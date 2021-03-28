Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Mavericks 103

Dallas didn’t have All-Star guard Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, but a Mavericks roster filled with proven veterans wasn’t going down without a fight Saturday. After a nip-and-tuck affair for 40-plus minutes, New Orleans finally held off Dallas late, with Zion Williamson getting into the paint for game-sealing baskets. Meanwhile, starting point guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker continued to produce in his new role, hitting a pair of back-breaking three-pointers.

New Orleans completed a stretch of seven straight games at 4-3 against Western Conference foes sporting winning records, despite a couple frustrating defeats in that span to Portland and Denver.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Alexander-Walker drained a trey from the right wing to give New Orleans a 110-100 lead with 1:04 remaining. Dallas called timeout, but came out of the break tossing up a brick on a three-point attempt. The game was deadlocked at 53 at halftime and it was a one-possession game after three quarters.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson’s career high in scoring entering this weekend’s back-to-back was 36 points. He poured in 39 points against Denver on Friday, then followed that up with 38 vs. Dallas. He shot 13/20 from the field and 12/18 at the foul line.

Mavericks longtime head coach Rick Carlisle delivered one of the best quotes of the season postgame, describing Williamson as “a Shaquille O'Neal type force of nature with a point guard skillset.”

BY THE NUMBERS

6: New Orleans turnovers, an excellent, low number. Dallas only committed seven in what was a well-played game despite the absence of Doncic, Porzingis and Pelicans starting point guard Lonzo Ball.

9: Pelicans who played in Saturday’s game, including ninth man Naji Marshall, who had a two-minute cameo. With Jaxson Hayes sidelined by injury, center Willy Hernangomez played 17 minutes in the backup role and contributed five points and six rebounds.

1.5: Games behind No. 10 Golden State (22-24) for New Orleans in the Western Conference standings. This is the closest the Pelicans have been to that final play-in spot in a while, aided by the Warriors losing four games in a row sans Steph Curry. Golden State next hosts Chicago on Monday, while New Orleans will visit Boston.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

DEFENSE VS. DALLAS

New Orleans did a decent job defensively against most of the Mavericks other than Tim Hardaway Jr., who erupted mid-game and carried the visitors on his back with prolific scoring. Stan Van Gundy credited Eric Bledsoe for slowing down Hardaway after intermission.

E-Z DOES IT

Williamson’s streak of games with 20-plus points continued, and he’s now building a new one featuring games of 30-plus. Williamson and New Orleans did an excellent job down the stretch putting the ball in his hands and letting him drive past Dallas 7-footer Boban Marjanovic, as well as the Mavs’ other bigs.

BACKCOURT BACK AT IT

It was a pretty solid second straight performance for not only the recent starting backcourt of Alexander-Walker and Bledsoe, but also for rookie reserve guard Kira Lewis Jr. That trio totaled 44 points, highlighted by 9/18 three-point shooting. Their perimeter accuracy was crucial in a game where the rest of the Pelicans were 0/8 on treys.