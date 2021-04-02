Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives in for a layup vs. Orlando

Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 115, Pelicans 110 (OT)

Magic (17-31), Pelicans (21-26)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 01, 2021

New Orleans was playing without several of its biggest contributors Thursday, facing an Orlando team that recently traded away several of its biggest contributors. The result was a matchup that was not aesthetically pleasing but still provided late-game drama and an overtime period. Ultimately the Pelicans couldn’t overcome the injury absences of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Lonzo Ball, as well as committing 24 turnovers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored four baskets in fourth-quarter crunch time and OT, but the Magic closed the extra period in strong fashion, handing the Pelicans a defeat on the first night of a home back-to-back.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kira Lewis Jr. missed a very difficult three-pointer from straightaway, as the Pelicans tried desperately to tie the game at the close of OT. Orlando grabbed the defensive rebound, setting up two Wendell Carter Jr. made free throws that sealed the outcome with 3.6 seconds remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Alexander-Walker figured to need to be ultra-aggressive to compensate for New Orleans missing its three highest scorers in 2020-21 and responded with his second game of 30-plus points this season, both with Ball sidelined. The guard went 13/24 from the field and 4/7 from three-point range among his 31 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

10-2: Orlando’s record vs. New Orleans in the last 12 meetings. Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier have occasionally looked like Hall of Famers in the head-to-head matchups, but they were traded to Chicago and Boston, respectively. Magic mainstay Terrence Ross took over the mantle Thursday as the player who made big shots against the Pelicans.

20/23: Magic foul shooting, a key to the win. The Pelicans were very good as well, making 16 of 19 attempts.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

BE READY TO ADJUST

The adjustment for New Orleans ended up being at a level that was unprecedented compared to at any point this season. For the first time in 2020-21, both Ingram and Williamson were out in the same game, as was Ball. The result was a completely unforeseen starting five that included one forward making his Pelicans debut (James Johnson).

STAY HOT FROM DEEP

New Orleans remained warm, following up a 52 percent night in Boston with a 41 percent game, making 12 of 29 trey tries. The starting backcourt of Alexander-Walker and Bledsoe combined to shoot 7/13 from long range.

BELIEVE IN MAGIC

Given how New Orleans lined up rotation-wise, any concern about overconfidence vs. Orlando ended up being mostly a non-issue, as the Pelicans had enough problems to tackle and voids to fill of their own. Recent trade pickup Carter deserved kudos for one of his better games in a two-year pro career, posting 21 points and 12 rebounds, making some important clutch-time free throws.

James Johnson scores 17 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson notched 17 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.

2020-21 Game #47: Pelicans vs. Magic

James Johnson scores 17 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
James Johnson scores 17 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson notched 17 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.
Apr 1, 2021  |  01:21
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Josh Hart 4/1/2021
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Josh Hart 4/1/2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
Apr 1, 2021  |  05:26
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4/1/2021
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4/1/2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
Apr 1, 2021  |  04:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker notched 31 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.
Apr 1, 2021  |  01:59
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4/1/2021
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4/1/2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
Apr 1, 2021  |  04:24
Steven Adams put-back score | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Steven Adams put-back score | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams taps in the put-back score in overtime.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:12
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the corner triple.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes double-pump slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes double-pump slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Jaxson Hayes for the acrobatic two-handed slam.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:12
Wes Iwundu steal & slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Wes Iwundu steal & slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Wes Iwundu creates the turnover and finishes with a slam on the offensive end.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes takes flight for the thunderous one-handed slam.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:08
James Johnson block | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
James Johnson block | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson denies the Orlando layup attempt.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:08
Nickeil Alexander-Walker dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker utilizes the give-and-go with Steven Adams to convert the slam.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:08
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart gathers the defensive rebound and finishes the layup on the offensive end.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:11
Pelicans-Magic Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4-1-21
Pelicans-Magic Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks to the media following the team's shootaround on April 1, 2021.
Apr 1, 2021  |  04:52
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Magic | April 1, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Magic | April 1, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:30

