that efficiency to the biggest margin of victory all season. The Cavaliers shot 34 percent from the field and 22 percent on three-pointers.

“After last night, we all looked at ourselves and said we need to come back and have a great game,” Hayes said on postgame radio of responding after Thursday’s 30-point home loss to Minnesota. “I was really excited the whole team played so well. We were just really focused on our defense.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Ingram breezed in on the right side for a fast-break layup, giving New Orleans an 83-53 lead midway through the third quarter. It was the Pelicans’ first 30-point edge of the night. Not long after, Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff subbed in three reserves to try to jump-start his team, but New Orleans extended the margin to 91-55 at 2:42 of the period.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram looked extra aggressive to open Friday’s game, rolling to double-digit first-quarter points to stake New Orleans to an early edge. He bounced back nicely from a forgettable Thursday performance vs. Minnesota, scoring 28 points on 11/14 shooting. Ingram’s evening began in promising fashion, with him getting several in-rhythm three-point looks (he made three of his six attempts overall). He shot 5/14 against the Timberwolves, including 1/6 on threes.

BY THE NUMBERS

33: Biggest margin of victory for New Orleans this season prior to Friday. The Pelicans won at Oklahoma City 113-80 on Dec. 31.

70-33: New Orleans rebounding advantage. Stan Van Gundy said he could not recall one of his teams ever securing that many boards in a game.

49: Career games of 20-plus points for Williamson. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the most by any player through his first 60 NBA regular season games since Michael Jordan, who had 52. Williamson reached that Friday despite only needing to log 17 minutes.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FAN DUEL

SUSTAINED ENERGY

A-plus-plus. New Orleans went up by 21 points at halftime and never let up, going ahead by 40 midway through the third quarter.

ON GUARD

Cleveland's Darius Garland was sidelined by injury, making Collin Sexton the primary backcourt focus defensively for New Orleans. Sexton did some damage on drives to the paint with his patented floater game, but only managed 19 points on 7/18 shooting, after averaging 33.0 in his previous three games.

PAINT BATTLE

At one stage in the third quarter, New Orleans had nearly as many paint points (54) as Cleveland had total points (55). The Cavaliers and Pelicans ranked third and fifth, respectively, in average points in the paint entering Friday’s matchup.