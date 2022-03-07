CJ McCollum shoots over a Denver defender

Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 (OT)

Nuggets (38-26), Pelicans (27-37)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 06, 2022

From a big first-half deficit, to a multiple-possession fourth-quarter lead, to a heartbreaking overtime defeat. Sunday’s game in Denver was a roller-coaster for New Orleans, filled with highs and lows for both teams, before the host Nuggets eventually secured a hard-fought victory.

New Orleans trailed by 21 points in the first half, but mounted a huge mid-game rally and appeared to be nearing taking command entering crunch time. The Pelicans couldn’t close out the Nuggets in regulation, though, missing a couple critical free throws in the waning seconds that might’ve iced a win.

New Orleans saw its dominant, four-game winning streak coming out of the All-Star break end, but head coach Willie Green indicated that pressure-cooker games like Sunday’s on the road will help his team over the final month of the regular season.

“It’s really valuable for us,” he said. “It’s going to continue to build our guys, our toughness, our mentality. You give Denver credit, they did what they needed to do down the stretch to win the game, but we’ll be better from going through these types of experiences."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Nikola Jokic canned a mid-range jumper with 27 seconds left in overtime, giving Denver a 136-130 lead. The league’s reigning MVP helped force overtime by drawing a foul and sinking two free throws with only 3 seconds remaining, tying the score at 124.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram started the game 0/6 from the field but then gained his rhythm and turned in another monster night, doing all of his scoring in the final three quarters and OT. Ingram finished with 38 points on 12/24 shooting, scoring 31 combined in the second and third stanzas.

“Overall, I think he’s just in a good rhythm,” Green said. “He’s playing a little faster, he’s getting to his spots. He’s feeling it right now, so we just continue to try to run plays to try to get him going. We all like what we see.”

BY THE NUMBERS

75-49: New Orleans scoring advantage in the middle quarters, with the visitors piling up 38 and 37 in those periods.

22: Jokic shots from the field. He only needed that many attempts, making 16 buckets, to get to a 46-point night, partly because he was 11/12 on free throws. He seemed to make every shot in big spots whenever the Nuggets needed a hoop.

14/33: New Orleans three-point shooting, one of its best games from beyond the arc recently. The Pels sank three in the fourth quarter but none in OT.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

‘FLY ALL OVER’ ON DEFENSE

Denver’s cutting and ball movement had the New Orleans defense on its heels and a step behind for much of the first half, but things changed drastically in the second. Jokic gave the Pelicans fits late in the contest.

SHARING IS DOMINATING

Another quality performance in the assist category, with New Orleans handing out 30, though none of those came in OT. It was the fourth straight game the Pelicans dished at least 29 assists.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

For once, Herbert Jones did not produce a big offensive night against Denver. After averaging 21.0 points in three prior meetings, the rookie was scoreless in the first half. But he drained a critical three-pointer in the fourth quarter and raced to a layup in OT, among his seven points.

Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.

2021-22 Game 64: Pelicans vs Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:35
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:57
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:50
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:55
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones comes away with another steal and score vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Herb Jones come up big from deep late in the game vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:30
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finds Willy Hernangomez with a wrap-around dime under the rim vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/06/2022
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 3rd quarter highlights (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:12
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Willie Hernangomez with a pretty pass on the and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:15
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones reads the play perfectly on the steal and finishes on the other end vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes an insane over the shoulder hook shot from half court to beat the buzzer at the end of the 1st half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:51
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shakes off a slow start with a strong end to the first half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:39
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off his handles and concentration on the and-1 bank shot vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:17
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham with the pretty finish on the drive vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:24
New Orleans Pelicans centers Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes connect on an alley-oop dunk vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:08
