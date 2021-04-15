Panzura postgame wrap: Knicks 116, Pelicans 106

New York might be the league’s biggest surprise team in 2020-21, headlined by first-time All-Star Julius Randle and second-year lottery pick RJ Barrett, but on Wednesday, the Knicks’ veteran guards delivered in the fourth quarter. As a result, New Orleans saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

Derrick Rose and Alec Burks took turns hitting big buckets for the visitors, who turned a one-point game at halftime into one where they gained some command in the fourth quarter. Randle joined Rose and Burks in helping the Knicks put it away late.

New York also capitalized on a big advantage in perimeter shooting, going 17/33 from three-point range, while New Orleans was just 6/27.

“Our three-point defense wasn’t good enough, and our three-point offense wasn’t good enough,” Stan Van Gundy summarized of that aspect of the matchup. “We’ve got guys out (injured) who can shoot the ball. We're playing guys whose shooting isn't their major forte. You've got to deal with that."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Burks canned a straightaway three-pointer near the 2:00 mark, giving New York a 112-103 lead. The Pelicans had a few chances prior to that to cut into their deficit, but couldn’t convert on the offensive end.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson again showed all-around production and versatility by supplying 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his 34 minutes, but New York’s defense tightened on him in the second half. Williamson finished 10/19 from the field and 5/8 on free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

17-14: New Orleans edge in fast-break points. The Pelicans got a few run-outs via Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. in the first half, but the Knicks mostly kept their transition game in check.

29: Total three-pointers made by the Pelicans over the past five games combined. That’s their least productive stretch of this season, an area that obviously has been hampered by the injury absences of Lonzo Ball and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

MARQUEE MATCHUP

New York’s defensive gameplan of loading up against Williamson and Ingram seemed to get better results as the evening progressed, forcing Williamson in particular to pass into crowded areas of the floor. New Orleans shot a decent 46 percent from the field, but finished well under its season average of 114.7 in scoring.

SECOND CHANCES

New Orleans is the NBA’s best rebounding team, so any time the Pelicans finish even on the boards against their opponent, it’s almost like a disadvantage, as an area they normally control. New York won offensive rebounding 11-9, with New Orleans eking out the overall board battle 49-48.

FIFTH STARTER

Naji Marshall returned to the starting shooting guard role, after Wes Iwundu filled it in Monday’s win over Sacramento. Marshall was very good again, registering 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his 33 minutes. Also a starter in some games of late, James Johnson came off the bench and scored 13 points, but went 1/6 from three-point range and spent postgame getting more treys up on the home floor.