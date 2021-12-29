Herbert Jones extends for a layup over Lauri Markkanen

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

Pelicans (13-22), Cavaliers (20-14)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 28, 2021

Talk about “next man up.”

With New Orleans missing two vital players who’ve led the squad to a resurgent December, rookie forward Herbert Jones authored a career high in scoring Tuesday. At the other end of the career spectrum, 12-year NBA veteran Garrett Temple delivered big-time in the clutch, draining five fourth-quarter three-pointers. The result was the Pelicans’ second-largest comeback in franchise history.

Trailing by as many as 23 points in the first half to Cleveland, New Orleans rallied all the way back and outscored Cleveland by 11 in the fourth period.

Starting wings Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Josh Hart (ankle) did not play for the Pelicans, meaning in-season signee Gary Clark made his first start of the season Tuesday. Recent G League call-up Jared Harper also delivered in the second half, scoring seven points in only eight minutes.

“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “The effort, the togetherness, being down 23 points and climbing all the way back and coming out with this win was huge.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kevin Love sank a drifting three-pointer to cut the New Orleans lead to two, but Devonte’ Graham stepped to the foul line with nine-tenths of a second remaining to ice the victory with a pair of makes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

ESPN.com writer Kevin Pelton paid Jones a major compliment Tuesday by “accusing” the New Orleans rookie forward of having been in the league for many years, based on his savvy play. Jones has impressed all season with his ability to contribute without scoring, one reason he seems more like a 10-year veteran than a newbie. With New Orleans severely shorthanded, Jones made his usual not-on-the-stat-sheet contributions, but also delivered the biggest offensive game of his brief NBA career, tallying 26 points on 10/18 shooting. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

7-5: Pelicans record in December. They went 1-6 in October, then 5-11 in November.

16/36: New Orleans three-point shooting, representing a season high in makes. Temple, Clark and Jones combined to go 11/20 from distance.

9/11: Cleveland’s start from three-point range. But the Cavs missed their next 11 attempts and were 9/22 at intermission, then finished 14/41.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Effort was never in question for New Orleans, which received contributions from an array of players. Seven different Pelicans notched at least seven points, with the entire starting five depositing double digits.

FRONTCOURT AT FOREFRONT

Evan Mobley in the paint and Kevin Love from the perimeter – particularly early – gave Cleveland an edge among bigs, combining for 46 points. In his return after a two-game non-Covid illness absence, Jonas Valanciunas appeared to be trying to regain his rhythm, but still posted a double-double. Jaxson Hayes provided a jolt of energy and perhaps his most valuable performance of the season.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At point guard, Cleveland’s Ricky Rubio set the tone with a stellar start and quality first half and nearly posted a triple-double before exiting in the fourth quarter with an injury. Graham didn’t have as big of a night overall as Rubio, but he nonetheless came up with a series of big plays with the outcome at stake in the fourth quarter, including a momentous three-pointer.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Many fans probably considered it a no-brainer to select Josh Hart as the team’s top player for Week 10, after the starting shooting guard compiled perhaps the best week of his five-year NBA career. Hart averaged 23.7 points and shot 65 percent from the field over a three-game span, as New Orleans went 2-1, beating Portland and Orlando, prior to Sunday’s defeat at Oklahoma City. It was Hart’s first weekly award, picking up 71 percent of votes on Twitter. Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham.

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three block

2021-22 Game 35: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Willie Green on Herb Jones, win over Cavs | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Now Playing

Willie Green on Herb Jones, win over Cavs | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  05:47
Herbert Jones on his offense, fans in New Orleans | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on his offense, fans in New Orleans | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  05:14
Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, 4Q offense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, 4Q offense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  04:32
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  04:33
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored a career-high 26 points in the team's win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:02
Herbert Jones on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Cavaliers 12/28/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Cavaliers 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks with Jen Hale about his career-high performance in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  01:27
Garrett Temple makes it rain in 4Q | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple makes it rain in 4Q | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down five triples in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:55
Devonte Graham clutch triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Devonte Graham clutch triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham knocks down the triple in crunch time against the Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:27
Garrett Temple with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple racked up 17 points in the 4th Quarter vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:01
Herbert Jones fast break bucket | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones fast break bucket | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns on the jets for the fast break score, pulling the Pelicans within two.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:18
Jared Harper hits the trey | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Jared Harper hits the trey | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper knocks down the second chance triple.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:12
Herbert Jones coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones collects the rebounds and goes the distance for the lay-up.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:24
Jonas Valanciunas dunks in the post | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas dunks in the post | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas posts up and slams home the score against the Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas from downtown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas from downtown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky returns the favor to Jonas Valanciunas for the straightaway triple.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:18
Tomas Satoransky knocking down triples | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Tomas Satoransky knocking down triples | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas kicks a pass back out to Tomas Satoransky for the three-pointer.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes euro-steps around the defense for the finish at the rim.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:24
Trey Murphy III drains corner three | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III drains corner three | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner three against the Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:08
Herbert Jones block and floater | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones block and floater | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns defense to offense with the block and floater on the opposite end.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:26
Jared Harper on stepping up and what he brings to the table | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21
Now Playing

Jared Harper on stepping up and what he brings to the table | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Dec 28, 2021  |  02:20
Herbert Jones on replicating Josh Hart's energy | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on replicating Josh Hart's energy | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  02:59
