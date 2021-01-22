Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 129, Pelicans 118
Jazz (11-4), Pelicans (5-9)
New Orleans played one of its best quarters of the season in the first 12 minutes Thursday, but given the way Utah is performing right now, it wasn’t nearly enough to secure a victory. The Jazz roared back from a slow start on their home court, beating the Pelicans for a second time in three days and upping their league-best winning streak to seven games.
The visitors deposited their most points in a quarter (43) all season to go up by a dozen points, but Utah still managed to grab a narrow halftime lead. The Jazz led relatively comfortably for much of the second half.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
One of two Bogdanovic shooters – they’re not related – who has burned the Pelicans’ defense in recent seasons, Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic nailed a three-pointer to give the Jazz a 122-106 advantage with five-plus minutes remaining. New Orleans dropped to 1-4 on its lengthy Western Conference road trip, which concludes Saturday at Minnesota.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Zion Williamson continues to show an uncanny knack for scoring in the paint and over taller defenders, this time doing a ton of damage against 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert, a past Defensive Player of the Year. Williamson has been historically efficient over the past week, regularly putting up big numbers without needing a lot of attempts from the field to do so. This time he scored 27 points on 14 shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
69-49: Utah advantage in the middle quarters, turning a 12-point deficit into an eight-point lead.
50.6: Utah shooting percentage from the field, including 43.6 on three-pointers. The Jazz were 24/25 on free throws as well.
2: Via ESPN Stats & Info research, career NBA ejections for Stan Van Gundy, who was tossed in the second half after disputing a call in which Utah’s Donovan Mitchell saved the ball along the baseline off a nearby Pelicans player.
Revisiting three keys to victory
DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE
The point totals spoke for themselves. Utah had 70 points at halftime, 100 through three through quarters and already registered the most points by a New Orleans opponent this season with plenty of possessions left in the fourth period.
GET BACK TO BOARD DOMINANCE
Facing Utah in consecutive games proved to be a net negative for one of the NBA’s best rebounding squads, but New Orleans won the category by two Thursday, after losing by 16 boards Tuesday.
THIRD SCORER STEPPING UP
There were stretches in which another player joined Williamson and Brandon Ingram in leading the offense, but it wasn’t sustained. Lonzo Ball tallied 12 points through three quarters and at times looked confident in his jumper, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker provided some attacks in the second half and got to the foul line as a result.
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
2020-21 Game #14: Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 01:58
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 06:28
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 03:31
Zion Williamson puts up 27 points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 27 points vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Steven Adams for the dunk | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with great vision passes to Steven Adams for the dunk at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:24
Zion amazing body control on the up and under | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives the paint and makes a beautiful hanging bucket at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:22
Lonzo starts the 2nd half with five quick points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball started the second half off fast with 5 early points at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:28
Pelicans 1st half highlights at the Utah Jazz 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 03:34
Zion cleans the boards and converts | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the rebound over Gobert and scores on the nice hook shot and-1 at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:32
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points in the 1st quarter vs. Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram with 16 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Utah Jazz, 01/21/2021
| 00:01
Zion Williamson soars to complete the alley-oop | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson high-points the pass from JJ Redick for the alley-oop bucket at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram with 3 triples in a row | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram catching heat from downtown at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:39
Brandon Ingram slams it home | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong dunk off the cut at the Utah Jazz (1/21/21).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Steven Adams 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams talks about the Pelicans defensive game plan against the Jazz following the team's shootaround on January 21, 2021.
| 05:36
NEXT UP: