Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108
Pelicans (18-24), Nuggets (25-17)
New Orleans needed to deliver in crunch time Sunday in order to cap a three-game Western Conference road trip in victorious fashion. Brandon Ingram made sure it happened.
In a nail-biter, Ingram took over the final two minutes, driving into the paint to score eight critical points to edge past Denver. The 2020 All-Star converted a pair of conventional three-point plays, then added two more free throws after a hard-charging drive at 0:29, putting the Pelicans in front by four points.
“We executed the way you have to at the end of the game to win,” head coach Stan Van Gundy said. “But over the course of the game, we just fought really, really hard, against a team that has been playing as well, if not better, than everybody else in the West. Probably the hottest team in the West. To come in here and get this win, it’s a great win for us.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Denver missed three straight three-pointers with a chance to cut its deficit from four, giving New Orleans possession with a 109-105 edge and only 10 seconds left. Josh Hart sank two free throws after the Nuggets were whistled for a clear-path foul, sealing the outcome.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ingram went for 30, eight and six, and just as importantly from a team standpoint, was invaluable with the outcome hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker improved to 2-2 as a starter this season, filling in for Lonzo Ball when Ball was ruled out not long before tip-off. Alexander-Walker produced his second stellar performance on the three-game road trip, this time notching 20 points on 8/15 shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
31: Combined turnovers for New Orleans (16) and Denver (15). The Pelicans’ mistakes were a problem particularly early Sunday, but they took better care of the ball as the matchup progressed.
8/28: New Orleans three-point shooting, which is under 30 percent, but the category did not prove that costly for the Pelicans because their perimeter defense held up on the other end of the floor. The Nuggets shot 35 percent with 12 makes in 34 attempts, though they missed several open looks in the second half.
10: Denver free throw attempts. That’s the second-fewest shot by a New Orleans opponent this season (low is eight by San Antonio on Dec. 27).
REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL
FAST STARTERS
Ranked No. 1 in the league in first-quarter scoring margin, Denver lived up to that billing with a 30-22 first period. However, New Orleans responded with a 36-21 second period, building a seven-point halftime edge.
BALL ARENA BOARDS
New Orleans’ league-best rebounding became a factor as the Pelicans kept gaining second chances, to the tune of 14 offensive caroms. Of Steven Adams’ 13 rebounds, seven came on the offensive backboards. New Orleans won the board battle 45-37.
DEFENSE VS. DENVER BIG THREE
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, who entered Sunday’s game averaging a combined 63.9 points, totaled 69 points and all three shot 50 percent-plus from the field. The other starters shot just 9/23, though, including 3/11 from three-point range.
