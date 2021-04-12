Zion Williamson shoots a layup at Cleveland

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 109

Pelicans (24-29), Cavaliers (19-33)
by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 11, 2021

A few big names changed teams at the NBA trade deadline last month. On Sunday, two lesser-known recent New Orleans roster additions made a huge impact in the Pelicans pulling off an important, come-from-behind victory. Naji Marshall, who spent a chunk of this season competing in the G League bubble, contributed big plays all game, while deadline pickup James Johnson was on the floor during crunch time and was needed to log 33 minutes off the bench.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson came within a point of equaling his career high, scoring 38 on 16/22 shooting from the field.

New Orleans trailed for the vast majority of the night – its lead at 101-99 was the first since an 11-10 edge in the opening quarter – but ultimately rallied to beat a pesky Cleveland squad. It was the Pelicans’ second win of the weekend and pulled them back to within one game of 10th-place Golden State.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Williamson threw down a dunk for a five-point lead with 14 seconds remaining, followed by Brandon Ingram sinking two free throws to go up three possessions. New Orleans erased a four-point deficit entering the final 12 minutes by outscoring Cleveland 26-15.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Marshall made his most vital impact of his rookie NBA season Sunday, excelling in a range of areas (15 points, 6/9 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block). Playing roughly 250 miles from his college campus at Xavier (Ohio), the two-way contract player got a second straight start at shooting guard, with the Pelicans missing Lonzo Ball and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

When Marshall walked to in the visiting locker room after the buzzer, he was presented with the game ball by his appreciative teammates. Marshall said of the surprise gift, “I just went in the locker room and they brought it to me. I'll take it. I ain't going to give it back!”

Williamson and Ingram combined to score 65 points, with Stan Van Gundy saying afterward “I love what they did offensively,” but the head coach added that they needed to bring more on the defensive end. By not clamping down defensively against a Cleveland team that has struggled to generate offense this season, the Pelicans allowed the Cavaliers to stay in the hunt for nearly the entire 48 minutes, including taking double-digit leads early.

BY THE NUMBERS

16: New Orleans turnovers. It was too high of a number overall, but the Pelicans protected the ball better in the second half. Cleveland committed 17 turnovers.

17: Previous career high in scoring for Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, who tallied 21 points Sunday and began the interconference matchup red-hot from the perimeter. Wade was 8/12 from the field and 5/8 on threes.

50-36: New Orleans rebounding advantage. The Pelicans won the previous rebound battle with the Cavaliers on March 12 by an absurd 70-33 margin.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

WEEKEND OF DEFENSE

Through three quarters, very disappointing, allowing Cleveland too many points and too many open three-point looks. Ultimately New Orleans’ defense came through when it absolutely had to during clutch time and the fourth quarter.

KEEP DOMINATING THE PAINT

New Orleans dominated statistically with a 70-48 edge in paint scoring, but in the first half it seemed like Cleveland’s three-point shooting might be the decisive factor. Both teams wound up with below league average three-point nights, though, with the Pelicans at 29 percent and the Cavs at 33 percent.

GO BIG

Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez did not have the same impact Sunday as the two backup bigs did Friday vs. Philadelphia (combined 22 points, 16 rebounds), but still were solid in fewer minutes. They totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds in 25 total minutes.

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-11-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4/11/2021).

2020-21 Game #53: Pelicans vs Cavaliers

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-11-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 4-11-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-11-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-11-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson pours in 38 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Cavaliers 4-11-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Willy Hernangómez splits the defense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Brandon Ingram baseline jam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes halfcourt heave | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Zion Williamson with 16 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Naji Marshall strong drive and slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
James Johnson pump fake and-1 | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Eric Bledsoe alley-oop feed to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Brandon Ingram corner triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Zion Williamson over the top slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Naji Marshall block and score | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Cleveland
