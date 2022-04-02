Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111

After CJ McCollum powered New Orleans early in the first half of Friday’s game, Brandon Ingram took over in the second, burning his former NBA team with a multitude of buckets. In crunch time, Jonas Valanciunas delivered critical points. The Pelicans posted a vital victory and dealt the Lakers a significant blow to their Western Conference play-in tournament hopes, while sweeping Los Angeles 3-0 in the season series.

A game in which neither team led by more than a couple possessions came down to the final minutes, where New Orleans rode a game-deciding surge, with each of its top three scorers coming through in the clutch.

“We understood the magnitude of this game,” McCollum said on postgame radio. “We were up 2-0 in the season series and wanted to get up 3-0, give them a loss. We've got a lot of young dogs, guys who are fearless and aren't afraid of the moment. They stepped up big tonight.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

LeBron James airballed an off-balance three-pointer from the left wing just before the buzzer, ending the Lakers’ hopes of tying the game and sending an important contest for them to overtime. New Orleans previously had a couple chances to avoid a tense close, but Lakers guard Avery Bradley sank a three-pointer to cut NOLA’s lead to a point, prior to McCollum netting two free throws at 0:09 for the 114-111 margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

McCollum appeared destined for a big night immediately, firing in jumpers in the first quarter and going 4/4 from three-point range. The nine-year veteran has played some important games before against the Lakers in Southern California, looked like it and sounded like it afterward.

Meanwhile, Ingram (29 points) was quiet early but ended up with a stellar all-around night, adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks to his final line.

“Obviously for B.I. this game means a little bit more for him against his old team,” McCollum said. “He got to his spots, was great, was patient, distributed the ball well."

BY THE NUMBERS

2: New Orleans magic number to reach the West play-in tournament. A pair of Sunday results could make that happen (a Pelicans win over the Clippers, combined with a Lakers home loss to Denver).

2: Pelicans lead on No. 10 San Antonio (32-45), which routed Portland earlier Friday. The Spurs are up a game on the Lakers and hold the tiebreaker, meaning L.A. must win two more times than San Antonio in the final five contests for both squads to surpass the silver and black.

21: James third-quarter points, his most in any period this season. The Lakers still only won the third by a point.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

STEAL THE SHOW

New Orleans had five steals through a quarter, but slowed down in the category and totaled eight. Still, NOLA’s defense forced 17 Lakers turnovers.

DISTRIBUTING DUO

Ingram had a big assist first half, then started driving to the rim in the second, while McCollum came out aggressively in terms of looking for his shot. The duo combined for 61 points and 11 assists.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans’ bench was a bigger factor in the previous two wins over the Lakers, but rookie Trey Murphy’s Friday outing was emblematic of the group overall. Murphy shot 0/3 but was a plus-11. Pelicans reserves scored a modest 18 points but no one was on the negative side of plus-minus.

#FANFRIDAY

New Orleans is now 9-3 since the All-Star break on the road, posting several quality victories along the way. Most fans picked a Feb. 25 triumph against the West’s No. 1 seed, Phoenix, as the most impressive recent road win during that span, casting over 50 percent of votes for the 117-102 verdict.