Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 143, Pelicans 130

The start of a two-game road trip for New Orleans has seen the Pelicans be part of some unprecedented NBA happenings, but definitely not in the way they’d like to join the history book. With Dallas bombing from three-point range Friday, the Mavericks became the second straight Pelicans opponent to knock down exactly 25 treys. As a result, New Orleans has allowed the most made three-pointers over a two-game span (50) in league history, via ESPN Stats & Info.

“We’ve got to find something and get good at it,” Stan Van Gundy said of how New Orleans can approach trying to improve defensively, after it gave up 69 and 74 points in Friday’s halves. “We’re not, and it’s frustrating. I’m not sitting here pointing fingers. A large part of it’s on me. But a large part of it is on (players) too.” Added Pelicans shooting guard Eric Bledsoe, an NBA All-Defense selection each of the previous two seasons with Milwaukee, “I just think we need to compete a little bit harder. No matter what (defensive) schemes (coaches) draw, stuff breaks down. You’ve just got to figure it out. Everything’s not going to be drawn up on paper (and work).”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

A mini-dry spell on offense by New Orleans led to Dallas building its biggest edge at 128-112 with five-plus minutes remaining, after a Kristaps Porzingis tip-in. Luka Doncic went over the 40-point mark shortly thereafter, giving the Mavericks another 16-point lead. The Pelicans dropped to 6-34 all time in American Airlines Center.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson has told the media recently that he doesn’t want to discuss any of his individual statistical feats if the Pelicans lose the game. Such was the case Friday, as the second-year pro dropped in a career-best 36 points, including one of his best nights at the foul line. It was another only-Zion-does-this shooting game, with him going 14/15 from the field, in addition to 8/11 on free throws. His 23 first-half points kept New Orleans in it, trailing just 69-65 at intermission.

BY THE NUMBERS

5: Consecutive Dallas head-to-head wins over New Orleans. The Pelicans are 3-6 against the Mavericks during Doncic’s three-year career.

6: Consecutive games New Orleans has shot over 50 percent from the field, after finishing at 53 percent in Dallas.

17/37: New Orleans three-point shooting. It’s not going to be discussed much, and justifiably so, but the Pelicans played a very good offensive game Friday, with 65 points in both halves.

Revisiting three keys to victory

SLOW DOWN THE MAKES FROM DOWNTOWN

The three-point barrage by opponents continued. Chicago and Dallas combined to go 50/92 from distance, a rate of 54 percent.

KEEP SINKING FREE THROWS

New Orleans didn’t take or make many foul shots through three quarters, but got to the stripe much more in the final period, but that was too little, too late. After shooting 80-plus percent in four of the previous six games, the Pelicans dipped slightly to 74 percent on 17/23 shooting.

DEFENDING DONCIC

Doncic not only made it seven games in a row of 25-plus points while facing New Orleans, he also deposited the most he’s ever had vs. anyone. His previous high against the Pelicans was 34, set during his Rookie of the Year campaign. Lonzo Ball blocked an early Doncic shot in the paint, but after that the All-Star had his way.