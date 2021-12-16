New Orleans players celebrate Devonte' Graham's game-winner at OKC

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110

Pelicans (9-21), Thunder (8-19)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 15, 2021

Just when you thought New Orleans was about to go to overtime in excruciating fashion, Devonte’ Graham saved the day – from 64 feet away.

Graham’s three-point bomb at the buzzer from beyond halfcourt banked in Wednesday, lifting the Pelicans to a win in an improbable way. Moments earlier, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to force overtime with an off-balance, drifting 33-foot shot to tie the score, as New Orleans tried unsuccessfully to foul him before he could shoot. With no timeouts remaining, New Orleans inbounded to Graham, who tossed up a heave from near the right sideline, just past the opposite three-point line.

“When I saw the ball released from Devonte’s hands, I just said, ‘Lord please,’ Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the miraculous shot, laughing. “And He delivered. It was a crazy ending to an up-and-down game. Both teams fought, battled. I’m glad we’re on the winning side of it. Great way to end a road trip.”

“I can’t believe that,” Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas said of the back-and-forth final sequence, summing up the reaction many had in the Paycom Center. “It was two crazy shots. Good thing everything ended in favor of us.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Referees double-checked the replay, then ruled that Graham’s shot was clearly fired before the final horn. By then, Pelicans players had already begun a wild celebration on the court and/or raced to the visiting locker room to rejoice in Graham’s basket and the win.

“That’s definitely my best game-winner I’ve had,” said Graham, who also sank a decisive three to beat Utah a day after Thanksgiving. “I mean, every one is memorable, but a fullcourt shot like that, it’s got to be ranked No. 1.”

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans has been trying to find the right formula to pull out wins in close games all season. Repeatedly getting the ball to Brandon Ingram and letting him operate worked wonders Wednesday.

In crunch time, Ingram delivered bucket after bucket, helping to produce a narrow victory. New Orleans improved to 2-9 in clutch games, a category that has plagued the Pelicans all season and prevented them from making further gains in the standings. Ingram frequently got to the foul line and created offense, despite extra defensive attention from Oklahoma City.

BY THE NUMBERS

22/34: New Orleans foul shooting. The Pelicans are the NBA’s fifth-best percentage team at the charity stripe, making it an uncharacteristic night. New Orleans had not missed more than nine free throws in any previous game all season.

19/19: Oklahoma City foul shooting, keeping the Thunder in the game.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

FAMILY AFFAIR

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made it clear this week that he most wanted a victory over his cousin, regardless of individual performance or stats. NAW notched eight points on 3/10 shooting, but who cares? The scoreboard read Nickeil 113, cousin Shai 110.

PROTECT THE PAINT

After allowing far too many paint points Sunday at San Antonio (66), New Orleans was much better on defense, giving up 46 to OKC.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Oklahoma City missed the injured Lu Dort (ankle) while trying to contain Ingram, whose 13 foul shots in the second half demonstrated how difficult he was to handle.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

Herbert Jones has been one of the most impactful rookies in 2021-22, despite lasting until the No. 35 overall pick in the NBA draft this summer. Does Jones have a chance at making one of the two All-Rookie teams at the end of this season? Based on some of the numbers, it seems the Alabama product will be in contention. Jones entered Wednesday seventh in total minutes among rookies (700), first in steals (37) and third in blocks (23). All six NBA newcomers who’ve logged more playing time were lottery picks, topped by Toronto forward Scottie Barnes’ 940 minutes. In a Twitter poll, OKC’s Josh Giddey (46 percent of votes) was deemed the top West candidate from another team to vie for All-Rookie status, beating out Houston’s pairing of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, as well as Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell. As @retro_pels wrote of Jones as he compares to those four West rooks, “None of these guys are better than Herb. If herb stays healthy he will be all first team.” Of course, the East is home to the lion’s share of the league’s premier first-year pros, including Barnes, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Indiana’s Chris Duarte.

Game Recap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Devonte Graham knocked down a shot from three quarters court as time expired to lift the Pelicans over the Thunder

2021-22 Game 30: Pelicans at Thunder

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Game Recap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Devonte Graham knocked down a shot from three quarters court as time expired to lift the Pelicans over the Thunder
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:01
Willie Green on game-winner vs. OKC, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
Now Playing

Willie Green on game-winner vs. OKC, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
Dec 15, 2021  |  06:51
Devonte' Graham on his game winning buzzer beater | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on his game winning buzzer beater | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
Dec 15, 2021  |  07:36
Brandon Ingram on win vs. OKC, his 34-point game | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on win vs. OKC, his 34-point game | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
Dec 15, 2021  |  06:00
Jonas Valanciunas on Devonte' Graham's game winner, second half defense | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas on Devonte' Graham's game winner, second half defense | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
Dec 15, 2021  |  04:43
Play of the Day: Devonte Graham
Now Playing

Play of the Day: Devonte Graham

Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham banks in the game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 34 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/15/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 34 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 34 points in the team's road win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/15/2021
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:02
Devonte' Graham BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham knocks down the buzzer-beating shot from distance for the win over the Thunder.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:47
Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham on-court postgame interview | Pelicans win vs. Thunder 12/15/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham on-court postgame interview | Pelicans win vs. Thunder 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Devonte' Graham talk about the buzzer beating shot for the road win in Oklahoma City.
Dec 15, 2021  |  01:53
Brandon Ingram clutch jumper | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram clutch jumper | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up and sinks the clutch mid-range jumper late in the fourth quarter.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:28
Brandon Ingram steal and slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram steal and slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up with the steal and fast break slam.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones block from behind | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones block from behind | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones chases down the play and swats away the shot from behind.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas hits the triple | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas hits the triple | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas hits the clutch triple to extend the Pelicans lead in the fourth quarter.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas protects the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas protects the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tracks the play and swats away the lay-up attempt from Thunder guard Josh Giddey.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:12
Devonte' Graham drills the 3 | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham drills the 3 | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham pulls up for the triple and knocks it down.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:25
Herbert Jones beats the pack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones beats the pack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart throws the deep pass to Herbert Jones down the court for the lay-up.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:21
Brandon Ingram strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes off for the big slam.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:18
Courtside Interview with Pelicans governor Gayle Benson | Pelicans-Thunder 12/15/21
Now Playing

Courtside Interview with Pelicans governor Gayle Benson | Pelicans-Thunder 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale catches up with team governor Gayle Benson at the team's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dec 15, 2021  |  01:35
Garrett Temple steal and slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple steal and slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple pokes away the pass and pushes it down the floor for the dunk.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram drives to the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drives to the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and drives to the rim for the finish.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:18
Josh Hart fast break slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart fast break slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speeds past the defense for the fast break dunk.
Dec 15, 2021  |  00:12
Tags
Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie, Pelicans

Related Content

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

Valanciunas, Jonas

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter