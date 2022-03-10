Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 108, Pelicans 102

New Orleans has not performed well when playing without Brandon Ingram this season, but the Pelicans don’t have a choice for at least the next 7-10 days. Due to a hamstring injury, Ingram will be evaluated after that timeframe, bad news as New Orleans lost for the second straight night Wednesday without the 2020 All-Star forward. A defeat against scrappy and upset-minded Magic dropped the Pelicans to 2-14 in 2021-22 when Ingram is sidelined. They are 25-25 when he plays.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Terrence Ross sank two free throws with 10 seconds left, giving Orlando a five-point lead. After CJ McCollum’s three-point attempt bounced off the rim, Chuma Okeke added a foul shot for the final margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

For long stretches, McCollum was a big chunk of the New Orleans offensive attack, scoring 14 of its 41 opening-half points and 28 of 73 through three quarters. Jonas Valanciunas (30 points, 15 rebounds, 16 points in final stanza) took the baton in the fourth period from McCollum, who totaled 32 points on 14/27 shooting from the field.

BY THE NUMBERS

35.4: New Orleans shooting percentage in the first half. Combined with a fast shooting start by Orlando, the Magic led by as many as 16 points prior to intermission and were up 56-41 at the break.

7/31: Pelicans three-point shooting for the game, or 23 percent. New Orleans is 2-8 when it makes less than one-fourth of its trey attempts.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

REESTABLISH DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Orlando is near the bottom of the NBA in offensive efficiency but set the tone Wednesday with 30 points in the first quarter and 56 at halftime. The visitors cooled a bit in the second half but still shot 47 percent. Orlando scored 25-plus points in every quarter despite committing 19 total turnovers.

ENERGY FROM BENCH

Orlando’s upper hand in this category was a big swing factor in the outcome. Not only did the Magic hold a bench scoring advantage of 50-18, but Jamahl Mosley relied on his second unit to close the win in the fourth quarter. Ross connected on big baskets en route to 14 points; Gary Harris added 16.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

In a meeting of players likely to land on the NBA’s All-Rookie first or second teams, Herbert Jones matched Franz Wagner by scoring 15 points, despite Jones being in foul trouble, only logging 27 minutes.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

This week’s poll asked the question “Which team is the conference’s biggest challenger to Phoenix?” Perhaps Tuesday’s outcome in Tennessee had something to do with it, but fans cast 50 percent of votes for Memphis as the biggest threat to the Suns, surpassing Golden State (33 percent), Dallas (10 percent) and Utah (7 percent), the latter a team that lost by 34 points in its recent visit to the Crescent City.