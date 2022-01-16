James Harden dribbles against multiple New Orleans defenders

Panzura postgame wrap: Nets 120, Pelicans 105

Nets (27-15), Pelicans (16-27)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 15, 2022

By halftime Saturday, Brooklyn was down to one perennial All-Star among the three on its roster, but James Harden and a cast of high-performing, lesser-known role players were more than enough to beat slow-starting New Orleans. Despite Kevin Durant leaving Saturday’s game with a knee injury – he collided with teammate Bruce Brown – the Nets rolled to a 30-point edge prior to intermission and withstood intermittent second-half Pelicans runs in a convincing victory. New Orleans committed five turnovers in the first five minutes, helping Brooklyn build a fast double-digit margin.

“This is a good team,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of the challenge of facing the Nets’ high-powered attack. “They can make shots. If you don’t force them to have to play through physicality, (and) if you don’t force them to take tough shots, it’s a long night for you.”

New Orleans dropped the first stop of a three-game Atlantic Division road trip that goes to Boston and New York on Monday and Thursday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Willie Green removed his starters with just over two minutes remaining, after New Orleans tried to fight its way back into the hunt with a 36-26 third period and a few mini-runs in the fourth.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram continued a stretch in which he’s been a handful for opposing defenses, depositing 20-plus points for a fifth straight game. Ingram has thrived after initially having two subpar games in his return from a hip injury. The Nets ran extra defenders at Ingram much of the night, so he handed out eight assists to go with his 22 points. Ingram notched nearly one-third of NOLA's points in the first half, keeping the offense afloat with 13 out of the club's 41.

BY THE NUMBERS

44-35: Nets rebounding advantage. Brooklyn was the rare opponent to hold a substantial upper hand vs. New Orleans on the backboards.

54.8: Brooklyn shooting percentage from the field. The starting backcourt of Harden and Patty Mills combined to go 16/28 on field goals and 11/12 at the foul line.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

STAY HOT

Maybe New Orleans was due for an off shooting night after being on fire this week during wins over the Timberwolves and Clippers. The Pelicans shot 34 percent in the first half and only managed two fast-break points. They heated up in the second half but still ended up 9/31 from three-point range.

‘BIG TWO’ IN BARCLAYS

Brooklyn didn’t need Kyrie Irving to ring up 69 first-half points and dominate. Durant’s knee injury will be evaluated Sunday when he undergoes an MRI. Prior to him exiting Saturday’s game, he had already scored 12 points in his 12 minutes of action.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans needed everyone to play well to win Saturday, but the reserves shot 11/27 from the field and were 3/13 on threes. Brooklyn received a nice lift from sub Cam Thomas, an LSU product who dropped in 20 points on 9/13 shooting.

#SATURDAYSCORER

Playing in his native New York City, Jose Alvarado generated a second victory of 2021-22 for Jim Eichenhofer by scoring seven points, 4.9 more than his season average. That barely edged Daniel Sallerson’s selection of Jaxson Hayes (11 points, 4.1 more than average) and the fans’ choice of Herbert Jones (13 points, 4.2 over average). Erin Summers tabbed Ingram, who had 22 points, almost exactly his season average of 22.9.

#SaturdayScorer standings: Erin 4, Jim 2, Daniel 1, Fans 0. Next Saturday game: Jan. 29 vs. Boston.

Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Willie Green 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).

2021-22 Game 43: Pelicans at Nets

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Willie Green 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Willie Green 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  03:39
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Josh Hart 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Josh Hart 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart's postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  02:09
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Devonte' Graham 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Devonte' Graham 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  01:50
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game highlights (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  03:02
Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram at the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  02:02
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 4th quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  02:02
Herb Jones soars on the dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones soars on the dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones cuts for the big dunk vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:19
Devonte' Graham dunks off the steal | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham dunks off the steal | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans Devonte' Graham runs the floor off the steal and dunks it home vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:19
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights at Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights at Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 3rd quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  01:37
Brandon Ingram alley-oop and-1 to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram alley-oop and-1 to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Jaxson Hayes on the alley-oop dunk vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram's rejection leads to Josh Hart's and-1 dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram's rejection leads to Josh Hart's and-1 dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the lengthy block and guard Josh Hart with the nice and-1 finish vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram accelerates for the jam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram accelerates for the jam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes on two defenders and slams it home vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:23
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets, 01/15/2022
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:00
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans at the Brooklyn Nets 2nd quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  01:30
Herb Jones scoops it in off the drive | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones scoops it in off the drive | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the strong drive and pretty finish vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:16
Jaxson Hayes full speed and-1 off the B.I. dime | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes full speed and-1 off the B.I. dime | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with a dime to center Jaxson Hayes who runs the floor and gets the full-speed and-1 vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:25
Jose Alvarado with the hanging and-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado with the hanging and-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado takes the contact in the air for the and-1 vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:23
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans at the Brooklyn Nets 1st quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  01:52
Brandon Ingram going to work early at Brooklyn | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 1-15-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram going to work early at Brooklyn | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 1-15-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with five quick points against the Brooklyn Nets to start the 1st quarter (1/15/2022).
Jan 15, 2022  |  00:16
Tags
Alvarado, Jose, Hayes, Jaxson, Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, Valanciunas, Jonas

Related Content

Alvarado, Jose

Hayes, Jaxson

Ingram, Brandon

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter