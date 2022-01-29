Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 116, Pelicans 105

New Orleans recently compiled an excellent stretch of going 8-2 at home over a 10-game span in the Smoothie King Center, but that run has now been bookended by a pair of defeats to Denver. After narrowly posting an overtime victory over the Pelicans on Dec. 8, the Nuggets were back in the Big Easy again Friday and prevailed, capitalizing on a rough shooting night by the hosts. New Orleans finished at 39 percent from the field and shot just 5/34 from the three-point arc.

“We’ve got to keep taking shots with confidence,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “That’s all it is. We did a great job of creating quality shots for each other, moving the ball, attacking the paint, getting to the foul line. We’ve just got to step up and knock them down.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Denver grabbed consecutive offensive rebounds to extend a key fourth-quarter possession, leading to Nikola Jokic finding a cutting Monte Morris for a backdoor layup. That gave the Nuggets a 110-101 lead near the 2:00 mark, while running extra time off the clock by virtue of their three opportunities to score. Jokic added a close-range hoop to make it 112-104 with about a minute to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Herbert Jones was a force at both ends of the floor, coming up a point shy of his second career 20-point night (his career high is 26 vs. Cleveland on Dec. 28). The rookie forward shot 7/13 from the field and tied Garrett Temple by grabbing five steals, matching his career high.

“Herb’s been really good for us,” Green said of Jones’ impact. “The best thing about it is his continuous improvement. The sky’s the limit for that kid.”

BY THE NUMBERS

21: Denver turnovers. New Orleans finished with 14 steals, a category in which the Pelicans have excelled recently.

31: Combined bench points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes. NAW scored 31 points himself Tuesday at Philadelphia, while Hayes has frequently delivered double digits lately. Former San Antonio Spur Bryn Forbes was vital off Denver’s bench, scoring 14 points and making a few back-breaking hoops in the fourth quarter.