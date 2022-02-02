Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 111, Pistons 101

Brandon Ingram was back on the floor Tuesday after a five-game injury absence and looked a lot like the player who was a 2020 All-Star, but New Orleans’ second- and third-leading scorers experienced a rough shooting night in the Motor City. Fortunately for the Pelicans, a large contingent of reserves delivered when they were needed most.

In the second night of a back-to-back, subs Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez, along with rookies Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III, helped New Orleans rally from a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat the Pistons. All four second-unit players cracked double digits in scoring, led by Alexander-Walker’s 14 points, while Alvarado helped keep the Pelicans close in the first half by dishing to open teammates and finishing the game with six assists. Hernangomez was an efficient 5/7 from the field and Murphy set a career high with a dozen points, including 6/6 foul shooting.

No. 2 Pelicans offensive weapon Jonas Valanciunas and third scorer Devonte’ Graham combined to shoot 7/23 from the field, but Valanciunas came up with two vital fourth-quarter buckets to help stretch the New Orleans lead to a working margin. He ended up with a baker’s dozen double-double of 13 and 13.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Murphy drained a left-corner three-pointer to give New Orleans a 107-98 lead with 2:00 remaining. Murphy had not been in the rotation since a Dec. 28 comeback win against Cleveland, but was on the floor in crunch time and hit one of the biggest shots Tuesday.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Instead of giving it to one player, a tip of the cap to the New Orleans bench, which was a weakness earlier in the season but came through in a big way at Little Caesars Arena. “It’s a cliché statement, but everybody contributed across the board,” Pelicans TV analyst Antonio Daniels described of New Orleans relying on so many players chipping in.

“They just brought a spark to the team,” head coach Willie Green said. “They raised the level of play on both ends of the floor, were decisive and ran our sets, executed well. We needed that boost from our bench. Our bench was important.”

BY THE NUMBERS

54-36: New Orleans scoring edge in the second half, including holding Detroit to just 14 points in the fourth quarter. “Trying to get back to what we do,” Herbert Jones explained of the defensive turnaround, after the Pistons scored 65 first-half points. “Compete on the defensive end, be physical and make it super tough on the opposing team. Once we started doing that, we got back into the game.”

25/28: Pelicans foul shooting. An outstanding night there helped compensate for another struggle beyond the three-point arc (8 of 28). It helped that the Pistons were just 8/32 on threes.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GO BIG

To the delight of New Orleans fans who wanted to see more of the “jumbo” lineup from the Cleveland game, the Pelicans went back to a big starting frontcourt featuring Jaxson Hayes at power forward. He produced more positive moments, but Detroit countered with some passing-and-spacing lineups that included Kelly Olynyk and Trey Lyles.

DOMINATE ON THE GLASS

After outboarding Detroit 60-38 in the December matchup, the Pistons’ better offensive performance this time made it more difficult for the Pelicans to dominate, because they weren’t accumulating as many misses. Still, New Orleans enjoyed a healthy 46-35 rebounding margin.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Starting at guard, foul trouble prevented Jones from making his usual large impact Tuesday, limiting him to just five first-half minutes. Meanwhile fellow top rookie Cade Cunningham was exceptionally quiet, scoring just six points on 3/8 shooting, two nights after he posted a triple-double vs. Cleveland.