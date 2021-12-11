Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93

Brandon Ingram carried the New Orleans offense in the first half Friday, something he’s been doing regularly lately. In the second half, everyone else joined in the attack.

Ingram’s 24 first-half points allowed the Pelicans to stay in the game against the Pistons, who built a 15-point lead in the second quarter. New Orleans then surged to a 19-3 run to open the third quarter, seizing momentum and control of the interconference matchup. The Pelicans amped up their defensive aggression in that period, holding Detroit to just 12 points. Herbert Jones drew two charges during the rally for New Orleans.

"We just picked up our intensity," Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the in-game turnaround, which included a 45-15 extended run. "In the first quarter, I thought (Detroit) played harder and faster. They got inside the paint, kicked out for threes, and made shots."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, turning a 16-point lead into an 89-67 margin. Detroit only tallied 38 points after halftime.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Smoothie King Center crowd was reacting loudly to every Ingram shot late in the first half, sensing he was on his way to a big night. As it turned out, New Orleans didn’t need the 2020 All-Star to go for prolific numbers in the second half, but he finished with 26 points, hitting one jumper in the latter half.

BY THE NUMBERS

12/37: Detroit three-point shooting. The Pistons cooled considerably after starting 6/9 from distance.

13/36: New Orleans three-point shooting, making the category almost a complete draw.

59-38: Pelicans rebounding edge. They grabbed 14 offensive boards, topped by four apiece from Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ATTACK THE BASKET

New Orleans only took 12 free throws in Wednesday’s overtime defeat to Denver, but fired 12 in the first half alone Friday. The hosts ended up with a modest 16 foul shots, but were more focused on their 29 assists postgame. Six different Pels handed out at least three assists, including the entire starting lineup.

BENCH REGROUP

The impact of Kira Lewis Jr.’s season-ending injury was felt immediately, with the reserves only scoring four first-half points and shooting 2/11 from the field. Fortunately, the second half was a completely different story. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple and Willy Hernangomez helped put Detroit away in the fourth quarter. "(The bench) did a great job in terms of execution, competing, taking care of the ball," Hart said.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Detroit top weapons Jerami Grant, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey were each held to below 50 percent shooting from the field, making it a stellar defensive night for NOLA’s wings.

#FANFRIDAY

At both ends of the floor early in his rookie NBA season, Herbert Jones has outperformed his No. 35 overall draft slot, ranking among the league’s top first-year pros in a variety of categories. He’s been productive at both ends of the floor, but in a Twitter poll Friday, fans voted for his trademark skill – defense – as what’s been most impressive about the Alabama product so far, earning 59 percent of votes. With seven double-digit scoring games entering Friday, his scoring received 23 percent of votes, followed by his efficiency and foul shooting.