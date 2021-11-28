Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105

Sometimes basketball comes down to the simplest part of the game – whether shots go in the basket or not. On Saturday, high-powered Utah was at its shot-making best, while New Orleans was ice-cold, allowing the Jazz to dominate. Utah’s superior shooting was neatly demonstrated by the fact that both teams fired exactly 35 three-point attempts, but the Jazz made a dozen more of them than the Pelicans, finishing 20/35 from deep.

“They did a good job of playing with more force,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the Jazz. “You could see right away that they were attacking. All of their guys were getting into the paint and kicking out. The difference tonight is they made threes. I thought their shot-making deflated us a bit and took us out of what we do offensively.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mike Conley swished a three-pointer from the right corner, giving Utah a 26-point lead with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter, causing New Orleans to call timeout. The Jazz had their advantage up to as many as 29 points in the first half.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double by halftime with 12 points and 10 rebounds, the lone first-stringer who made more than half of his shots at 6/11. Center continues to be New Orleans’ best position lately, with backup Willy Hernangomez turning in another productive outing. After Utah put the outcome out of reach, a third NOLA center, Jaxson Hayes, dropped in 15 final-period points, draining three straight three-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS

11/19: Utah three-point shooting in the first half. New Orleans was 0/15 prior to intermission.

20: Pelicans consecutive misses from three-point range prior to Nickeil Alexander-Walker breaking the seal with his team’s first make of the game, late in the third quarter.

5: Jose Alvarado’s team-leading assists, despite only logging six minutes of action, all late in the fourth quarter.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GET GREEDY

Perhaps smarting a bit from Friday’s narrow defeat, Utah came out with more intensity than New Orleans on Saturday, doing a lot of damage off the dribble and creating a boatload of open shots.

KEEP JAZZ OFF BEAT

Utah was in a rhythm from the opening tip Saturday, after it did not display its usual finely-tuned offensive attack 24 hours earlier.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The starting centers weren’t a major factor, with Valanciunas going for 12 and 12, while Rudy Gobert managed six points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

#SATURDAYSCORER

Pelicans TV/radio sideline reporter Erin Summers is guaranteed to hold a lead in our Saturday breakout-scorer standings into the 2022 calendar, because after this evening’s game in Salt Lake City, New Orleans does not play another Saturday contest until Jan. 1 at Milwaukee. Pelicans radio’s Daniel Sallerson broke through for his first win behind Hernangomez’s double-digit scoring game, surpassing his previous average of 8.4. The other choices were Herbert Jones (Jim Eichenhofer), Josh Hart (Summers) and Kira Lewis Jr. (Twitter fan vote). #SaturdayScorer standings: Erin 3, Jim 1, Daniel 1, Fans 0