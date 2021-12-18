Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Bucks 112 (OT)

Two nights after sinking an incredible 61-footer to beat Oklahoma City, Devonte’ Graham provided clutch shooting again for New Orleans, this time from a bit closer to the basket. Graham connected on a season-best eight three-pointers Friday, drilling five of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, as the Pelicans outlasted the Bucks. Graham totaled a season-high 26 points, adding a pair of crucial free throws to help seal the victory.

“Just phenomenal,” rookie teammate Herbert Jones said on postgame radio of Graham’s performance. “He’s a great scorer, great shooter, great teammate. He impacted the game.”

After playing in fewer close games than virtually every NBA team through the first month-plus of the regular season, New Orleans has won two straight nail-biters.

“What I see is we’re growing,” Pelicans Coach Willie Green said of better recent results in the clutch. “Early in the season, we were given ourselves an opportunity (to win games), but were falling short. We still have a ton of games ahead of us, but I like what we’re doing.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram grabbed a defensive rebound off a leaning missed three-pointer by Jrue Holiday, then dribbled out the final seconds of overtime with New Orleans up by two possessions. Graham gave the hosts a 116-112 spread by canning two free throws with 11 seconds to go in the extra period.

Jones converted the go-ahead basket in OT, cutting into the paint and seizing a hard pass from Jonas Valanciunas for a layup, making it 114-112.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Valanciunas famously has expanded his offensive game this season, ranking among the NBA leaders in three-point percentage. On Friday, however, the Lithuanian center went back to the basics, setting up shot deep in the paint. New Orleans obliged by repeatedly getting him the ball under the rim, resulting in a series of short hooks and layups. Valanciunas powered his way to 24 points on 11/15 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

20: New Orleans turnovers, resulting in 19 Milwaukee points. The Pelicans were able to overcome that issue, along with 11 missed free throws and non-Graham three-point shooters going a combined 5/25, to beat the 2021 NBA champion Bucks for a second straight season in the Smoothie King Center.

57-44: New Orleans rebounding advantage. The Pelicans figured to have the edge in this category, with the Bucks not having starting center Bobby Portis Jr. or two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

84: Combined three-point attempts by the teams. The Bucks were particularly intent on gunning from beyond the arc, finishing 14/47.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BETTER START

The Pelicans lost their eighth consecutive first quarter, after a solid opening few minutes that forced Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer to call a timeout to stop a run. The good news was New Orleans won the second period 31-21 to go up by halftime.

A HEALTHY FEAR OF THE DEER

The Bucks quickly demonstrated that they were going to be a tough out, even while several of their top players were not available. The Pelicans realized they’d need to play 48 minutes – actually it ended up being 53 – to secure a win.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The meeting at starting point guard ended up being an offensive bonanza, with Holiday piling up a career-high 40 points (he actually had 41 points for New Orleans in a 2018 playoff game vs. Portland), while Graham notched a season high with 26.

#FANFRIDAY

Graham has already drained two memorable game-winning three-pointers this season. As a Pelicans fan, which of the pair was your favorite? Seventy-three percent of votes Friday were cast for Graham’s 61-foot bomb at Oklahoma City, not surprisingly given the rare nature of the basket. As @inflational noted, referencing the distance of Graham’s toss, “We won with a shot from Rio de Janeiro.” @JonathanSmith_D wrote, “I’m gonna have to say Thunder simply because of the sequence of events during those last 5 seconds. Shai hits a deep 3 to tie and then Devonte heaves it for the win.” Meanwhile, @oblit3rati voted for Graham’s Utah winner, writing, “The bench reaction while the ball is in the air is awesome.”