Zion Williamson shoots between three Philadelphia defenders

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 101, 76ers 94

Pelicans (23-29), 76ers (35-17)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 09, 2021

One Philadelphia All-Star managed just 10 points. The other shot 5/16 from the field. Meanwhile, New Orleans’ All-Star representative muscled and soared his way to his best all-around night as a pro.

A month after appearing in the midseason classic for the first time, Zion Williamson dominated to the tune of 37 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. He came within two assists of his first NBA triple-double, tying his career mark by handing out eight dimes.

The Pelicans rode one of their best defensive performances of 2020-21 to one of their best victories, pulling away from the 76ers in the second half by clamping down on Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and their supporting cast.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Williamson pulled up for a textbook mid-range baseline jumper, giving New Orleans a 98-87 lead with two-plus minutes remaining. Philadelphia scored the next five points, but then made a critical turnover off a bad pass out of bounds at 1:19.

Zion Williamson on-court postgame interview after win vs. 76ers 4-9-21

2020-21 Game #52: Pelicans vs 76ers

Zion Williamson on-court postgame interview after win vs. 76ers 4-9-21
Zion Williamson on-court postgame interview after win vs. 76ers 4-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94.
Apr 9, 2021  |  02:28
Highlights: Zion Williamson goes 37/15/8 vs. 76ers 4-9-21
Highlights: Zion Williamson goes 37/15/8 vs. 76ers 4-9-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 37 points with 15 rebounds and 8 assists vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 04/09/2021
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson HUGE 2-handed dunk late vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21
Zion Williamson HUGE 2-handed dunk late vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the big 2-handed slam dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:32
Zion Williamson taking over the game late | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Zion Williamson taking over the game late | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson making his presence felt late in the game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:32
James Johnson off the dribble with touch | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
James Johnson off the dribble with touch | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson with the drive and finger roll finish vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes block leads to Kira to Zion alley-oop | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes block leads to Kira to Zion alley-oop | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

This play had some of everything with Jaxson Hayes on the block and Kira Lewis Jr. on the alley-oop to Zion Williamson for the dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:23
New Orleans Pelicans 3rd Quarter Highlights vs Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans 3rd Quarter Highlights vs Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21

Pelicans vs. 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  02:26
Brandon Ingram finds Steven Adams long distance | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Brandon Ingram finds Steven Adams long distance | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams finishes with the dunk off the pretty Brandon Ingram pass vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:16
Stingy D leads to early 2nd half run | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Stingy D leads to early 2nd half run | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers game as the Pelicans start off the 2nd half red hot (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  01:01
Zion drives through contact & gets the floater | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Zion drives through contact & gets the floater | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the strong drive from the top of the key for the first points of the 2nd half vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:15
New Orleans Pelicans 2nd Quarter Highlights vs Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans 2nd Quarter Highlights vs Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21

Pelicans vs. 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  01:41
New Orleans Pelicans 1st Quarter Highlights vs Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans 1st Quarter Highlights vs Philadelphia 76ers 4-9-21

Pelicans highlights from the 1st quarter vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  01:43
Zion Williamson full court dime to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Zion Williamson full court dime to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with another show of great vision finding Jaxson Hayes for the easy dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:13
Willy Hernangómez finishing off the offensive board | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Willy Hernangómez finishing off the offensive board | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez follows Zion's shot for the dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:21
Zion Williamson strong move to the hole | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Zion Williamson strong move to the hole | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson plows his way into the paint vs the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram step back fade-away | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Brandon Ingram step back fade-away | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the step back fade-away vs the Philadelphia 76ers (04/09/2021).
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:15
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. 76ers | April 9, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. 76ers | April 9, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 9, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Apr 9, 2021  |  00:30
