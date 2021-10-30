Jonas Valanciunas shoots in the paint vs. Sacramento

Panzura postgame wrap: Kings 113, Pelicans 109

Kings (3-2), Pelicans (1-5)
Posted: Oct 29, 2021

Its recent decade-plus history is not pretty, but Sacramento opened 2021-22 by winning on the home floors of Portland and Phoenix, two top-six Western Conference playoff teams from last season. The Kings followed up those road victories with a third Friday, going in front early and holding a lead for the majority of a matchup in New Orleans.

The Pelicans couldn’t get their offense into gear for about 46 minutes, partly due to a bad night from beyond the arc. Prior to sinking a series of treys in the final minute-plus, New Orleans was 5/28 from long distance.

“It was tough on us scoring tonight,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “That was the difference maker... The margin for error right now is really small. We’ve got to capitalize on opportunities (to score).”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Sacramento guard Buddy Hield sank two free throws with 18 seconds left, giving the visitors a five-point edge. On New Orleans’ next possession, it misfired on two three-point attempts, giving the Kings the ball back with 10 seconds to go.

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton seemed to have put the game out of reach when he swished a long stepback two-point jumper, giving Sacramento a 10-point lead with just under two minutes remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

It’s already becoming the norm for Jonas Valanciunas to notch a double-double by halftime or at least early in the third quarter. On Friday, the center accomplished that feat midway through the third period, as he continued to be extremely difficult for Sacramento bigs to root out of his spots in the paint. Prior to fouling out in the fourth quarter, Valanciunas went for 24 and 13.

BY THE NUMBERS

23: Points by Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox, who went nuclear vs. New Orleans last season (average of 41.3 points), but this time was held in check – at least relatively speaking – by the Pelicans.

3: Times out of six games that New Orleans has been held under 20 assists. They had 18 on Friday. Green mentioned multiple times during his postgame presser that ball movement and players running the offense needed to be better.

9: Missed Pelicans free throws, a costly element as they tried to mount a second-half comeback. They were 0/4 in the third quarter.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFENSIVE INTENSITY

Like Wednesday’s game vs. Atlanta, New Orleans had stretches where its aggressiveness on that end of the floor changed the momentum, but it wasn’t enough to overcome below average shooting. 

REINFORCEMENTS

New Orleans’ bench had an excellent second quarter, scoring 11 points in the period, but was otherwise mostly quiet. The group received a boost with the return of Josh Hart (six points, five rebounds, three assists in 22 minutes) from a quad injury.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

One of the lasting images from Friday’s game was Valanciunas holding his ground under the basket as two or three Kings tried to muscle him, largely ineffectively. Kings starter Richaun Holmes was very effective as well, posting an efficient 21 points on 7/8 shooting from the field.

#FANFRIDAY

It’s important for New Orleans to get into the win column at home this weekend for a variety of reasons, but one of them is that the Pelicans’ upcoming four-game road trip is pretty brutal opponent-wise, starting with the defending Western Conference champions. In a Twitter poll Friday, fans voted for Tuesday’s game at Phoenix as the one they are most looking forward to watching, capturing 37 percent of the vote in a relatively tight competition. Next Friday’s visit to Golden State was “runner-up” at 28 percent, with games at Sacramento and Dallas each receiving 18 percent of votes.

