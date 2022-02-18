Jonas Valanciunas takes a layup in the lane vs. Dallas

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 125, Pelicans 118

Mavericks (35-24), Pelicans (23-36)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 17, 2022

A monumental performance by Dallas All-Star guard Luka Doncic was followed by a momentous comeback attempt by New Orleans on Thursday. Doncic and Dallas ultimately had just enough to hold off the Pelicans and prevail.

After Dallas built a 24-point lead early in the fourth quarter, New Orleans rallied all the way back to within 122-118 in the final minute, but couldn’t finish off the surge. Doncic turned in one of the best offensive performances in Smoothie King Center history, totaling 49 points. He had a chance to reach the 50-point mark, but misfired on a pair of free throws in the final minute of regulation.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson sank two foul shots with 28 seconds left, giving the Mavericks a six-point lead. After New Orleans had two straight three-point attempts rim in and out, Doncic missed two free throws to leave the door open, but the Pelicans turned the ball over on their next possession. Maxi Kleber iced the outcome for Dallas with a free throw at 4.4 seconds to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

CJ McCollum continues to put up video game numbers in his initial stretch of appearances with the Pelicans, this time netting 38 points. He rang up nearly half of those in the fourth quarter, with 18 points. Overall, he shot 14/26 from the field and 7/10 from three-point range, warming up for his participation in Saturday’s NBA three-point contest in Cleveland.

BY THE NUMBERS

12/24: Dallas three-point shooting in the first half. The Mavericks set a franchise record last season in a matchup with the Pelicans by sinking 25 treys.

50.0: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. Despite that excellent number, the Pelicans could not get a win, partly because Dallas shot 53.7 percent.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SET THE TONE

It was another frustrating first quarter for New Orleans. Dallas shot an absurd 9/12 from three-point range in the opening 12 minutes, capped by Doncic’s bomb from near the halfcourt logo, giving the visitors a 45-27 lead.

DEFENSIVE REBOUNDING

With Dallas shooting 56 percent from the field in the first half and lights-out much of the evening, there weren’t many offensive rebounds to be had by the Mavericks, so that was not good news for the Pelicans. The Mavs only grabbed seven O-boards.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

You won’t see many higher-scoring duels at one position than Thursday’s offensive eruption by Doncic and McCollum, who totaled 87 points.

#THURSDAYTHREES

McCollum made sure Pelicans radio host Daniel Sallerson would take the lead in our season-long Thursday-games-only contest, with McCollum draining seven three-pointers, more than doubling his season average of 3.0 makes per game. The other picks were (in order of selection): Tony Snell (Erin Summers), Brandon Ingram (Jim Eichenhofer) and Jose Alvarado (fan vote). Season standings: Daniel 3, Erin 2, Fans 1, Jim 0. Next Thursday game: March 24 vs. Chicago.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 02/17/2022

2021-22 Game 59: Pelicans vs Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 02/17/2022
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:02
Jonas Valanciunas
Jonas Valanciunas "We gotta win some games" | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  03:35
Jaxson Hayes on Start, CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
Jaxson Hayes on Start, CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:40
Willie Green on slow start in tough loss | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
Willie Green on slow start in tough loss | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  06:05
Highlights: Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (18 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights: Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (18 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  01:29
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (16 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (16 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:03
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (38 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (38 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:02
CJ McCollum late-game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
CJ McCollum late-game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum keeps the Pelicans in the game with a late-game steal and dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:19
Herb Jones fights through the paint for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Herb Jones fights through the paint for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones takes on three defenders as he finishes with the nice paint bucket vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum drains the and-1 floater | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
CJ McCollum drains the and-1 floater | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum takes the contact and drains the and-1 floater vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram finishes through contact | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Brandon Ingram finishes through contact | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the contact on the drive and finishes vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:15
Garrett Temple putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Garrett Temple putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple climbs the ladder on the putback dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:10
Jonas Valanciunas finishes the tough putback | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas finishes the tough putback | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas owning the offensive glass vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:20
CJ McCollum points off the takeaway | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
CJ McCollum points off the takeaway | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets the steal and finishes with a triple on the other end vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:10
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 2nd quarter highlights (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  01:36
Jaxson Hayes multiple and-1's in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes multiple and-1's in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was active on the offensive boards in the second quarter with multiple putback and-1's vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:37
Tony Snell caps 11-2 run with a shooter's roll triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Tony Snell caps 11-2 run with a shooter's roll triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Snell gets the roll on the triple to extend an 11-2 run for the Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-2022
Jonas Valanciunas with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-2022

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was active early vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:57
Jaxson Hayes and-1 off the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes and-1 off the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the and-1 off a nice pass from Brandon Ingram vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:19
Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the putback dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:11
Herbert Jones on Rising Stars game, enjoying the break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22
Herbert Jones on Rising Stars game, enjoying the break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following the team's shootaround on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  03:29
CJ McCollum on 3 Point contest, resting up over All Star Break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22
CJ McCollum on 3 Point contest, resting up over All Star Break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks to the media following the team's shootaround on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:16
