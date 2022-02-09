Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 110, Rockets 97

Jaxson Hayes throws down a dunk vs. Houston

According to Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, the team’s trade additions will arrive in New Orleans as soon as possible, in order to get started on helping their new squad continue to improve its position in the Western Conference. In the meantime, the Pelicans had some work to do Tuesday, prior to welcoming C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the locker room.

While NBA coverage across the country focused on the big transaction Tuesday, New Orleans shook off a slow start vs. Houston, surging into a halftime lead and eventual second win over the Rockets in three days. Houston went up by eight points early, but New Orleans put up 64 points by intermission and kept its guests at arm’s length throughout the second half.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Naji Marshall swished a three-pointer from the left corner, giving him 12 points and the Pelicans an 18-point lead with six-plus minutes remaining. In one of his best opportunities to play this season due to the trade with Portland, Marshall finished with 14 points in 20 minutes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

With New Orleans playing just hours after learning of a major trade that saw Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada leave the team, Brandon Ingram helped shake the Pelicans out of some early-game sluggishness by depositing 16 first-half points. After learning he had won conference Player of the Week honors on Monday, he got started on trying to make it two weeks in a row. It was a quiet assist night (two) after he handed out 12 apiece in prior games at Denver and Houston, but Ingram dropped in 26 points on only 17 shots.

BY THE NUMBERS

9-4: New Orleans record at home in its last 13 games. The Pelicans have nearly made it to .500 at 12-13, despite starting 3-9 in the Smoothie King Center.

18/20: Pelicans foul shooting, led by Jaxson Hayes going 6/6.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GOOD TO GREAT (SHOTS)

New Orleans needed to work for quality shots, because its three-point shooting was off target at 8/32. McCollum figures to help in that category as soon as he dons a Pelicans uniform, but on Tuesday, the hosts again relied on two-point buckets to generate offense.

BIG(S) PRODUCTION

It was another fast start by Hayes, who racked up 10 points and six made free throws in the first quarter. Starting center Jonas Valanciunas battled foul trouble, picking up his fifth in the third quarter.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Houston’s bench was much less effective than it had been Sunday, making it more difficult for the Rockets to compete on the road. The New Orleans bench certainly will benefit from the eventual adds of Nance (defense/rebounding) and Snell (three-point shooting).

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Ingram captured Western Conference Player of the Week honors in Week 16, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise that fans voted for him as the Pelicans top player as well, picking up 57 percent of votes. The fact that Hayes managed to cop 39 percent of votes is a testament to how well the third-year pro performed during a stretch of four games on the road. As @xk_tweets noted, “I voted Jaxson, just because of the leap he made this past week. Ingram was on fire though, but I expect that of our All-Star.” Similarly, @_dp777 tweeted, “gotta show Action Jaxson some love. We expect BI and (Valanciunas) to show up. This dude, at 21 years old, will be a problem for the league if he can find a way to be consistent.”

Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart; Week 11: Herbert Jones; Week 12: Herbert Jones; Week 13: Brandon Ingram; Week 14: Jose Alvarado; Week 15: Jose Alvarado.

