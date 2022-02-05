Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105

Pelicans (20-32), Nuggets (28-24)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 04, 2022

The new starting power forward is currently producing the best stretch of his NBA career. The new starting shooting guard – who shifted over from a forward spot – delivered the best fourth quarter of his rookie season.

New Orleans’ youthful combination of third-year center Jaxson Hayes and first-year pro Herbert Jones fueled a second straight road win for the Pelicans on Friday, as they followed up a comeback in Detroit with a surge at Denver. 

Hayes finished a perfect 9/9 from the field in his 22-point, 11-rebound outing, constantly soaring over the Nuggets for dunks and layups, while Jones came up a point shy of his career-best by dropping in 25 points, doing major damage at both ends of the floor in the final 12 minutes. Friday’s Western Conference matchup was tied at 82 through three quarters, but New Orleans rolled to a 31-23 edge from there.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jones drove and Eurostepped his way through the Denver defense for a layup, giving New Orleans an eight-point lead with 21 seconds left. That bucket gave him 18 fourth-quarter points and 25 for the game. Denver turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, allowing the Pelicans to dribble out the clock. New Orleans won consecutive road games for the third time in 2021-22 (and first time when not separated by a home game in between).

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hayes had never started at power forward in his first two-plus years in the NBA, but since moving to the four spot, he’s been a force. He had not started any game in 2021-22 prior to getting the nod Monday at Cleveland, a game New Orleans led much of the way before losing a heartbreaker. Hayes has combined with center Jonas Valanciunas to form a “jumbo” lineup that has gone 2-1 this week. Hayes registered the first 20-10 game of his NBA career, as well as notching his eighth double-digit scoring game over his last 12 appearances.

“Jaxson was phenomenal tonight,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He executed on both ends of the floor, he guarded (Nikola) Jokic late in the game and gave us a different look with (Valanciunas) getting in foul trouble. I thought his energy was great. He’s given us a huge boost, a huge lift.”

BY THE NUMBERS

12: Brandon Ingram assists, tying a career high. As backup point guard and good friend Jose Alvarado described in a joint press conference with Ingram, “Let’s be honest. (Ingram) is our best player, and he’s looking for us (with passes). He’s giving us confidence and making us look good.” To which Ingram joked of Alvarado, “(he is saying that because) he just wants the ball more.”

0.5: Half-game New Orleans trails Portland in the West standings for the final play-in spot, after the Trail Blazers lost to Oklahoma City for the second time this week. The Trail Blazers, who sent out key players Norman Powell and Robert Covington in a Friday trade with the Clippers, will host Milwaukee on Saturday, needing a win to keep the Pelicans from moving into the 10 slot. New Orleans holds a tiebreaking edge on Portland based on a 1-0 season-series lead.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFEND IN DENVER

Great work by New Orleans. Only some red-hot three-point shooting, including a few off-balance, difficult made treys, allowed Denver to clear the century mark, after the Nuggets averaged 118.0 points in their two previous wins over the Pelicans.

NEXT (BENCH) MAN UP

With the starting lineup, particularly the frontcourt, excelling, the Pelicans didn’t need their bench to produce a big night. Alvarado and Trey Murphy III came up with some timely plays, with Murphy and Nickeil Alexander-Walker both supplying a fourth-quarter bucket.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

A great passing night by Ingram was one of the key storylines from Friday’s win. He started slowly shooting-wise at 3/11 from the field in the first half, finishing with 23 points on 8/20 field goals. Will Barton was solid for Denver (17 points, 8/15 shooting).

#FANFRIDAY

During the offseason, Pelicans fans voted for a matchup vs. Memphis as the home game they were most looking forward to watching in 2021-22. Nothing has changed since then. Asked to pick between four options on the team’s upcoming six-game homestand (Miami, San Antonio, Memphis and Dallas), the Grizzlies were the overwhelming winner, picking up over 70 percent of votes. A distant second and third were games next week against the Spurs and Heat.

Willie Green on win in Denver, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.

2021-22 Game 52: Pelicans at Nuggets

Willie Green on win in Denver, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Willie Green on win in Denver, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  07:25
Jaxson Hayes on his 22-11 night, confidence at the 4 | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Jaxson Hayes on his 22-11 night, confidence at the 4 | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  04:01
Herbert Jones on trusting teammates, win in Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Herbert Jones on trusting teammates, win in Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  04:11
Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado on Herb Jones, road win | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado on Herb Jones, road win | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Jose Alvarado address the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  06:11
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones team-high 25 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones team-high 25 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored a team-high 25 points in the team's win over the Denver Nuggets.
Feb 4, 2022  |  01:56
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105

The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets, 113-105. Brandon Ingram recorded 23 points, four rebounds and a career-high tying 12 assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 25 points (8-10 FG) in the v
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 22 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 22 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes went 9-for-9 from the floor for 22 points and 11 rebounds in the team's win over the Denver Nuggets.
Feb 4, 2022  |  01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 23 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 23 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram racked up 23 points and tied a career-high 12 assists in the team's win against the Denver Nuggets.
Feb 4, 2022  |  02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 18 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 18 points vs. Denver Nuggets 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 points in the team's win over the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  01:56
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Nuggets 2/4/22
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Nuggets 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about his performance following the Pelicans road win in Denver.
Feb 4, 2022  |  01:25
Herbert Jones on fire in the 4th quarter | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Herbert Jones on fire in the 4th quarter | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones tallying up 10 quick points in a tight 4th quarter against the Nuggets.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:52
7-footers on the fast break | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
7-footers on the fast break | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas sprint out on the fast break and finish with the big slam from JV.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram dribble drive and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Brandon Ingram dribble drive and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts it on the floor and finishes down the lane with the bucket and-1.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram feeds Jonas Valanciunas for three | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Brandon Ingram feeds Jonas Valanciunas for three | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Jonas Valanciunas for the straightaway triple.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes runs to the rim | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Jaxson Hayes runs to the rim | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes drives to the rim and kisses it off the glass for the score.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram money from mid-range| Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Brandon Ingram money from mid-range| Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes to work and knocks down the mid-range jumper.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:19
Jose Alvarado dials up the straightaway 3-pointer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Jose Alvarado dials up the straightaway 3-pointer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

Jose Alvarado dials up the straightaway 3-pointer
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:00
Jonas Valanciunas finds Brandon Ingram for the dunk | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Jonas Valanciunas finds Brandon Ingram for the dunk | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas finds Brandon Ingram for the dunk.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes reverse alley-oop jam | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Jaxson Hayes reverse alley-oop jam | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rises up for the reverse alley-oop slam dunk.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spins to the rim | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spins to the rim | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker spins past the defense for a clear path to the rim.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:12
Jose Alvarado pop and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Jose Alvarado pop and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado pops off the screen for the mid-range jumper.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:14
Jonas Valanciunas post moves against Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Jonas Valanciunas post moves against Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the post against Nikola Jokić for the score.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:14
Herbert Jones cuts for the throwdown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22
Herbert Jones cuts for the throwdown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones cuts to the rim for the strong slam against the Nuggets.
Feb 4, 2022  |  00:20
Related Content

