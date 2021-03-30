Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 115, Celtics 109

For a second time this season, the New Orleans starting forwards were a handful and then some for Boston’s defense. In one of the Pelicans’ best road victories of 2020-21, the duo also had plenty of help.

While capping a season-series sweep of the Celtics on Monday, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each posted 20-plus points, while young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. sank shots from all over the TD Garden parquet. Josh Hart joined the three-point barrage in the first half, connecting for 15 points and three treys. As a result, New Orleans won for the fourth time in the last five games, with every victory coming against a likely playoff qualifier.

The Pelicans survived a late-game scare after building a 17-point lead. Eerily reminiscent of a recent loss at Portland but lacking the gut-wrenching outcome this time, New Orleans took its biggest lead at 106-89 with five-minutes left, when Alexander-Walker sank a three-pointer from the left wing.

“(Boston) had a great push,” Hart said in a postgame radio interview. “We were able to kind of weather that and get some stops. (Ingram) made some incredible plays. Zion was great down the stretch. We were able to pull that out. We’re feeling good right now."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Boston’s Marcus Smart was called for a technical foul and ejected from the game with 24 seconds left and the visitors up 112-107. Ingram sank a free throw to make it a six-point game, followed by Williamson tacking on one more for a 114-107 edge. Ingram made a monumental jumper earlier in the final minute, pushing NOLA's lead from three to five.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson had a stretch to begin the fourth quarter where he showed every facet of his offensive game, driving to the hoop for a layup and two free throws, while also finding teammates for open shots. He helped stake New Orleans to a 64-55 lead at halftime by tallying a dozen points, then added eight points apiece in the third and fourth quarters.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

MAKE BOSTON’S TOP SCORERS WORK

Celtics second-leading point producer Jaylen Brown was sidelined by injury, vaulting Kemba Walker up to the No. 2 option behind Jayson Tatum. New Orleans did a decent job against those two, with them finishing 20/43 from the field and scored 57 points. Tatum was 5/9 from three-point range.

PERIMETER PUNCH

Eric Bledsoe authored his third straight game of double-digit scoring, this time recording 13 points and sinking two fourth-quarter three-pointers, among the four long balls he made. Regardless of individual stats, Alexander-Walker and Bledsoe as a starting backcourt has produced wins lately. Off the bench, Lewis showed his quickness, decision-making and shooting ability, depositing three treys in the second quarter.

ANSWERS OFF THE BENCH

Particularly in the first half, the New Orleans reserves were outstanding. Hart and Lewis scored 24 points prior to intermission. Jaxson Hayes made a pair of layups, including one in the fourth quarter that was part of NOLA’s surge into a double-digit advantage.