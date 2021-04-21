Panzura postgame wrap: Nets 134, Pelicans 129

New Orleans and Brooklyn have been among the NBA’s most improved defensive teams in April, but offense was the name of the game Tuesday when the interconference foes met. The Nets shook off an early double-digit deficit, built a 12-point edge of their own, then held off the Pelicans in the final minutes, handing the hosts a damaging loss. New Orleans dropped to four games behind Golden State and San Antonio for the two final Western Conference play-in spots.

The high-powered Nets roster that’s sprinted to an elite record since making an in-season blockbuster trade wasn’t at full strength. Kevin Durant and James Harden were sidelined by injury, but Kyrie Irving was available and delivered in big moments for Brooklyn.

Of the Pelicans’ four straight losses, they’ve had a chance to win all of them, particularly two weekend OT defeats in which a fourth-quarter lead went away late.

“It’s frustrating, because it’s not like we’re losing games by 20 and we’re not good enough,” Stan Van Gundy said of the close nature of several defeats this month. “We’re right there. If we would play with a little more sense of urgency... you’d come out with wins. We’re not getting over the hump doing that.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down by three with 4.8 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, New Orleans used Steven Adams to throw a long inbound pass from the deep baseline to Zion Williamson, who turned the ball over after it was deflected away from him by Brooklyn. With 1.9 ticks to go, Irving put it away from the foul line with two makes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson was limited to a frustrating 4/12 shooting night in the April 7 matchup at Brooklyn, but this time he relentlessly attacked the interior Nets defense and compiled a very efficient game. Williamson shot 14/19 this time en route to 33 points, along with seven rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

55.1, 56.0: Shooting percentages for Brooklyn and New Orleans, respectively. The Pelicans were 39/58 on twos, an outstanding rate.

60-58: New Orleans narrow edge in points in the paint. Brooklyn started attacking the basket better after falling behind 21-8 on the scoreboard in the first quarter.

41: Pelicans bench points. Naji Marshall made a major second-half impact and totaled 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

YOUR BEST AGAINST THE BEST

New Orleans seemed up to the challenge out of the gate, but eventually made too many mistakes to pull off an upset. The Pelicans have nine wins against the 10 teams that comprise the top five seeds in the NBA’s conferences, but finished 0-2 vs. Brooklyn.

BREAK OUT FROM DEEP

The Pelicans made double-digit three-pointers for the first time in two weeks, going 12/33, the first time they reached that level since hitting a dozen at Atlanta on April 6.

CONTAIN KYRIE

Irving gave Brooklyn exactly what it needed from the only member of its All-Star trio that played Tuesday, going 12/19 from the field and carrying the Nets in the fourth quarter. He was 3/7 from deep and 5/6 at the foul line.