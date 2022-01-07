Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 101, Warriors 96

New Orleans and Golden State have a total of five players on their rosters who’ve been an All-Star over the past half-decade, but only one of them was actually on the floor Thursday when the Western Conference clubs met. His presence made a monumental difference.

After two rough shooting nights this week, Brandon Ingram bounced back with one of his most valuable performances of the season, helping New Orleans overcome a subpar offensive night and beat Golden State. Ingram carried the attack with 32 points, while also grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing six assists.

Golden State’s “Big Three” might make its 2021-22 debut together Sunday in the next game vs. Cleveland when Klay Thompson is expected to return, but Steph Curry and Draymond Green were both also sidelined Thursday, joining Zion Williamson as recent All-Stars out of action.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Herbert Jones sank two free throws with 1.1 seconds left, giving New Orleans a two-possession advantage and sealing the outcome. Jones previously gave the Pelicans a 10-point edge with only 1:27 to go on a driving lefty layup, but the Warriors capitalized on a couple turnovers and made the hosts earn the victory in the final minute.