Eric Bledsoe takes a shot in the paint at New York

Panzura postgame wrap: Knicks 122, Pelicans 112 (OT)

Knicks (31-27), Pelicans (25-32)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 18, 2021

A possession away from pulling off what would’ve been a valuable victory in pursuit of a play-in berth Sunday afternoon, New Orleans couldn’t close out the game at Madison Square Garden, eventually losing in overtime to an Eastern Conference host for a second straight time in gut-wrenching fashion. New York trailed by three points in the waning seconds of regulation, before Reggie Bullock sank a corner three-pointer that helped send the matchup to OT. In the extra period, New York held the upper hand for much of the first four-plus minutes, building a 10-point lead.

In a costly late-game sequence, despite Pelicans players receiving instructions in the timeout huddle to foul the Knicks before they could get off a tying three-point attempt, no foul was made on a driving Derrick Rose. Rose’s drive into the paint drew unnecessary help defense along the baseline from Lonzo Ball, a mistake that left excellent spot-up shooter Bullock open to fire.

“It wasn’t just him,” Stan Van Gundy said of Ball’s error by helping. “There were two mistakes on the play. (The players) know what they are. We deserved to lose. When you do that, you deserve to lose. It’s not like somebody threw in a tough (shot to tie it). We deserved to lose.”

New Orleans dropped to three games behind both ninth-place Golden State (28-29) and No. 10 San Antonio (27-28) in the West standings.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New York’s Julius Randle sank a three-pointer from the right wing, giving the Knicks an eight-point lead with 53 seconds remaining in OT. Randle’s timely trey beat the shot clock by less than a tenth of a second.

In regulation, New Orleans was in good position to win after Eric Bledsoe sank two free throws with seconds left to provide a three-point lead, but Bullock’s three forced a deadlock.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bledsoe broke out of a rough individual stretch with a huge second half in the Big Apple, putting the Pelicans in position to split their road trip. After New Orleans was down 57-44 at halftime, Bledsoe’s 13-point third quarter lifted the visitors into a 79-all deadlock entering the fourth period. Bledsoe finished with 22 points. He made half of the team’s six three-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS

6/27: Pelicans three-point shooting. New Orleans has not made more than seven three-pointers in any of its last seven games.

58-46: Pelicans advantage in points in the paint. They had to be effective there in order to generate offense, because jumpers were not falling.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

POWERFUL SOUTHPAWS

The matchup between lefty power forwards favored New Orleans, because although Randle scored 33 points, he needed 28 shots to do so, finishing 11/28. Zion Williamson’s first NBA game at MSG featured him notching 34 points on 13/23 shooting, as well as 8/11 from the foul line.

BENCH BATTLE

New York's Alec Burks had a big game Wednesday in New Orleans, but didn’t play Sunday due to health and safety protocols. Derrick Rose more than picked up the slack though, by scoring 23 points off the bench, including making several big plays and shots in clutch time. New Orleans received some helpful contributions from Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes, but the reserves’ combined shooting from the field of 7/24 was damaging.

THREE-POINT DEFENSE

The Knicks were very low volume from deep for much of Sunday’s game, going a mere 6/17 through three quarters, which was good news for the Pelicans. But New York canned five treys in the fourth quarter and OT, many of them immense in the effort to rally and win. The Knicks finished 11/29 overall.

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Eric Bledsoe scores 22 points vs. New York Knicks

2020-21 Game #57: Pelicans at Knicks

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Eric Bledsoe scores 22 points vs. New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe poured on the offense in the second half, finishing with 22 points in the team's overtime loss to the New York Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  01:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 34 points vs. New York Knicks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 34 points in the team's overtime loss to the New York Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-18-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  03:30
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-18-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  03:05
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-18-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  05:10
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-18-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  03:20
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks
Check out New Orleans Pelicans team highlights from the OT loss to the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williams steal and score | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson picks Julius Randle's pocket and finishes through the contact on the fast break.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:28
Brandon Ingram shows off mid-range game | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot and sinks the mid-range jumper.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:17
Eric Bledsoe connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe continues his third quarter tear with a deep triple.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:22
Eric Bledsoe drains baseline jumper | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe turns up the offense in the third quarter with this baseline jumper.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:20
Zion Williamson fast break finish | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson races out on the break for the lay-up and-one.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:25
James Nunnally scores first points as Pelican | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnally drills a deep jumper for his first points with the squad.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:18
Zion Williamson hammers it home | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson splits the pick and roll and hammers home the monster slam.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:19
Pelicans back-to-back alley-oop jams | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans capitalize on back-to-back lobs to Jaxson Hayes & Zion Williamson against the Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:34
Steven Adams on the attack | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams attacks the rim against the New York Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:00
Zion Williamson midrange bucket | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson rises up and knocks down the midrange jumper to end the first quarter.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:09
Naji Marshall drills three | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall knocks down the challenged triple against the Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes second chance alley-oop | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall finds Jaxson Hayes for the second chance alley-oop slam against the Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:20
Brandon Ingram attacks the rim | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram attacks the rim for the score and-1.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:17



Tags
Adams, Steven, Bledsoe, Eric, Ingram, Brandon, Marshall, Naji, Williamson, Zion

