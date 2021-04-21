Brandon Ingram shoots over two Brooklyn defenders

Panzura postgame wrap: Nets 134, Pelicans 129

Nets (39-19), Pelicans (25-33)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 20, 2021

New Orleans and Brooklyn have been among the NBA’s most improved defensive teams in April, but offense was the name of the game Tuesday when the interconference foes met. The Nets shook off an early double-digit deficit, built a 12-point edge of their own, then held off the Pelicans in the final minutes, handing the hosts a damaging loss. New Orleans dropped to four games behind Golden State and San Antonio for the two final Western Conference play-in spots.

The high-powered Nets roster that’s sprinted to an elite record since making an in-season blockbuster trade wasn’t at full strength. Kevin Durant and James Harden were sidelined by injury, but Kyrie Irving was available and delivered in big moments for Brooklyn.

Of the Pelicans’ four straight losses, they’ve had a chance to win all of them, particularly two weekend OT defeats in which a fourth-quarter lead went away late.

“It’s frustrating, because it’s not like we’re losing games by 20 and we’re not good enough,” Stan Van Gundy said of the close nature of several defeats this month. “We’re right there. If we would play with a little more sense of urgency... you’d come out with wins. We’re not getting over the hump doing that.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down by three with 4.8 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, New Orleans used Steven Adams to throw a long inbound pass from the deep baseline to Zion Williamson, who turned the ball over after it was deflected away from him by Brooklyn. With 1.9 ticks to go, Irving put it away from the foul line with two makes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson was limited to a frustrating 4/12 shooting night in the April 7 matchup at Brooklyn, but this time he relentlessly attacked the interior Nets defense and compiled a very efficient game. Williamson shot 14/19 this time en route to 33 points, along with seven rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

55.1, 56.0: Shooting percentages for Brooklyn and New Orleans, respectively. The Pelicans were 39/58 on twos, an outstanding rate.

60-58: New Orleans narrow edge in points in the paint. Brooklyn started attacking the basket better after falling behind 21-8 on the scoreboard in the first quarter.

41: Pelicans bench points. Naji Marshall made a major second-half impact and totaled 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

YOUR BEST AGAINST THE BEST

New Orleans seemed up to the challenge out of the gate, but eventually made too many mistakes to pull off an upset. The Pelicans have nine wins against the 10 teams that comprise the top five seeds in the NBA’s conferences, but finished 0-2 vs. Brooklyn.

BREAK OUT FROM DEEP

The Pelicans made double-digit three-pointers for the first time in two weeks, going 12/33, the first time they reached that level since hitting a dozen at Atlanta on April 6.

CONTAIN KYRIE

Irving gave Brooklyn exactly what it needed from the only member of its All-Star trio that played Tuesday, going 12/19 from the field and carrying the Nets in the fourth quarter. He was 3/7 from deep and 5/6 at the foul line.

Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-20-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).

2020-21 Game #58: Pelicans vs. Nets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  02:38
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  06:59
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  11:22
Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  02:35
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
Pelicans-Nets Highlights - Brandon Ingram scores 27 points in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  02:00
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 33 vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
Pelicans-Nets Highlights - Zion Williamson scores 33 points in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  01:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 04/20/2021
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. clutch triple late | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down a clutch 3 late to get the Pelicans within 2 vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:21
Zion Williamson reverse layup and-1 on Blake Griffin | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson as he finishes the pretty reverse layup and-1 on Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:18
Zion Williamson with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
Pelicans-Nets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson put up a strong 3rd quarter vs. the Brooklyn Nets (04/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  01:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 3rd quarter highlights (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  02:06
Zion Williamson finger-roll | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with his signature finish at the rim vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:16
Lonzo Ball with 7 points in a row | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he caught fire in the 3rd quarter vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:34
Zion with two quick buckets to start the half | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with two quick buckets to start the 2nd half vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:25
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 2nd quarter highlights (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  01:51
Brandon Ingram finds Wes Iwundu in transition | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as he finds Wes Iwundu with a nice pass in transition vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:14
Naji Marshall with the strong and-1 finish | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Naji Marshall as he drives and gets the pretty and-1 finish vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:16
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 1st quarter highlights (4/20/2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  01:47
Zion with a dime to Steven Adams | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the dime to Steven Adams for the floater finish vs. the Brooklyn Nets (4-2-2021).
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:14
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets, 04/20/2021
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans-Nets Pregame: Stan Van Gundy 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks to the media pregame ahead of the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Apr 20, 2021  |  08:24
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Nets | April 20, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
Apr 20, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Nets Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 4-20-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets following the team's shootaround on April 20, 2021.
Apr 20, 2021  |  02:10



