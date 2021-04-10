Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 101, 76ers 94

One Philadelphia All-Star managed just 10 points. The other shot 5/16 from the field. Meanwhile, New Orleans’ All-Star representative muscled and soared his way to his best all-around night as a pro.

A month after appearing in the midseason classic for the first time, Zion Williamson dominated to the tune of 37 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. He came within two assists of his first NBA triple-double, tying his career mark by handing out eight dimes.

The Pelicans rode one of their best defensive performances of 2020-21 to one of their best victories, pulling away from the 76ers in the second half by clamping down on Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and their supporting cast.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Williamson pulled up for a textbook mid-range baseline jumper, giving New Orleans a 98-87 lead with two-plus minutes remaining. Philadelphia scored the next five points, but then made a critical turnover off a bad pass out of bounds at 1:19.