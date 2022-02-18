Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 125, Pelicans 118

A monumental performance by Dallas All-Star guard Luka Doncic was followed by a momentous comeback attempt by New Orleans on Thursday. Doncic and Dallas ultimately had just enough to hold off the Pelicans and prevail.

After Dallas built a 24-point lead early in the fourth quarter, New Orleans rallied all the way back to within 122-118 in the final minute, but couldn’t finish off the surge. Doncic turned in one of the best offensive performances in Smoothie King Center history, totaling 49 points. He had a chance to reach the 50-point mark, but misfired on a pair of free throws in the final minute of regulation.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson sank two foul shots with 28 seconds left, giving the Mavericks a six-point lead. After New Orleans had two straight three-point attempts rim in and out, Doncic missed two free throws to leave the door open, but the Pelicans turned the ball over on their next possession. Maxi Kleber iced the outcome for Dallas with a free throw at 4.4 seconds to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

CJ McCollum continues to put up video game numbers in his initial stretch of appearances with the Pelicans, this time netting 38 points. He rang up nearly half of those in the fourth quarter, with 18 points. Overall, he shot 14/26 from the field and 7/10 from three-point range, warming up for his participation in Saturday’s NBA three-point contest in Cleveland.

BY THE NUMBERS

12/24: Dallas three-point shooting in the first half. The Mavericks set a franchise record last season in a matchup with the Pelicans by sinking 25 treys.

50.0: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. Despite that excellent number, the Pelicans could not get a win, partly because Dallas shot 53.7 percent.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SET THE TONE

It was another frustrating first quarter for New Orleans. Dallas shot an absurd 9/12 from three-point range in the opening 12 minutes, capped by Doncic’s bomb from near the halfcourt logo, giving the visitors a 45-27 lead.

DEFENSIVE REBOUNDING

With Dallas shooting 56 percent from the field in the first half and lights-out much of the evening, there weren’t many offensive rebounds to be had by the Mavericks, so that was not good news for the Pelicans. The Mavs only grabbed seven O-boards.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

You won’t see many higher-scoring duels at one position than Thursday’s offensive eruption by Doncic and McCollum, who totaled 87 points.

