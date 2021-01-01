Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 80

A normally raucous arena was mostly silent, with fans not allowed yet at games in Oklahoma City. A normally festive New Year’s Eve was subdued for the same reason. In his return to the Sooner State for the first time as a Thunder opponent, Steven Adams didn’t receive the usual “welcome back” from a sellout crowd, but he did pick up something more tangible: a win to wrap up 2020.

Meanwhile, fellow New Orleans veteran pickup Eric Bledsoe played his best game since the opener vs. Toronto, spearheading the Pelicans to a one-sided win. Oklahoma City remained competitive for much of the first three quarters, but the visitors pulled away in the fourth period, despite losing Brandon Ingram to an ejection for a flagrant-2 foul. New Orleans was up 10 when Ingram left the game, but still built a 30-point edge late in the fourth quarter without him. The Pelicans tied a franchise defensive record by only allowing seven points in the final stanza, a quarter they won by a 28-7 football-like margin.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Josh Hart sank a three-pointer from the right wing, giving New Orleans its biggest lead to that point of 97-75 with seven-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans expanded a 12-point edge to 22 by starting the fourth period with a 12-2 surge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Adams notched his first double-double as a Pelican in his old home arena (14 points, 10 rebounds), while Bledsoe scored 10 of his 17 points in the second quarter, when New Orleans began taking control of the matchup. Bledsoe drove to the hoop for three layups in that period, along with sinking a three-pointer. Bledsoe was an efficient 7/11 from the field, doing that work in just 25 minutes of action.

BY THE NUMBERS

14: Points off the bench for Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who made his most important contribution of the young season. The second-year pro joined Bledsoe in sparking the second-quarter effort, dropping in seven points.

38, 31, 33: You’ve heard of 50-40-90 shooting? This was not that for Oklahoma City, which shot under 40 percent in every category (field goals, three-pointers, free throws), including going an unsightly 5/15 on foul shots.

19: Thunder turnovers. The Pelicans won this category as well, only committing 13.

Revisiting Three Keys to Victory

STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH IN THE PAINT

Both teams were ranked in the top eight in the NBA in rebounding percentage entering Thursday’s games, but New Orleans probably will be the only one that remains top-10. The Pelicans won the rebounding department 58-40.

NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION: MAKE THREES

Much better for the Pelicans, who bounced back from three straight bad games beyond the arc, this time shooting 13/36 against the Thunder, which is 36 percent, essentially an NBA average night.

BE READY FOR A FEW SURPRISES

New Orleans did not allow any of the Thunder’s secondary or lesser-known offensive options to get rolling. In fact, only OKC veteran Al Horford scored more than 10 points.