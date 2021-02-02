Panzura postgame wrap: Kings 118, Pelicans 109
Kings (9-11), Pelicans (7-12)
For a significant portion of the 2020-21 season, New Orleans has relied on All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and second-year pro Zion Williamson to make some of the team’s biggest contributions, but Monday’s game featured some new faces. The Pelicans needed every bit of those from the likes of Josh Hart and seldom-used Willy Hernangomez to hang close with Sacramento, but the Kings ultimately prevailed. Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox dazzled for a second time this season vs. New Orleans, speeding his way to 38 points, after he poured in a career-high 43 two weeks ago against the Pelicans.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans couldn’t covert on a shot in the paint and Fox continued to pierce the Pelicans’ defense at the other end, gliding in for a layup that gave Sacramento a three-possession edge with 33 seconds remaining.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Hernangomez responded as well as you could’ve possibly imagined in a situation where he went from frequent DNP to logging 28 minutes, registering a double-double consisting of 13 points and 11 minutes. He shot 6/10 from two-point range and added two assists and a steal. With Steven Adams (calf tightness) sidelined by injury, Hernangomez became the backup center, but Jaxson Hayes’ persistent foul trouble meant even more responsibility for the first-year Pelican.
BY THE NUMBERS
17: Fox points in the fourth quarter, outscoring New Orleans (15) by himself in that period.
10: New Orleans turnovers, a very good number. Sacramento managed to overcome committing 20 turnovers.
39.6: New Orleans shooting percentage from the floor. The Pelicans got a lot of possessions due to making so few mistakes and turnovers, but couldn’t fully capitalize due to a poor shooting night, especially around the basket.
Revisiting three keys to victory
GET SOME STOPS
New Orleans played marginally better defense vs. Sacramento than in the previous matchup, when the Kings shot 52 percent from the field. Still, the Kings had their way in crunch time, turning a tight game into a road triumph.
TIMELY THREES
Perhaps it’s due to Sacramento’s defensive approach, but New Orleans has taken fewer three-point attempts against the Kings than in many of its other games. After a recent spike in trey tries, the Pelicans went 9/29 on Monday. They shot 50 percent at Sacramento on Jan. 17 on just 22 attempts.
ROYAL RUMBLE IN THE PAINT
Marvin Bagley was a handful in the Jan. 17 matchup vs. NOLA, but this time he took himself out of the equation by being whistled for two technical fouls. He exited early in the third quarter with 10 points and four rebounds. Fellow starting big Richaun Holmes damaged the Pelicans with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, this time not having to grapple with Adams under the hoop.
