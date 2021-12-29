Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

Talk about “next man up.”

With New Orleans missing two vital players who’ve led the squad to a resurgent December, rookie forward Herbert Jones authored a career high in scoring Tuesday. At the other end of the career spectrum, 12-year NBA veteran Garrett Temple delivered big-time in the clutch, draining five fourth-quarter three-pointers. The result was the Pelicans’ second-largest comeback in franchise history.

Trailing by as many as 23 points in the first half to Cleveland, New Orleans rallied all the way back and outscored Cleveland by 11 in the fourth period.

Starting wings Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Josh Hart (ankle) did not play for the Pelicans, meaning in-season signee Gary Clark made his first start of the season Tuesday. Recent G League call-up Jared Harper also delivered in the second half, scoring seven points in only eight minutes.

“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “The effort, the togetherness, being down 23 points and climbing all the way back and coming out with this win was huge.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kevin Love sank a drifting three-pointer to cut the New Orleans lead to two, but Devonte’ Graham stepped to the foul line with nine-tenths of a second remaining to ice the victory with a pair of makes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

ESPN.com writer Kevin Pelton paid Jones a major compliment Tuesday by “accusing” the New Orleans rookie forward of having been in the league for many years, based on his savvy play. Jones has impressed all season with his ability to contribute without scoring, one reason he seems more like a 10-year veteran than a newbie. With New Orleans severely shorthanded, Jones made his usual not-on-the-stat-sheet contributions, but also delivered the biggest offensive game of his brief NBA career, tallying 26 points on 10/18 shooting. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

7-5: Pelicans record in December. They went 1-6 in October, then 5-11 in November.

16/36: New Orleans three-point shooting, representing a season high in makes. Temple, Clark and Jones combined to go 11/20 from distance.

9/11: Cleveland’s start from three-point range. But the Cavs missed their next 11 attempts and were 9/22 at intermission, then finished 14/41.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Effort was never in question for New Orleans, which received contributions from an array of players. Seven different Pelicans notched at least seven points, with the entire starting five depositing double digits.

FRONTCOURT AT FOREFRONT

Evan Mobley in the paint and Kevin Love from the perimeter – particularly early – gave Cleveland an edge among bigs, combining for 46 points. In his return after a two-game non-Covid illness absence, Jonas Valanciunas appeared to be trying to regain his rhythm, but still posted a double-double. Jaxson Hayes provided a jolt of energy and perhaps his most valuable performance of the season.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At point guard, Cleveland’s Ricky Rubio set the tone with a stellar start and quality first half and nearly posted a triple-double before exiting in the fourth quarter with an injury. Graham didn’t have as big of a night overall as Rubio, but he nonetheless came up with a series of big plays with the outcome at stake in the fourth quarter, including a momentous three-pointer.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Many fans probably considered it a no-brainer to select Josh Hart as the team’s top player for Week 10, after the starting shooting guard compiled perhaps the best week of his five-year NBA career. Hart averaged 23.7 points and shot 65 percent from the field over a three-game span, as New Orleans went 2-1, beating Portland and Orlando, prior to Sunday’s defeat at Oklahoma City. It was Hart’s first weekly award, picking up 71 percent of votes on Twitter. Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham.