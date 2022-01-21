Multiple players vie for a rebound in Thursday's game at New York

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 102, Knicks 91

Pelicans (17-28), Knicks (22-24)
by Jim Eichenhofer

Posted: Jan 20, 2022

A fired-up Jose Alvarado scored a basket, then ran back to the defensive end, yelling to a fan in the celebrity-laden crowd in his hometown. Meanwhile, New Orleans teammates Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes and Josh Hart overwhelmed New York at the rim, while the Pelicans swarmed the Knicks all game defensively.

A tenacious performance by New Orleans led to a often-dominant victory by the visitors in Madison Square Garden, putting the Pelicans in the win column to close a three-game Atlantic Division road trip. New Orleans went up by 20-plus points in the second half, then held off a late run by New York. The Pelicans tied a season high by scoring 34 points in the paint in the opening half, finishing with 46 points there.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans won a jump ball with 1:50 remaining, already up 99-86 on the scoreboard. The Knicks initially caught a break when referees didn’t see the ball deflect off of Alec Burks’ leg and out of bounds on the baseline, but Herb Jones stepped in to grab the tipped ball and give the Pelicans possession.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

As Pelicans TV analyst Antonio Daniels put it on the broadcast, “Jose Alvarado makes you fall in love with his energy.” The Brooklyn-born point guard, who said last week that he had only been to MSG once or twice as a fan, played the best game of his brief NBA career in the Big Apple. Alvarado finished with 13 points, four assists and four steals, changing the game in the Pelicans’ favor by making multiple plays and disrupting the Knicks.

“Jose was fantastic,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “From the moment he entered the game, he changed it, with his effort, his physicality, picking up fullcourt, his energy. That led to his ability to spark us on the offensive end as well. We talk about it as a team – the basketball finds energy, and Jose came in and gave us a huge lift off the bench tonight.”

BY THE NUMBERS

50.0: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. New York shot just 37.7 percent, helping the visitors build a big lead.

10: New Orleans steals on 15 New York turnovers. Alvarado was the quickest player on the floor for many stretches, coming up with four steals and beating the Knicks to 50-50 balls.

11/28: Pelicans three-point shooting. They started cold with only two makes in the first half, but Devonte’ Graham heated up and made four after intermission, along with five teammates connecting once apiece.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

EASY BASKETS ON ROAD

It was a good thing New Orleans got out in transition and created some easy hoops for the likes of Hart and Herb Jones, because outside shots were not falling for the Pelicans much of the first half. New Orleans led 46-42 at intermission despite struggling from the arc.

SLOW NEW YORK

What a contrast from the first meeting vs. the Knicks, who rang up 123 points in the Smoothie King Center in October. New York scored 17 points in the first quarter Thursday, then only 15 in the third.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Brandon Ingram was masterful in setting up teammates again, this time netting six assists. He scored 15 points on 4/10 shooting, forcing absolutely nothing on the offensive end. Fellow Duke product RJ Barrett was the only Knicks starting guard or forward to avoid struggling on offense, scoring 17 points on 6/13 shooting.

#THURSDAYTHREES

In addition to purchasing extra tickets in Madison Square Garden for teammate Alvarado, Hart gifted Pelicans radio host/analyst Daniel Sallerson his second victory in Pelicans.com’s season-long Thursday-games-only three-point prediction contest. Hart sank a pair of treys, doubling his season average of 1.0 entering the night. The other picks were (in order of selection): Jones (Jim Eichenhofer), Ingram (Erin Summers) and Valanciunas (fans), all of whom sank one triple Thursday. Season standings: Erin 2, Daniel 2, Jim 0, Fans 0

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-22-22

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. New York Knicks, 01/20/2022

2021-22 Game 45: Pelicans at Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-22-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-22-22

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. New York Knicks, 01/20/2022
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:02
Willie Green on win vs. New York | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame 1-20-22
Willie Green on win vs. New York | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  07:10
Josh Hart talks win, play of Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Josh Hart talks win, play of Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  08:30
Jose Alvarado on big night in NY homecoming | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame
Jose Alvarado on big night in NY homecoming | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  07:05
Devonte' Graham Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Devonte' Graham Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:17
Josh Hart Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Josh Hart Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:47
Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:58
Jonas Valanciunas Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Jonas Valanciunas Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  02:01
Jose Alvarado Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Jose Alvarado Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado who came up big on both sides of the ball in a win against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  02:17
Jose Alvarado with back-to-back clutch buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Jose Alvarado with back-to-back clutch buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up big late in the game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:23
Devonte' Graham step-back three beats the shotclock | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Devonte' Graham step-back three beats the shotclock | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham continues his shot streak into the 4th quarter with an early triple vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:11
Devonte' Graham with 12 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Devonte' Graham with 12 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham as he goes off in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:12
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the New York Knicks 3rd quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:55
Devonte' Graham scoops in the and-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Devonte' Graham scoops in the and-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives and finishes through contact off the glass vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones to Josh Hart off the steal | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Herb Jones to Josh Hart off the steal | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a nice pass to Josh Hart in transition for the dunk vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:14
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the New York Knicks 2nd quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:58
Brandon Ingram posterizes Julius Randle | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Brandon Ingram posterizes Julius Randle | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the poster dunk off the spin move on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:22
Jose Alvarado steals the inbounds pass and goes the distance | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Jose Alvarado steals the inbounds pass and goes the distance | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alavardo steals the inbounds pass and take it the length of the court for two vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a pair of buckets down low to the start the second quarter vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:27
Jaxson Hayes with three 1st quarter dunks | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with three 1st quarter dunks | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was active above the rim early with a trio of dunks vs the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:24
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans at the New York Knicks 1st quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:45
Herb Jones capitalizes on Knicks players running into each other | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Herb Jones capitalizes on Knicks players running into each other | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets the steal and dunk vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:18
