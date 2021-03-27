Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 113, Pelicans 108

Zion Williamson reached his career high in scoring and New Orleans led by six points deep into the fourth quarter, but Denver came up with more big plays in clutch time Friday, foiling the Pelicans’ bid to beat the Nuggets for a second time this week. Denver coincidentally won by the exact same tally as New Orleans did Sunday in Colorado.

New Orleans was in front 100-89 with six-plus minutes remaining, but Denver closed the game with a 24-8 run. As effective as Williamson was offensively, so was Nuggets league MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who delivered big baskets from three-point range and around the rim in the fourth quarter.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by three points in the final seconds, New Orleans couldn’t get a shot away, committing a 24-second violation as it tried to maneuver into position to fire up a potential game-tying trey. That gave Denver the ball up 111-108 at 5.1 ticks left. Will Barton stepped to the foul line and sealed the win by hitting a pair of free throws at 4.0.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson was unstoppable in his 39 minutes of action, going 16/19 from the field en route to the best scoring game of his brief NBA career (he previously twice notched 36 points). Williamson added 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks for good measure.

“I just stayed aggressive and stayed on the attack,” Williamson said. “I got a lot of my shots to fall. But it wasn’t enough (to win).”

BY THE NUMBERS

14/28: Denver three-point shooting, a vital element to its fourth-quarter comeback. The Nuggets trailed 102-96 before making consecutive treys, setting the stage for a tight final few minutes.

50.0: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, spearheaded in major fashion by Williamson. The other starters each made fewer than half of their attempts from the field.

54-46: Denver advantage in points in the paint, a rare defeat in that category for New Orleans. The Nuggets also grabbed 11 offensive boards.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

THIRTY-THIRTY CLUB

After Williamson and Brandon Ingram both scored exactly 30 points in beating Denver on Sunday in the Mile High City, Williamson had 29 points this time through three quarters, while Ingram struggled with 10 points on 4/12 shooting. It didn’t get much better for Ingram in the final period; he was 5/17 overall and scored 13 points.

BENCH BOOST

New Orleans went with just an eight-man rotation after trading one of its sporadic recent members (Nicolo Melli) to Dallas. Jaxson Hayes only logged six minutes, meaning Josh Hart and Kira Lewis Jr. were the only Pelicans subs who factored significantly. By nightly NBA standards, Friday was an extremely quiet night for both benches, with NOLA leading the scoring 18-7.

FOCUS

Intensity definitely didn’t seem to be a problem for New Orleans, a day after the NBA trade deadline created the possibility for diverting some attention from the task at hand. The Pelicans were aggressively defensively, coming up with seven blocks and seven steals, but Denver’s hot shooting proved decisive.