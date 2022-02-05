Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105

The new starting power forward is currently producing the best stretch of his NBA career. The new starting shooting guard – who shifted over from a forward spot – delivered the best fourth quarter of his rookie season.

New Orleans’ youthful combination of third-year center Jaxson Hayes and first-year pro Herbert Jones fueled a second straight road win for the Pelicans on Friday, as they followed up a comeback in Detroit with a surge at Denver.

Hayes finished a perfect 9/9 from the field in his 22-point, 11-rebound outing, constantly soaring over the Nuggets for dunks and layups, while Jones came up a point shy of his career-best by dropping in 25 points, doing major damage at both ends of the floor in the final 12 minutes. Friday’s Western Conference matchup was tied at 82 through three quarters, but New Orleans rolled to a 31-23 edge from there.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jones drove and Eurostepped his way through the Denver defense for a layup, giving New Orleans an eight-point lead with 21 seconds left. That bucket gave him 18 fourth-quarter points and 25 for the game. Denver turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, allowing the Pelicans to dribble out the clock. New Orleans won consecutive road games for the third time in 2021-22 (and first time when not separated by a home game in between).

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hayes had never started at power forward in his first two-plus years in the NBA, but since moving to the four spot, he’s been a force. He had not started any game in 2021-22 prior to getting the nod Monday at Cleveland, a game New Orleans led much of the way before losing a heartbreaker. Hayes has combined with center Jonas Valanciunas to form a “jumbo” lineup that has gone 2-1 this week. Hayes registered the first 20-10 game of his NBA career, as well as notching his eighth double-digit scoring game over his last 12 appearances.

“Jaxson was phenomenal tonight,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He executed on both ends of the floor, he guarded (Nikola) Jokic late in the game and gave us a different look with (Valanciunas) getting in foul trouble. I thought his energy was great. He’s given us a huge boost, a huge lift.”

BY THE NUMBERS

12: Brandon Ingram assists, tying a career high. As backup point guard and good friend Jose Alvarado described in a joint press conference with Ingram, “Let’s be honest. (Ingram) is our best player, and he’s looking for us (with passes). He’s giving us confidence and making us look good.” To which Ingram joked of Alvarado, “(he is saying that because) he just wants the ball more.”

0.5: Half-game New Orleans trails Portland in the West standings for the final play-in spot, after the Trail Blazers lost to Oklahoma City for the second time this week. The Trail Blazers, who sent out key players Norman Powell and Robert Covington in a Friday trade with the Clippers, will host Milwaukee on Saturday, needing a win to keep the Pelicans from moving into the 10 slot. New Orleans holds a tiebreaking edge on Portland based on a 1-0 season-series lead.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFEND IN DENVER

Great work by New Orleans. Only some red-hot three-point shooting, including a few off-balance, difficult made treys, allowed Denver to clear the century mark, after the Nuggets averaged 118.0 points in their two previous wins over the Pelicans.

NEXT (BENCH) MAN UP

With the starting lineup, particularly the frontcourt, excelling, the Pelicans didn’t need their bench to produce a big night. Alvarado and Trey Murphy III came up with some timely plays, with Murphy and Nickeil Alexander-Walker both supplying a fourth-quarter bucket.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

A great passing night by Ingram was one of the key storylines from Friday’s win. He started slowly shooting-wise at 3/11 from the field in the first half, finishing with 23 points on 8/20 field goals. Will Barton was solid for Denver (17 points, 8/15 shooting).

#FANFRIDAY

During the offseason, Pelicans fans voted for a matchup vs. Memphis as the home game they were most looking forward to watching in 2021-22. Nothing has changed since then. Asked to pick between four options on the team’s upcoming six-game homestand (Miami, San Antonio, Memphis and Dallas), the Grizzlies were the overwhelming winner, picking up over 70 percent of votes. A distant second and third were games next week against the Spurs and Heat.