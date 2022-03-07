Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 (OT)

From a big first-half deficit, to a multiple-possession fourth-quarter lead, to a heartbreaking overtime defeat. Sunday’s game in Denver was a roller-coaster for New Orleans, filled with highs and lows for both teams, before the host Nuggets eventually secured a hard-fought victory.

New Orleans trailed by 21 points in the first half, but mounted a huge mid-game rally and appeared to be nearing taking command entering crunch time. The Pelicans couldn’t close out the Nuggets in regulation, though, missing a couple critical free throws in the waning seconds that might’ve iced a win.

New Orleans saw its dominant, four-game winning streak coming out of the All-Star break end, but head coach Willie Green indicated that pressure-cooker games like Sunday’s on the road will help his team over the final month of the regular season.

“It’s really valuable for us,” he said. “It’s going to continue to build our guys, our toughness, our mentality. You give Denver credit, they did what they needed to do down the stretch to win the game, but we’ll be better from going through these types of experiences."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Nikola Jokic canned a mid-range jumper with 27 seconds left in overtime, giving Denver a 136-130 lead. The league’s reigning MVP helped force overtime by drawing a foul and sinking two free throws with only 3 seconds remaining, tying the score at 124.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram started the game 0/6 from the field but then gained his rhythm and turned in another monster night, doing all of his scoring in the final three quarters and OT. Ingram finished with 38 points on 12/24 shooting, scoring 31 combined in the second and third stanzas.

“Overall, I think he’s just in a good rhythm,” Green said. “He’s playing a little faster, he’s getting to his spots. He’s feeling it right now, so we just continue to try to run plays to try to get him going. We all like what we see.”

BY THE NUMBERS

75-49: New Orleans scoring advantage in the middle quarters, with the visitors piling up 38 and 37 in those periods.

22: Jokic shots from the field. He only needed that many attempts, making 16 buckets, to get to a 46-point night, partly because he was 11/12 on free throws. He seemed to make every shot in big spots whenever the Nuggets needed a hoop.

14/33: New Orleans three-point shooting, one of its best games from beyond the arc recently. The Pels sank three in the fourth quarter but none in OT.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

‘FLY ALL OVER’ ON DEFENSE

Denver’s cutting and ball movement had the New Orleans defense on its heels and a step behind for much of the first half, but things changed drastically in the second. Jokic gave the Pelicans fits late in the contest.

SHARING IS DOMINATING

Another quality performance in the assist category, with New Orleans handing out 30, though none of those came in OT. It was the fourth straight game the Pelicans dished at least 29 assists.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

For once, Herbert Jones did not produce a big offensive night against Denver. After averaging 21.0 points in three prior meetings, the rookie was scoreless in the first half. But he drained a critical three-pointer in the fourth quarter and raced to a layup in OT, among his seven points.