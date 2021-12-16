Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110

Just when you thought New Orleans was about to go to overtime in excruciating fashion, Devonte’ Graham saved the day – from 64 feet away.

Graham’s three-point bomb at the buzzer from beyond halfcourt banked in Wednesday, lifting the Pelicans to a win in an improbable way. Moments earlier, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to force overtime with an off-balance, drifting 33-foot shot to tie the score, as New Orleans tried unsuccessfully to foul him before he could shoot. With no timeouts remaining, New Orleans inbounded to Graham, who tossed up a heave from near the right sideline, just past the opposite three-point line.

“When I saw the ball released from Devonte’s hands, I just said, ‘Lord please,’ Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the miraculous shot, laughing. “And He delivered. It was a crazy ending to an up-and-down game. Both teams fought, battled. I’m glad we’re on the winning side of it. Great way to end a road trip.”

“I can’t believe that,” Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas said of the back-and-forth final sequence, summing up the reaction many had in the Paycom Center. “It was two crazy shots. Good thing everything ended in favor of us.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Referees double-checked the replay, then ruled that Graham’s shot was clearly fired before the final horn. By then, Pelicans players had already begun a wild celebration on the court and/or raced to the visiting locker room to rejoice in Graham’s basket and the win.

“That’s definitely my best game-winner I’ve had,” said Graham, who also sank a decisive three to beat Utah a day after Thanksgiving. “I mean, every one is memorable, but a fullcourt shot like that, it’s got to be ranked No. 1.”

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans has been trying to find the right formula to pull out wins in close games all season. Repeatedly getting the ball to Brandon Ingram and letting him operate worked wonders Wednesday.

In crunch time, Ingram delivered bucket after bucket, helping to produce a narrow victory. New Orleans improved to 2-9 in clutch games, a category that has plagued the Pelicans all season and prevented them from making further gains in the standings. Ingram frequently got to the foul line and created offense, despite extra defensive attention from Oklahoma City.

BY THE NUMBERS

22/34: New Orleans foul shooting. The Pelicans are the NBA’s fifth-best percentage team at the charity stripe, making it an uncharacteristic night. New Orleans had not missed more than nine free throws in any previous game all season.

19/19: Oklahoma City foul shooting, keeping the Thunder in the game.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

FAMILY AFFAIR

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made it clear this week that he most wanted a victory over his cousin, regardless of individual performance or stats. NAW notched eight points on 3/10 shooting, but who cares? The scoreboard read Nickeil 113, cousin Shai 110.

PROTECT THE PAINT

After allowing far too many paint points Sunday at San Antonio (66), New Orleans was much better on defense, giving up 46 to OKC.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Oklahoma City missed the injured Lu Dort (ankle) while trying to contain Ingram, whose 13 foul shots in the second half demonstrated how difficult he was to handle.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

Herbert Jones has been one of the most impactful rookies in 2021-22, despite lasting until the No. 35 overall pick in the NBA draft this summer. Does Jones have a chance at making one of the two All-Rookie teams at the end of this season? Based on some of the numbers, it seems the Alabama product will be in contention. Jones entered Wednesday seventh in total minutes among rookies (700), first in steals (37) and third in blocks (23). All six NBA newcomers who’ve logged more playing time were lottery picks, topped by Toronto forward Scottie Barnes’ 940 minutes. In a Twitter poll, OKC’s Josh Giddey (46 percent of votes) was deemed the top West candidate from another team to vie for All-Rookie status, beating out Houston’s pairing of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, as well as Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell. As @retro_pels wrote of Jones as he compares to those four West rooks, “None of these guys are better than Herb. If herb stays healthy he will be all first team.” Of course, the East is home to the lion’s share of the league’s premier first-year pros, including Barnes, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Indiana’s Chris Duarte.