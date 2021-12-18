Jonas Valanciunas high-fives Tomas Satoransky after scoring a basket

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Bucks 112 (OT)

Pelicans (10-21), Bucks (19-12)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 17, 2021

Two nights after sinking an incredible 61-footer to beat Oklahoma City, Devonte’ Graham provided clutch shooting again for New Orleans, this time from a bit closer to the basket. Graham connected on a season-best eight three-pointers Friday, drilling five of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, as the Pelicans outlasted the Bucks. Graham totaled a season-high 26 points, adding a pair of crucial free throws to help seal the victory.

“Just phenomenal,” rookie teammate Herbert Jones said on postgame radio of Graham’s performance. “He’s a great scorer, great shooter, great teammate. He impacted the game.”

After playing in fewer close games than virtually every NBA team through the first month-plus of the regular season, New Orleans has won two straight nail-biters.

“What I see is we’re growing,” Pelicans Coach Willie Green said of better recent results in the clutch. “Early in the season, we were given ourselves an opportunity (to win games), but were falling short. We still have a ton of games ahead of us, but I like what we’re doing.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram grabbed a defensive rebound off a leaning missed three-pointer by Jrue Holiday, then dribbled out the final seconds of overtime with New Orleans up by two possessions. Graham gave the hosts a 116-112 spread by canning two free throws with 11 seconds to go in the extra period.

Jones converted the go-ahead basket in OT, cutting into the paint and seizing a hard pass from Jonas Valanciunas for a layup, making it 114-112.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Valanciunas famously has expanded his offensive game this season, ranking among the NBA leaders in three-point percentage. On Friday, however, the Lithuanian center went back to the basics, setting up shot deep in the paint. New Orleans obliged by repeatedly getting him the ball under the rim, resulting in a series of short hooks and layups. Valanciunas powered his way to 24 points on 11/15 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

20: New Orleans turnovers, resulting in 19 Milwaukee points. The Pelicans were able to overcome that issue, along with 11 missed free throws and non-Graham three-point shooters going a combined 5/25, to beat the 2021 NBA champion Bucks for a second straight season in the Smoothie King Center.

57-44: New Orleans rebounding advantage. The Pelicans figured to have the edge in this category, with the Bucks not having starting center Bobby Portis Jr. or two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

84: Combined three-point attempts by the teams. The Bucks were particularly intent on gunning from beyond the arc, finishing 14/47.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BETTER START

The Pelicans lost their eighth consecutive first quarter, after a solid opening few minutes that forced Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer to call a timeout to stop a run. The good news was New Orleans won the second period 31-21 to go up by halftime.

A HEALTHY FEAR OF THE DEER

The Bucks quickly demonstrated that they were going to be a tough out, even while several of their top players were not available. The Pelicans realized they’d need to play 48 minutes – actually it ended up being 53 – to secure a win.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The meeting at starting point guard ended up being an offensive bonanza, with Holiday piling up a career-high 40 points (he actually had 41 points for New Orleans in a 2018 playoff game vs. Portland), while Graham notched a season high with 26.

#FANFRIDAY

Graham has already drained two memorable game-winning three-pointers this season. As a Pelicans fan, which of the pair was your favorite? Seventy-three percent of votes Friday were cast for Graham’s 61-foot bomb at Oklahoma City, not surprisingly given the rare nature of the basket. As @inflational noted, referencing the distance of Graham’s toss, “We won with a shot from Rio de Janeiro.” @JonathanSmith_D wrote, “I’m gonna have to say Thunder simply because of the sequence of events during those last 5 seconds. Shai hits a deep 3 to tie and then Devonte heaves it for the win.” Meanwhile, @oblit3rati voted for Graham’s Utah winner, writing, “The bench reaction while the ball is in the air is awesome.”

Willie Green | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.

2021-22 Game 31: Pelicans vs Bucks

Willie Green | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
Willie Green | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Dec 17, 2021  |  07:16
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Dec 17, 2021  |  05:13
Josh Hart | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
Josh Hart | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Dec 17, 2021  |  05:56
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Milwaukee Bucks from Friday, December 17, 2021.
Dec 17, 2021  |  02:59
Herbert Jones (17 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21
Herbert Jones (17 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  01:54
Jonas Valanciunas (24 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jonas Valanciunas (24 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  02:01
Devonte' Graham (26 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Devonte' Graham (26 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  02:02
Brandon Ingram (22 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21
Brandon Ingram (22 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  02:00
Devonte' Graham on-court interview postgame after Pelicans defeat Bucks
Devonte' Graham on-court interview postgame after Pelicans defeat Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham on-court interview postgame after the Pelicans win against the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  01:32
Herb Jones HUGE finish in the lane in overtime | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Herb Jones HUGE finish in the lane in overtime | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones finishes through contact to extend the Pelicans lead in overtime vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:28
Devonte' Graham clutch overtime three | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Devonte' Graham clutch overtime three | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham draining the clutch overtime three pointer vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:21
Devonte' Graham extends the lead late | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Devonte' Graham extends the lead late | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham extending the Pelicans' lead late in the fourth quarter vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones play 2-man ball off the steal | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones play 2-man ball off the steal | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas runs the floor off the steal and gets the pass from Herb Jones for the bucket vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:28
Jonas Valanciunas strong in the paint | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas strong in the paint | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas back his man down in the paint and gets the bucket vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:18
Devonte' Graham on fire from three to start the fourth | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Devonte' Graham on fire from three to start the fourth | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham who caught fire early in the fourth quarter vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:21
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 3rd quarter game highlights (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  01:47
Brandon Ingram steal from behind & transition dunk | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Brandon Ingram steal from behind & transition dunk | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the steal and dunk vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:20
Herb Jones pump fakes Jrue & Boogie | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Herb Jones pump fakes Jrue & Boogie | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones finding space down low and finishing off the pump fake vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:16
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 2nd quarter game highlights (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  02:04
Devonte' Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Devonte' Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham ends a Pelicans drought from three vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:20
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 1st quarter highlights (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  01:53
Brandon Ingram pump fake earns an And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Brandon Ingram pump fake earns an And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram earning the And-1 with a crafty pump fake vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas denies Jrue Holiday | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas denies Jrue Holiday | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas trails Jrue Holiday and gets the block and turnover against the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:17
Herb Jones soars for the slam off the BI dime | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Herb Jones soars for the slam off the BI dime | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones as he slams home the Brandon Ingram dime vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
Dec 17, 2021  |  00:21
