Panzura postgame wrap: Nets 139, Pelicans 111

If Brooklyn continues to shoot and play the way it did Wednesday over the next few months, the rest of the NBA could be in trouble this summer. For New Orleans, a steamrolling performance by the Eastern Conference-leading Nets meant allowing big offensive and three-point numbers on defense for a second straight night. The Pelicans finished a circuitous three-game road trip at 1-2, dropping to two games behind Golden State (24-27) in the race for a play-in spot, after being within a half-game 48 hours earlier.

Zion Williamson’s record-tying streak of 25 consecutive games of 20-plus points on 50 percent or better shooting finally came to an end, with the forward tallying 16 points and going 4/12 from the field.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kevin Durant canned an open, catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing, giving Brooklyn a 26-point lead a few minutes into the third quarter. The Nets went up by over 30 points later in that period and easily cleared the century mark. Brooklyn had 120 with 10 minutes left in regulation.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Eric Bledsoe was a rare bright spot and a needed spark on the offensive end, finishing with 26 points on 9/17 shooting. His evening ended early when he picked up two rapid technical fouls in the third quarter, after some choice words with a referee. Bledsoe and the Pelicans were upset by a previous possession in which Durant drove and knocked over Bledsoe, but there was no call.

BY THE NUMBERS

6/27: New Orleans three-point shooting. Brooklyn went 19/41. Eight different Nets connected at least twice from deep, paced by Kyrie Irving’s four makes.

17: Pelicans offensive rebounds, one above average element of the visiting attack. Steven Adams and James Johnson grabbed four each.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

LIMIT FOULS

Brooklyn averages 22 foul shots per game, but already attempted 20 by the half Wednesday, one of several factors behind the Nets building a 20-point intermission edge.

CALL I.T. FOR HELP

It was a rough night for the entire New Orleans bench prior to the outcome being settled in relatively quick fashion. The reserves managed just six points and two field goals in the first half, with one of those produced by Isaiah Thomas. In his second game during a 10-day contract, the two-time NBA All-Star totaled 11 points on 4/12 shooting.

BRING THE ENERGY

At one point during ESPN’s broadcast, sideline reporter Malika Andrews noted that Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson told her the team needed to “play with more intensity and aggression” on the defensive end. It was a frustrating trip to the Big Apple in various aspects, as the Nets quickly took control and never relented.