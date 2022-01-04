Jonas Valanciunas takes a mid-range shot vs. Utah

Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 115, Pelicans 104

Jazz (27-10), Pelicans (13-24)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 03, 2022

Utah may not have a superstar with the name recognition of some of the Western Conference’s most hyped teams, but it possesses something that’s often just as valuable: a large stable of dangerous three-point shooters. New Orleans played credible defense for much of Monday’s matchup, but couldn’t slow down Utah’s perimeter threats enough to rally all the way back from a 15-point deficit. The Jazz finished 19/39 from three-point range, dominating a category in which the Pelicans shot just 12/46.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic had plenty of time to fire and nailed a right corner three-pointer, putting the Jazz up 106-97 with two-plus minutes remaining. He then drained a left corner trey, making it 109-97 at 1:22. Utah previously reached the century mark in scoring before the midway point of the fourth quarter, leading 100-85.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

On a rough shooting night by New Orleans, Herbert Jones did his usual routine of always being in the right place at the right time, making plays on defense and coming up with loose balls or long rebounds on offense. Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram made their returns to the court but Ingram had difficulty getting into a rhythm for stretches, shooting 3/16. Valanciunas notched 25 points on 9/18 shooting.

Utah’s All-Star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley was highly complimentary of Jones’ defense after the game, with Conley saying, “(He's guarding) some of the best players in the league, guys like Donovan. The way he moves, it’s obvious he's a natural defender, but he seems like he really watches film and really studies the game. It's been fun to compete against him.”

BY THE NUMBERS

8: New Orleans missed free throws, the second straight game in which the Pelicans uncharacteristically misfired at the charity stripe. Most of them occurred when New Orleans was still within striking distance on the scoreboard.

15: Consecutive games in which Jones has registered a blocked shot, setting a Pelicans rookie franchise record. He also had four steals Monday.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DISRUPTIVE DEFENSE

In a “baseball series” against Utah in November, New Orleans was very good in its win (the Jazz only scored 97 points), but poor in its loss (127 points for Utah). Monday was somewhere in between. Utah only scored 52 points in the first half, but erupted for 63 after intermission.

BENCH BATTLE

A positive for New Orleans, which won bench scoring 32-28, though the Pelicans’ reserves struggled from the perimeter, going 3/14 on threes.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Mitchell increased his career scoring average vs. New Orleans (25.1 entering Monday) by tallying 29 points on 11/19 shooting. Bogdanovic and Conley combined to shoot 9/17 on threes, making it an efficient evening for the Jazz’s top perimeter weapons.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Despite a couple breakout performances by reserve center Jaxson Hayes and some red-hot shooting by veteran wing Garrett Temple, rookie forward Jones was the runaway winner in Twitter fan voting for Pelicans Player of Week 11, after the team went 1-1 (win over Cleveland, loss at Milwaukee). Jones averaged 20.0 points, including his career-high 26-point night against the Cavaliers, leading to him garnering over 80 percent of ballots. Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart.

Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame Interview 1-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks with the media postgame following the Pelicans' loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, January 3, 2022.

2021-22 Game #37: Pelicans vs. Jazz

Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame Interview 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  05:00
Head Coach Willie Green | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame Interview 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  06:40
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  03:01
Highlights: Pelicans forward Herb Jones vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  01:54
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (25 pts) vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  01:55
Highlights: Pelicans guard Josh Hart (15 pts) vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  01:58
Josh Hart euro-steps through traffic | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes ends the quarter with a towering block | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:26
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  01:55
Jonas Valanciunas with 11 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-2021
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:54
Jaxson Hayes high-points the putback slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas second chance slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:10
Josh Hart spinning jumper in the paint | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:15
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  01:57
Herb Jones putback buzzer beater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:21
Herb Jones strong on back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:29
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  01:57
Jaxson Hayes falling putback and-1 | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:24
Herb Jones robs Donovan Mitchell and takes it the distance | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:23
Jonas Valanciunas fade away splash on Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jan 3, 2022  |  00:16
Pelicans-Jazz Pregame with Head Coach Willie Green 1-3-2022
Jan 3, 2022  |  05:59
Jonas Valanciunas on coming back against the Utah Jazz | Pelicans Shootaround 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  02:27
Brandon Ingram on his achillies injury | Pelicans Shootaround 1-3-22
Jan 3, 2022  |  02:35
Tags
Hayes, Jaxson, Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie

Hayes, Jaxson

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

